First of all, it is important to note that there is no attractive gravitational force pulling the atmosphere surrounding a Helium balloon down to the Earth. The surrounding air isn’t being “pulled down”—it’s simply redistributed by inertia in the accelerating frame, displacing the lighter Helium upward toward the lower-pressure region. Inertia is the natural tendency of an object to resist changes in its state of motion, meaning an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and direction unless acted upon by an external force. It is a fundamental property of matter directly related to mass—greater mass means higher inertia and more resistance to acceleration. Inertia is not a force itself, but a property of matter that resists acceleration (changes in velocity).

Because the atmosphere is contained by The Firmament, it naturally contains pressure gradients that distribute themselves according to density, not Gravity, which is a fictitious force even by the famous charlatan, Albert Einstein’s definition. Containment creates pressure gradients by creating a barrier that prevents a gas or fluid from dispersing, allowing a distinct difference in pressure to be maintained between various areas. When fluid moves within or around these constrained spaces, the variation in pressure over a specific distance, created by physical walls, obstructions, or some kind of solid and impermeable barrier restriction, constitutes a pressure gradient. Invoking a downward pull of Gravity is absolutely unnecessary to achieve pressure gradients. All that is required is some kind of containment that constrains the movement of fluids in a spacious domain.

In physics, a fluid is defined as any substance that can flow and deform under shear stress, meaning it takes the shape of its container. Both gases (e.g., oxygen or air) and liquids are classified as fluids. And so, The Earth’s atmosphere is not being pulled down around a Helium balloon. It is simply distributing itself into natural pressure gradients as a result of existing in a contained environment. There is only so much Oxygen within the Firmament, via the origin of the compositional design of The Creation, and hence, at higher altitudes, the atmosphere becomes progressively thinner (less dense) and its composition changes. While Nitrogen and Oxygen remain the primary components up to about 100 km, the upper atmosphere is dominated by lighter gases (i.e., Helium and Hydrogen).

Oxygen and Nitrogen are Heavier than Helium and Hydrogen:

At standard temperature and pressure, Oxygen and Nitrogen are much denser and have a higher molar mass than Helium or Hydrogen. Because Oxygen and Nitrogen are heavier, Oxygen and Nitrogen sinks, while Helium and Hydrogen rises, which is why Helium balloons float, and Oxygen gas remains lower in the pressure gradient strata. Likewise, Nitrogen is significantly heavier than both Helium and Hydrogen, and so it will find its place at a lower altitude in the pressure gradient stratification schema. And because Nitrogen is lighter than Oxygen, it will find its place at a higher altitude than Oxygen in the pressure gradient stratification schema. It’s all about atmospheric pressure, volume displacement, molar mass composition (i.e., density), and the natural distribution of gases into pressure gradients according to atomic molar composition, not Gravity.

The average atmospheric pressure at Earth’s surface (at sea level) is approximately 14.7 pounds per square inch (PSI), or 14.7 psia (pounds per square inch absolute).

Here are a few key details regarding this pressure:

· Definition: This represents the weight of the air in the atmosphere pushing out on every square inch of The Earth’s surface.

· Altitude Impact: The pressure is highest at sea level and decreases as altitude increases (i.e., the pressure is lower on a mountain than at the beach).

· Why we don’t feel it: Humans don’t feel this intense pressure because the fluids within our bodies exert an equal outward pressure.

· Weather Impact: The 14.7 PSI is an average; air pressure at the surface constantly fluctuates with weather systems (high and low-pressure zones).

Helium Does Not Defy Gravity:

Just like a log floating on water does not defy Gravity, Helium does not defy Gravity. To understand why, you have to realize that Helium is less dense than Oxygen (air). This innate property is a direct result of The Ideal Gas Law. The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation, PV = nRT, that describes the relationship between a gas’s pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), and absolute temperature (T), using the ideal gas constant (R). It models gases as theoretical particles with no volume and no intermolecular forces, offering a good approximation for real gases under most conditions, particularly at low pressures and high. The Ideal Gas Law holds that at standard atmospheric pressure and temperature, one mole of gas is approximately 22 L in volume. In the context of volume, L stands for liters. It is the standard metric unit used to measure the 3-dimensional space occupied by matter, particularly fluids and gases. In chemistry, the volume of one mole of an ideal gas at Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is approximately 22.4 L (liters).

This is a constant because of this fixed molar volume, and density becomes entirely a function of molecular/atomic weight. Helium, being a very light element, will have much lower mass than pretty much anything but Nitrogen and Hydrogen. Therefore, with this drastically lower density, it wants to float to the top of the atmosphere, just like a log rises to float on top of water. This is what gives the appearance of it defying Gravity from our vantage point on Earth.

And so, Helium doesn’t defy Gravity. It actually has to do with the density of the surrounding air it co-exists with. There’s this physical principle that basically says that if a container is filled with any fluid or gas, any body denser than the fluid is going to “sink” into the fluid, whereas lower-density matter will go to the top of the container. The atmosphere is like a huge container filled with Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, and Hydrogen, among other gases. The Earth’s atmosphere is a mixture of gases, primarily composed of Nitrogen (about 78%) and Oxygen (about 21%). The remaining 1% is a combination of Hydrogen, Helium, Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Water Vapor, which is water in its gaseous state as H2O, and trace amounts of other gases. Oxygen Gas is O2, which is the diatomic Oxygen we breathe, consisting of two Oxygen atoms bonded together, and is heavier than H2O Water Vapor, and so it sinks below Water Vapor at H20. And again, they all distribute themselves according to molar composition (density), not Gravity.

A Helium Balloon Rises Due to Existing Within a Heavier Pressure Gradient, Which Causes an Upward Buoyant Force:

And so, a Helium balloon floats because it is less dense than the surrounding air, causing the air to push it upward. This upward buoyant force equals the weight of the air the balloon displaces. Because air is denser, it behaves like a barrier, pushing the lighter Helium balloon upwards. Recall that Helium has a much lower density than air (~0.18 kg/m³ vs. ~1.2 kg/m³ at sea level). The higher-pressure air below the Helium balloon pushes upward on its bottom surface with greater force than the lower-pressure air above pushes downward on its top, and so, the Helium balloon rises.

Archimedes’ Principle, Density, and Buoyancy:

The net result is an upward buoyant force (Archimedes’ Principle) that exceeds the balloon’s own inertial “weight”. Archimedes’ Principle states that any object submerged in a fluid experiences an upward buoyant force equal to the volume of the fluid it displaces. This principle explains why objects float or sink based on density. Nevertheless, the surrounding air isn’t being “pulled down”. It’s simply redistributed by inertia in the accelerating frame, displacing the lighter Helium balloon upward toward the lower-pressure region. Archimedes’ Principle states that any object, wholly or partially immersed in a fluid, is buoyed up by a force equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. In this context, weight approximates to volume displacement. When you drop an object into a container of water, the water level rises. The volume of the displaced fluid is exactly equal to the volume of the submerged part of that object. The core of this principle is volume displacement, where the volume of fluid displaced equals the volume of the object’s submerged portion.

And so, the directional vector of a Helium balloon, either upwards or downwards, is determined by atmospheric pressure, volume displacement, molar mass composition (i.e., density), and the natural distribution of gases into pressure gradients according to atomic molar composition, not Gravity.

Relative Density at The Molecular Level is Still Relative Density in Principle

Chemical bonding dictates how atoms arrange, influencing a substance’s lattice structure and intermolecular forces, which directly affect its density and relative density, with stronger bonds and tighter packing generally increasing density (e.g., dense metals), while factors like hydrogen bonding in water create open structures that make ice less dense than liquid water, impacting relative density (heavier/lighter than water).

Chemical Bonding and Density:

Covalent Bonds and Polarity: In polar covalent bonds (e.g., O-H), electrons shift, creating dipoles. Stronger polarity and bond strength (like in H-bonding) affect molecular shape and packing, impacting density.

Metallic Bonds: Close packing of metal ions in a sea of electrons creates strong metallic bonds, leading to high density (e.g., mercury).

Lattice Structure: Bond length, bond strength, and molecular geometry determine how tightly atoms pack in a solid lattice, directly influencing density.

Relative Density:

Definition: Relative density (or specific gravity) compares a substance’s density to that of water (which has a relative density of 1).

Floating/Sinking: Substances with relative density > 1 sink in water; those < 1 float (e.g., mercury (13.6) sinks, while alcohol floats).

Water’s Anomaly: Hydrogen bonds create open structures in ice, making its lattice less dense than liquid water, causing ice to float (relative density < 1).

Physics - What is Relative Density and its measurement -Part 2 – English:

Key Relationship:

Chemical bonds determine the internal structure (how close atoms are) and strength of forces, which dictate density (mass/volume). Relative density is a comparative measure of that density against water, with bond types (covalent, metallic, H-bonds) being fundamental to achieving that packing.

No matter how you slice it, relative density determines medium stratification.