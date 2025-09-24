Occasionally we hear the question that if The Moon is not solid, but rather, gaseous plasma, how does one explain a semi-spherical (half-moon) illumination? Well, the answer to this apparent riddle is electromagnetic induction over a distance from The Sun.

The Moon, as plasma, can be described as an ionized gas, making it the fourth state of matter distinct from solids, liquids, and gases. It forms when a gas receives enough energy (like heat or electricity) to strip electrons from its atoms, creating a mixture of free electrons, ions (charged atoms), and neutral atoms. This collection of charged particles allows plasma to conduct electricity and respond to electromagnetic fields, a behavior not seen in regular gases.

The Moon is Not a Giant Ball of Rock:

A Stellar Magnetic Field Relationship: The Moon and The Sun

A stellar magnetic field is a magnetic field generated by the motion of conductive plasma. This motion is created through convection, which is a form of energy transport involving the physical movement of material. A localized magnetic field exerts a force on the plasma, effectively increasing the pressure without a comparable gain in density. As a result, the magnetized region rises relative to the remainder of the plasma, until it reaches The Moon from The Sun.

Electromagnetic Induction and Semi-Spherical (Half- Moon) Illumination

For half of a conductive sphere to light up from electromagnetic induction, it would need to have specific properties and be exposed to a unique, non-uniform magnetic field. The lighting would not be a steady glow but rather a pattern of heat and luminescence from the induced currents within the metal. The visual effect would likely be similar to how eddy currents are made visible in demonstrations, not like a conventional light source.

The Physics Behind The Effect:

The phenomenon is based on two principles of electromagnetism:

Faraday’s Law of Induction: A changing magnetic field passing through a conductor induces a voltage, which drives a current.

Lenz’s Law: The induced current creates its own magnetic field that opposes the original change in magnetic flux.

For a solid, uniformly conductive ball, this is how it would work:

1. Unique Magnetic Field: To light up only one half of the ball, the magnetic field would need to be asymmetric, changing over time, and highly localized. A field that varies significantly from one side of the sphere to the other would be required.

2. Eddy Currents: The changing, non-uniform magnetic field would generate swirling loops of electrical current, known as eddy currents, within the conductive ball.

3. Resistance and Heat: Because the ball’s material has electrical resistance, the induced eddy currents would dissipate energy as heat.

4. Luminescence: If the eddy currents were strong enough, the resistance heating could cause the material to glow or incandesce, but only in the areas where the currents are concentrated. The concentration of the currents would be determined by the asymmetric magnetic field, resulting in one half of the ball glowing.

Theoretical Setup to Achieve This Effect:

One proposed model for a similar phenomenon, ball lightning, suggests a highly localized and intense magnetic field. For a half-ball effect, a setup would need to create a sharply changing field near only one part of the sphere:

Place a metallic sphere near a high-frequency electromagnet that creates a strong, alternating magnetic field.

The field would need to be generated by a “power coupler” shaped to wrap around one side of the half-sphere, concentrating the magnetic flux in that area.

The field would need to oscillate at a very high frequency (over 200 kHz) to create the intense, energetic eddy currents necessary to cause incandescence.

This is similar in principle to induction heating, where an alternating magnetic field is used to heat a conductive object. The glowing half-ball effect would be an extreme application of this, with a shaped magnetic field and a conductive material that can withstand the intense heat.

Another Possible Method of Energy Exchange: Electromagnetic Transduction Where The Plasma Sun Charges The Plasma Moon From a Distance

In electromagnetics, transduction refers to the process where electromagnetic energy is converted into another form of energy, or vice versa. This involves a change in the form of energy, such as from electrical to mechanical, or from electromagnetic to ionic (i.e., having something to do with ions, or charged molecules). Several examples exist, including the conversion of electrical signals to magnetic fields and then to acoustic waves, or the conversion of electromagnetic fields into ionic movements. Essentially, what this looks like, in terms of The Sun and The Moon, is a relationship between the two where The Plasma Sun charges The Plasma Moon from a distance through a process of electromagnetic transduction, where The Earth’s electromagnetic field communicates and accomplishes electromagnetic energy transduction via charged and excited particles within The Firmament. Again, in this model, The Earth acts as a Salt Bridge, and The Oceans as Electrolytes.

Could The Moon and The Plasma Sun be an Anode and a Cathode in an “Electromagnetic Battery System” Called Earth?

Some Enclosed Cosmologists propose the idea that The Sun and The Moon operate as an “electromagnetic battery system”, with The Moon representing the negative pole and The Sun the positive. An “electromagnetic battery” is a concept that describes how electricity and magnetism are related and can be used to create an electromagnetic field, which we, indeed, observe The Earth to possess. The idea is that this “electromagnetic battery system” exists within The Firmament covering The Flat Earth, and the celestial bodies circle above as luminaries.

In electromagnetism, an anode and a cathode are the two electrodes of a device that facilitate the flow of electric charge through a circuit. The anode is where current enters the device, and the cathode is where current exits. While not the primary definition, in a galvanic cell (like a battery), the anode is typically the negative electrode and the cathode is the positive electrode. This would make The Plasma Sun the positive electrode cathode and The Moon the negative electrode anode.

In this model, The Earth acts as a Salt Bridge, and The Oceans as Electrolytes:

1. A Salt Bridge in an electrochemical battery is a crucial component that allows ions to flow between the two half-cells, maintaining electrical neutrality and enabling the continued flow of current. It prevents the buildup of charge in the half-cells, which would otherwise stop the reaction. Essentially, it acts as a pathway for ion movement, ensuring the electrochemical reaction can proceed and produce electricity.

2. In batteries, Electrolytes are chemical solutions that conduct ions, enabling the flow of electrical charge between the battery’s positive and negative electrodes during charging and discharging. They are a crucial component, facilitating the transfer of ions (electrically charged atoms) between the electrodes, which allows the battery to store and release energy.

Possible Method of Energy Exchange: Electromagnetic Transduction

Electromagnetic Acoustic Transduction: Field Resonance:

Lastly, some mode, as not yet fully understood, of Electromagnetic Acoustic Transduction may be at play between The Moon and The Sun. Electromagnetic Acoustic Transduction (EMAT) is a non-contact ultrasonic testing method that generates and detects sound waves in conductive materials using electromagnetic forces and field resonance. Unlike traditional ultrasonic testing that relies on a liquid couplant, EMATs utilize electromagnetic fields to induce sound waves within the material, making them suitable for various industrial applications, especially in harsh environments.

The Sun and the Moon Move in a Spiral Rotation Above The Flat Earth Through Electromagnetism

Click to expand video for better clarity:

Flat Earth - TRUTH #7 - The Sun and the Moon Rotate Above the Earth Through Electromagnetism

Toroidal Flat Earth

Electric/Toroidal Flat Earth & the “Prince of the Power of the Aether”:

Gravity simply doesn’t exist.

In any gravitational equation, Weight is replaced with “g,” (mass over volume-m/v), whereas Weight is, in fact, simply a density derivation, requiring no gravitational variable to calculate it. Weight is simply a body’s relative mass or the quantity of matter contained by it. Hence, the downward acceleration due to Gravity, represented by “g”, and with a value of 9.8 m/s2, is an unnecessarily misleading and non-essential variable in the calculation of falling bodies.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting within its medium (air/water/helium, etc...) in an electromagnetic environment.

To illustrate, the famous 9.8 m/s2, fall-rate doesn’t apply in water (“the medium”) because buoyancy and molecular density are actually governing matter vector directionality in all mediums, not imaginary Gravity. In other words, the dynamism between any object’s density, overall surface area and volume, and the surrounding density and pressure of the environment in which it inhabits governs object directionally, not imaginary Gravity.