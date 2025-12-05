The Grand Motions of The Luminaries Create a Rather Unique Symmetrical Design That Only Works on a Stationary Earth Model:

“The grand motions of the luminaries move in rather elaborate epicycles. And when tracked over duration, they display a complex sky clock, where the motions of The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars above display a rather unique symmetrical design.” – Billy Zigouras

This design cannot happen if the following Heliocentric nonsense is occurring:

First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph. Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 67,000 mph around the Sun. Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr. Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.

But the motionless model of The Stars overhead works perfectly, without complication on the stationary model of The Earth.

Following by Rob Flatplainearth:

This fact alone destroys and casts aside all “theoretical physics” back to and including the origin of Newtonian “spinning Earth gravity” in the year 1666, and indeed anything prior to this having to do with a moving Earth. The Earth is a motionless plane covered with a solid dome (Operation Fishbowl 1962 and Genesis 1:6) and not one, not 100, and not 1000 physics “degrees”, or “studies”, or “theories” can prove or theoreticize any movement of the entire Creation. There is none. Period.

And all evidence proves it to the nth degree that The Earth is still and motionless, referencing Airy’s Failure 1871, Michelson-Morley 1887, The Sagnac Effect 1913, Michelson-Gale 1925, Rowbotham 1836, and the simple example of water (or any liquid) left standing in any container, which remains motionless, flat, and level on its surface. This means that all universities and university courses and professors preaching a spinning ball Earth have inadvertently mislead students, or worse, directly lied since their inception, and they have no recourse. Anyone who observes and recognizes the motionless Earth immediately becomes more aware than the quote unquote, erudite engineers and scientists who does not see this fact, and remains intellectually harnessed by the limits of the absurd systems and sorceries of The Scientific Dictatorship of “University-ism”. The Holy Scripture that describes the observable, testable, and repeatable motionless circular plane of the dome covered Earth is the only reliable and correct version and it offers the only observable, testable, and repeatable model of The Creation. The Lord created The Flat Earth and made mortals potentially saved by The Most High, Elohim.