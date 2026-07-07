In 58 Years, NASA Switched From Photoshop Fakery to CGI Fakery
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
You can't make this stuff up!! NASA is the biggest tax payer money scam, pyramid scheme in the United States and Space-X is NASA Part II!!! "Silly, Rabbits, Tricks are for Kids"