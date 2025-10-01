The primary correspondence between Sir Isaac Newton and Richard Bentley includes letters dated December 10, 1692, January 17, 1692/3, and February 11, 1692/3. These letters are a key part of their philosophical discussions, particularly concerning Newton’s view of the divine role in maintaining the solar system’s stability. The correspondence occurred after Bentley, a Theologian and Classical Scholar, delivered the first Boyle Lectures in 1692. Seeking a scientific basis for his argument for the existence of God, Bentley had written to Newton with questions about his recently published Principia Mathematica. Newton’s replies provided detailed explanations of his scientific findings in a religious context.

“And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent and essential to matter, so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by and through which their action or force may be conveyed from one to another, is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no Man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it.”

--Original Letter from Sir Isaac Newton to Theologian and Classical Scholar, Richard Bentley, dated December 10, 1692, January 17, 1692/3, and February 11, 1692/3

Source: 189.R.4.47, ff. 7-8, Trinity College Library, Cambridge, UK Published online: October 2007

“Because you desire speed, I’ll answer your letter with what brevity I can. In the six positions you lay down in the beginning of your letter, I agree with you. Your assuming the Orbis Magnus 7000 diameters of The Earth wide implies The Sun’s horizontal parallax to be half a minute. Flamsteed & Cassini have, of late, observed it to be but about 10”, and thus, the Orbis Magnus must be 21,000, or in a rounder number, 20,000 diameters of The Earth wide. Either assumption will do well and I think it not worth your while to alter your numbers.

In the next part of your letter you lay down four other positions founded upon the six first. The first of these four seems very evident, supposing you take attraction so generally, as by it to understand any force by which distant bodies endeavor to come together without mechanical impulse.

The second seems not so clear, for it may be said that there might be other systems of worlds before the present ones, and others before those, and so on to all past eternity, and by consequence, that Gravity might be co-eternal to matter and have the same effect from all eternity as at present. Unless you have somewhere proved that old systems cannot gradually wast and pass into new ones, or that this system had not its original from the exhaling matter of former decaying systems, but from a chaos of matter evenly dispersed throughout all space. For something of this kind I think you say was the subject of your sixth sermon, and the growth of new systems out of old ones without the mediation of a divine power seems to me apparently absurd.

The last clause of your second position I like very well. Tis unconceivable that inanimate brute matter should (without the mediation of something else which is not material) operate upon and affect other matter without mutual contact; as it must if gravitation, in the sense of Epicurus, be essential and inherent in it. And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent and essential to matter, so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by and through which their action or force may be conveyed from one to another, is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it. Gravity must be caused by an agent acting constantly according to certain laws, but whether this agent be material or immaterial is a question I have left to the consideration of my readers.

Your fourth assertion that the world could not be formed by innate Gravity, alone, you confirm by three arguments. But in your first argument you seem to make a petitio principii, for whereas, many ancient Philosophers and others, as well Theists as Atheists, have allowed that there may be worlds and parcels of matter innumerable or infinite, you deny this by representing it as absurd as that there should be positively an infinite arithmetical sum or number which is a contradiction in terminism, But you do not prove it as absurd. Neither do you prove that what men mean by an infinite sum or number is a contradiction in nature. For a contradiction in terms argues nothing more than an improperly of speech. Those things which men understand by improper and contradictious phrases may be sometimes really, in nature, without any contradiction at all. A silver inkhorn a paper, Lanthorn an iron whetstone, are absurd phrases and yet the things signified thereby are really in nature. If any man should say that a number and a sum (to speak properly) is that which may be numbered and summed, but things infinite are numberless or (as we usually speak) innumerable and sumless, or unsumable, and therefore, ought not to be called a number or sum, he will speak properly enough, and your argument against him will I fear lose its force. And yet, if any man shall take the words, number, and sum in a larger sense so as to understand, thereby, things which in the proper way of speaking are numberless and sumless (as you do when you seem to allow an infinite number of points in a line) I could readily allow him the use of the contradictious phrases of an innumerable number or sumless sum without inferring, from thence, any absurdity in the thing he means by those phrases. However if by this or any other argument you have proved the finiteness of the universe, it follows that all matter would fall down from the outsides and convene in the middle. Yet, the matter in falling might concrete into many round masses like the bodies of the Planets and these by attracting one another might acquire an obliquity of descent by means of which they might fall not upon the great central body but on one side of it and fetch a compass about it, and then, ascend again by the same steps and degrees of motion and velocity with which they descended before, much after the manner that Comets revolve about The Sun. But a circular motion in concentric orbs about The Sun they could never acquire by Gravity alone.

And though, all the matter were at first divided into several systems, and every system by a divine power constituted like ours, yet would the outward systems descend towards the middlemost so that this frame of things could not always subsist without a divine power to conserve it, which is your second argument, and to your third I fully assent.

As for the passage of Plato, there is no common place from whence all the Planets being let fall and descending with uniform and equal gravities (as Galileo supposes) would at their arrival to their several orbs acquire their several velocities with which they now revolve in them. If we suppose the Gravity of all The Planets towards The Sun to be of such a quantity as it really is, and that the motions of The Planets are turned upwards, every Planet will ascend to twice its height from The Sun. Saturn will ascend till he be twice as high from The Sun, as he is at present, and no higher. Jupiter will ascend as high again as at present, that is, a little above the orb of Saturn. Mercury will ascend to twice his present height, that is to the orb of Venus and so of the rest. And then by falling down again from the places to which they ascended they will arrive again at their several orbs with the same velocities they had at first and with which they now revolve.

But if so soon as their motions by which they revolve are turned upwards, the gravitating power of The Sun by which their ascent is perpetually retarded, be diminished by one half they will now ascend perpetually and all of them at all equal distances from The Sun will be equally swift. Mercury, when he arrives at the orb of Venus, will be as swift as Venus, and he and Venus, when they arrive at the orb of The Earth, will be as swift as The Earth, and so of the rest. If they begin all of them to ascend at once and ascend in the same line, they will constantly, in ascending, become nearer and nearer together, and their motions will constantly approach to an equality and become, at length, slower than any motion assignable. Suppose, therefore, that they ascended till they were almost contiguous, and their motions inconsiderably little and that all their motions were at the same moment of time turned back again or (which comes almost to the same thing) that they were only deprived of their motions, and let fall at that time, they would all at once arrive at their several orbs, each with the velocity it had at first. And if their motions were then turned sideways, and at the same time, the gravitating power of The Sun doubled that, it might be strong enough to retain them in their orbs, and they would revolve in them as before their ascent. But if the gravitating power of The Sun were not doubled, they would go away from their orbs into the highest heavens in parabolical lines. These things follow from my Principia. Math. lib. 1. Prop. 33, 34, 36, 37. I thank you very kindly for your designed present and rest.

--Your most humble Servant to Command, Sir Isaac Newton”

