With respect to The Sun’s recession over the ocean at sunset, sometimes we observe its apparent size diminish as it recedes into the distance, other times it appears to remain the same size, and yet, at other times, it appears to increase in size as it recedes into the distance. However, we are always observing The Sun’s apparent size, but never its actual size in all the aforementioned cases. Its actual size does not change.

One factor, of several, that must be considered when viewing the Sun’s recession away from the observer is The Rayleigh Criterion, a principle in physics that defines the minimum angular separation between two point sources for them to be distinguished as separate, resolvable images, even when affected by diffraction. Among the many others factors include refraction, atmospheric distortion, atmospheric magnification, and the apparent compression of objects on the horizon as they recede into the distance from the observer. The latter factor is revealed in the Laws of Perspective.

In particular, with respect to The Sun increasing in size as it recedes into the distance, the farther it gets from the observe, the more atmosphere the observer is looking through. This, in itself, can cause a magnification of The Sun’s light, much in the same way objects are magnified when seen through magnifying glass. And contrariwise, if the atmosphere is very clean and thin at a particular Sunset, we can often observe The Sun’s apparent size appear to diminish as it recedes into the distance.

The ACTUAL size of The Sun never changes as it recedes into the distance, but the APPARENT size of The Sun may fluctuate due to Perspective, Atmospheric Conditions, Optical Illusion, and Cloud Density, etc...If you film The Sun with a Nikon P1000, you may capture a wide variety of Sun sizes as it recedes, some bigger and some smaller, due to such variances in perspective, optical effects, and atmospheric conditions. In many of these videos, The Sun will appear NOT to change size as it recedes, but rather, it will merely appear to compresses in height due to the natural compression that receding objects appear to attain when viewed from a great distance as they approach the vanishing compression point on a flat plain. This is largely due the human eye’s inability to resolve certain angular resolutions at a distance.

One of The Best Video Examinations of Angular Resolution and the Limitations of The Human Eye Ever Made

The human eye can only resolve objects as they move into the distance to a prescribed limit. Resolution limit describes how objects can appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance, which is calculated using The Rayleigh Criterion. This is of particular importance when considering the apparent “setting” of The Sun over an imaginary curve, for The Rayleigh Criterion points out that before considering this apparent “setting” of the Sun, which is a Heliocentric claim, one must consider the role of the limitations of angular resolution, as they pertain to the naked human eye, as objects appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance.

Angular Resolution and Horizons on Our Motionless Plane: