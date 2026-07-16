Message From Mark:

“Supporting you because your words ring true. You personify the verse found in Acts 7:48 KJB, “Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet” We are His Children and His Virtues are part of us because He lives in us. Please continue illuminating the light of God’s Truth in this world of darkness!”

My reply to Mark:

Dear Mark,

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kind and encouraging words. They truly blessed me and lifted my spirit. I am deeply grateful for your support.

Your reminder of this powerful truth from Acts touches me profoundly. It is only by the indwelling presence of our Lord that any light shines through us at all. I receive your encouragement with a humble and thankful heart.

By God’s grace, I will continue to illuminate the light of God’s Truth, magnify The Lord, and expose darkness for as long as I am living. And of course, All Glory Goes To The Lord, in that any virtue we exhibit is The Lord’s alone. We are simply vessels for His glory, and it is Christ who lives in us, working through us for His purposes, that

enlivens us.

Thank you again, dear brother, for standing with me in this walk of faith. May the Lord continue to bless you and yours richly as we both serve Him in this world that so desperately needs His light.

In Christ’s love, Gregory L. Garrett