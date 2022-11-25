Gravity simply doesn’t exist.

In any gravitational equation, Weight is replaced with “g,” (mass over volume-m/v), whereas Weight is, in fact, simply a density derivation, requiring no gravitational variable to calculate it. Weight is simply a body's relative mass or the quantity of matter contained by it. Hence, the downward acceleration due to Gravity, represented by “g”, and with a value of 9.8 m/s2, is an unnecessarily misleading and non-essential variable in the calculation of falling bodies.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting within its medium (air/water/helium, etc...) in an electromagnetic environment.

To illustrate, the famous 9.8 m/s2, fall-rate doesn’t apply in water (“the medium”) because buoyancy and molecular density are actually governing matter vector directionality in all mediums, not imaginary Gravity. In other words, the dynamism between any object’s density, overall surface area and volume, and the surrounding density and pressure of the environment in which it inhabits governs object directionally, not imaginary Gravity.

The Universe is Made of Toroidal Forces and Nature Only Knows Two Primary Things:

1. Force in Motion

2. Inertia and Acceleration

…which we call Magnetic Attraction.

Einsteinian and Newtonian Gravity hijacked Nature’s natural phenomena and manipulated it to make Man and water stick to a spinning ball, as well as to explain away what’s holding together the “Planets” (Wandering Stars) and The Universe.

The Torus Flat Earth:

Electric/Toroidal Flat Earth & the "Prince of the Power of the Aether”:

Our Earth is Made Up of Gradients

We live in an enclosed system and we have pressure gradients, electrostatic atmospheric gradients, and everything relies on gradient equilibrium. This means the densest objects will settle on the plane of inertia Earth, while lighter objects rise. Many have called this phenomena “buoyancy and density”, but it is more involved than merely that. We still need to consider the idea of Incoherent Dielectric Acceleration in our explanation of what is commonly called, Gravity.”

Incoherent Dielectric Acceleration, aka “Gravity”, is the loss or dumping of Dielectricity into the center of the inertial plane of the field surrounding Earth.

Centripetal Gravity is an anti-field. It’s a curved linear dissipation of magnetism, where all dense and buoyant matter exist within this Dielectric Acceleration constant. And dissipation of divergent force causes Earthward acceleration towards counterspace. Magnetism is a coherent field manifesting from a pressure mediation of The Aetheric Field.

What is GRAVITY? - Spacebusters CLIP w Flat Earth Dave:

Note:

1. Gravity is not an autonomous Field Modality.

2. Aether only applies to Coherent Fields.

3. A magnet is defined by Field Coherency.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting to its medium (air/water/helium) in an electromagnetic environment.

Gravity is Incoherent Dielectric Acceleration

(By Salam Bumi Datar)

It is quite easy to disprove “Gravity” as being the force that keeps us stuck to the earth, for the simple fact that air can be lifted by mechanically creating empty space.

It is the nature of a gas to diffuse to fill empty space. Each molecule in the gas is bouncing around independently off other particles and moving around with increased temperature as it carries more energy.

We are told that “Gravity” prevents air from diffusing into space. But, when we create an empty space here on earth, the air diffuses into it.

How is this possible? How is it that a constant downward force, created by the earths mass, can pull an air molecule away from the vacuum of “space” at high altitude, but at the Earth’s surface, air immediately fills a vacuum and gravity is powerless to prevent it diffusing into empty space?

Not only this, but atmospheric pressure of 14.7 Psi (which works out at nearly 10 tons per square meter) can be used to lift immense weight, simply by using a suction cup and vacuum pump.

With “Gravity” turned on, a vacuum lift would never work, because the constant downward force of gravity would pull the air molecules away from the empty space and towards the Earth’s surface.

The presence of a vacuum would not move air molecules an inch, as “Gravity” is already pulling them away from a vacuum.

The only way to rationalize this – barring circular logic of, ‘gravity pulls air away from a vacuum, which means objects can be lifted by air defeating gravity and trying to diffuse into a vacuum’ – is to say that “Gravity” gets stronger the further one goes from earth, so it is stronger at the boundary to space, but weaker at the Earth’s surface.

Clearly this is nonsense. The easily demonstrable nature of gases, pressure and the failure of “Gravity” tells us one thing: Our cosmos is limited and enclosed, allowing us to live and move freely in a pressurized environment

Gravity comes from the word “gravitatem” (nominative gravitas) “weight, heaviness, pressure,” from gravis “heavy.”

Science teaches weight is an external force (Gravity) acting upon mass (object.)

The excuse for the force acting upon on object and weight of the object is Gravity.

Measurable at 9.8 m/s^2 or about 10 newtons…

The 9.8 m/s^2 fall rate, is the action of the object (DENSITY) reacting to its surrounding MEDIUM.

In the equation for buoyancy is Fb=p(fl)*V*g

…g doesn’t exist…

…object (d = m/v) DENSITY reacting to its MEDIUM [air, water, helium.]

The density of an object determines whether it will float or sink in another substance. An object will float if it is less dense than the liquid (MEDIUM) in which it is placed.

Gravity simply doesn’t exist.

In any equation, weight is replaced by g, (mass over volume m/v), which is in fact, density makeup, which is the weight of the object.

A 9.8 ms2 fall-rate, doesn’t apply in water (the medium) because buoyance and the atomic density are governing matter vector directionality, not imaginary Gravity, which is based up mass.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting to its medium (air/water/helium) in an electromagnetic environment.

Incoherent Dielectric Acceleration:

Nature’s Gravity Hijacked - Dielectric Acceleration:

Field Incommensurability:

Since "Gravity" is Not a Force, But Acceleration and Electrical in Nature, Then What is Magnetism?

Video 27 Uncovering The Missing Secrets Of Magnetism. Fundamentals Part 4:

Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration and Matter Vector Directionality:

MCToon Does His Best to Disprove Incoherent Dielectric Acceleration, But Fails By Using Unproven Assumptions, Faulty Gravity Readings, and Inaccurate Data: