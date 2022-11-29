If the Earth was curved, we would have a geometric horizon blocking The Sun. In other words, after 2.73 miles from the observer, according to The Heliocentric model, with the Earth’s circumference at approximately 24,901.461 miles, The Sun would start to “set”, which is absolutely absurd. By endorsing a spherical geometry claim of The Earth as 24,901.461 miles in circumference, The Heliocentrists have, single-handedly, destroyed their entire Earth curvature position due to the nonsensical contradictions within their own model.

The Geometrical Horizon From Encyclopedia Britannica:

“The intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth's surface.”

In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

For a six-foot (182.88 centimeters) tall person, the horizon is a little more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away. Geometry tells us that the distance of the horizon (i.e. the farthest point the eye can see before Earth curves out beneath our view) depends simply on the height of the observer.

In this model, you can see farther the higher you are in altitude.

Of course, the same applies for The Flat Earth Model, and so it is a moot point.

Neither Heliocentrist nor Enclosed Cosmologists would ever try to logically uphold the claim that The Sun starts to set after 2.73 miles away over a geometric horizon, while, simultaneously, we have thousands of telescopic photos showing ships and oil rigs on the ocean, INFRONT of the apparent distant Sun, ocean bound objects often over 10 miles out to sea. And yet, this is exactly what is being asserted with The Heliocentric claim of geometric horizon.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method in which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed:

This sailboat is zoomed in from over 9 miles away, far beyond the geometric horizon at 2.73 miles of The Heliocentric Model, and yet The Sun is extremely far beyond this geometric horizon, and appears to be “setting” (receding) at the same time…a good Earth curvature debunk photo:

The Heliocentric Model Asserts the Following Regarding the Geometric Horizon:

· R is the unproven radius of the Earth at 6378 kilometers.

· H is the height of the ship at 100 meters.

· h is the height of the telescope at 9 meters.

· D is the distance of the ship's top from the geometric horizon.

· d is the distance of the telescope's top to the geometric horizon, which is 2.73 miles, according to The Heliocentric Model.

Then, using trigonometry, we get:

R2+D2=(R+H)2

R2+d2=(R+h)2

Simplifying these equations, we get:

D=√H2+2RH

d=√h2+2Rh

Since H and h are much smaller than R, we may approximate these equations as:

D=√2RH d=√2Rh

Thus, the distance after which the ship disappears from the telescope's view is given by:

D+d=√2R(√H+√h)

Plugging the above-mentioned values, we compute this distance to be about:

37 kilometers

Diffraction-based mirage effect may increase this distance a little bit, but we may safely ignore the increase here.

Anyway, you get the point.

You Can’t Have Both Situations at The Same Time:

1. A geometric horizon blocking The Sun after 2.73 miles from the observer

2. Simultaneously, able to see ships on the ocean, often over 10 miles out from the coast, or as in The Black Swan situation where oil rigs are seen at 6.21 miles and 9.41 miles out to sea

This is another famous example if cognitive dissonance in The Heliocentric mindset.

The Refraction Claim

In defense of this absurdity, some Heliocentrists will invoke refraction as way of explaining why The Sun is visible over the Earth’s geometric horizon of 2.73 miles. In other words, this claim says that an apparent image of The Sun, as differentiated from the actual Sun’s image, is “leaping up” over the geometric horizon. However, the refractory index does not allow for this kind of optical effect because refracted rays bend downwards as they strike the angle of incidence when entering a denser medium. And in The Heliocentric model, when The Sun’s rays hit the Earth’s atmosphere, this is exactly what is happening. They proceed from the vacuum of Outer Space (the lighter medium) to a plane tangent to the Earth’s atmosphere (the denser medium).

The refractive index determines how much the path of light is bent, or refracted, when entering different medium. This is described by Snell's law of refraction, n1 sin θ1 = n2 sin θ2, where θ1 and θ2 are the angle of incidence and angle of refraction, respectively, of a ray crossing the interface between two media with refractive indices n1 and n2. The refractive indices also determine the amount of light that is reflected when reaching the interface, as well as the critical angle for total internal reflection, their intensity (Fresnel's equations) and Brewster's angle.

Note:

The thing you need to remember here is that maximum visibility is not about calculating where the horizon is. Instead, it refers to the ability to see and identify a prominent dark object against the sky at the horizon during the day. This is all related to the opacity of the atmosphere. So if it’s a hazy day, a smoggy day, or a rainy day, the visibility will decrease.

The geometric horizon is irrelevant in this case.