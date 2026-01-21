AI-Generated Deepfakes Are Taking Over the World. Here’s How | Between the Lines with Palki Sharma:

In an era dominated by screens—smartphones, televisions, computers, tablets, and increasingly augmented reality devices—the visual medium has long been regarded as the most trustworthy form of evidence. The adage “seeing is believing” once carried near-universal weight. Yet by 2026, the explosive advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI tools capable of creating hyper-realistic images, videos, and audio (collectively known as deepfakes and synthetic media), has fundamentally shattered this assumption. In a world saturated with AI fakes and sophisticated digital editing, you can no longer trust what you see on any screen without rigorous verification. This erosion of visual trust represents one of the most profound societal challenges of our time, threatening personal relationships, financial security, democratic processes, journalism, and the very concept of shared reality.

The technological foundation for this crisis lies in the rapid maturation of generative AI. Tools like OpenAI’s Sora (and its successors), Google’s Veo, and numerous open-source models now produce video clips with lifelike motion, natural lighting, consistent physics, and even synchronized audio dialogue. What began as novelty deepfakes in the late 2010s—often with telltale artifacts like unnatural blinking or lip-sync issues—evolved dramatically through 2025. Experts noted that deepfake quality “leveled up” far beyond expectations, with synthetic performers capable of real-time interaction in some cases. The volume exploded as well: estimates suggest millions of deepfakes circulated online annually by 2025, up from hundreds of thousands just a couple of years earlier. Accessibility played a key role; powerful generation tools became cheap or free, requiring only text prompts, while editing software democratized manipulation for still images and older videos.

The Golden Age is a Choice:

The consequences manifest across multiple domains. Financial fraud represents one of the most immediate and tangible harms. In high-profile cases, scammers have used deepfake video calls to impersonate executives, convincing employees to authorize massive transfers—one infamous incident in Hong Kong resulted in a $25 million loss. CEO fraud and executive impersonation scams surged, fueled by voice cloning that needs only seconds of source audio. Celebrity likenesses have been weaponized similarly, with figures like Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, and Scarlett Johansson topping lists of the most deepfaked individuals for fraudulent endorsements, crypto scams, and misleading promotions.

The person on the left Deep Fakes Scarlett Johansson:

Politically and socially, the damage runs deeper. Deepfakes of politicians—whether fabricating inflammatory statements, false confessions, or misleading announcements—have proliferated. In 2025, manipulated videos falsely showed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing draconian measures like national curfews, garnering hundreds of thousands of views before being debunked. Other incidents included impersonated U.S. officials like Marco Rubio using AI voice clones to contact government figures, and fabricated clips tied to elections or international events. Even breaking news events, such as reports of a foreign leader’s capture, triggered floods of AI-generated misleading footage that amassed millions of views on social platforms. The “liar’s dividend” effect compounds the problem: when fakes become commonplace, genuine evidence can be dismissed as fabricated, allowing bad actors to discredit real videos.

OmniHuman-1: This AI deepfake Tool is WAY Too Real:

Beyond malice, everyday digital editing—filters, Photoshop-level alterations, AI-enhanced “beautification,” or selective framing—further blurs authenticity. Social media feeds overflow with polished, algorithm-optimized visuals that present curated or outright invented versions of reality. Studies show human detection rates for high-quality deepfakes hover disturbingly low, sometimes around 24-25% accuracy even among non-experts. Psychological research reveals that people continue to form moral judgments or opinions based on deepfake content even after being warned that it is synthetic, demonstrating the stickiness of visual persuasion.

This crisis is epistemological as much as technological: it undermines the mechanisms societies use to construct shared truth. Traditional trust signals—seeing someone speak, recognizing a familiar face or voice, or viewing “live” footage—no longer suffice. When synthetic media becomes indistinguishable from reality for ordinary viewers and spreads faster than verification, trust itself becomes contested. Journalism struggles as raw footage loses presumptive credibility; courts face challenges authenticating digital evidence; personal reputations suffer from non-consensual fakes, including harassment and revenge content that has risen dramatically.

Solutions remain partial and evolving. Detection tools improve, with enterprises increasing spending on them significantly. Some jurisdictions mandate content provenance standards, watermarking, or authenticity proofs. Media literacy education emphasizes cross-verification: checking multiple credible sources, reverse image/video searches, examining context and metadata, and applying healthy skepticism toward viral content. Blockchain-based verification and platform policies help in limited cases, but the arms race favors creators of fakes, who exploit fragmented attention and rapid sharing.

Ultimately, the screen—once a window to reality—has become a potential mirror of fabrication. Rebuilding trust requires shifting from passive consumption to active scrutiny. In 2026 and beyond, the prudent stance is clear: assume nothing on a screen is inherently true until proven otherwise through independent evidence, multiple corroborating sources, and critical reasoning. Seeing may still compel belief on an instinctive level, but believing what we see demands far more effort than it once did. In this new reality, blind trust in visuals is not just naive—it is dangerous.

Digital editing tricks you by creating seamless illusions, like invisible cuts with “push-ins,” adding dialogue in post-production for missing reactions, reversing clips to fake head turns (revealing unnatural eye movement), and using effects to generate emotion or authenticity, while photo editing can manipulate reality, making scenes more dramatic or removing flaws, blurring the line between genuine documentation and manufactured perception.

The Magic of Film Editing:

Digital editing tricks you by creating seamless illusions, like invisible cuts with “push-ins,” adding dialogue in post-production for missing reactions, reversing clips to fake head turns (revealing unnatural eye movement), and using effects to generate emotion or authenticity, while photo editing can manipulate reality, making scenes more dramatic or removing flaws, blurring the line between genuine documentation and manufactured perception.

Video and Film Tricks:

Invisible Cuts: Zooming in slightly (a “push-in”) during a cut makes the transition less noticeable, keeping viewers immersed.

Adding Dialogue in Post: Editors can insert lines, even in wide shots where the actor isn’t facing the camera, or add sound effects and music to set moods.

Faking Reactions: Reversing a clip of an actor looking away and playing it normally can create a reaction shot, but often gives away the trick through unnatural eye movement, say Reddit users.

Visual Gimmicks: Using B-roll (secondary footage) to cover edits, adding digital scratches, or down-converting footage for an “old” look.

Emotional Rollercoaster: Showing struggles and failures alongside successes to hook viewers, creating a more engaging story than just the polished result, note YouTube Creators

Photography and Photo Editing Tricks:

Enhanced Reality: Photos can present more color, detail, and drama than life, notes Scienceline

Removing Imperfections: Airbrushing blemishes or cropping out unwanted elements to create an idealized image.

Context Manipulation: Cropping or compositing elements to change the narrative of a photo, such as removing an ex-boyfriend from a picture.

How It Affects You: