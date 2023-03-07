In The Heliocentric Model, there is nothing to prevent the high atmospheric pressure gradients at lower altitudes from escaping upwards into the low atmospheric pressure gradients above them. According to The Second Law of Thermodynamics, pressure always flow from high to low, as pressure will always seek to fill any available volume in lay contiguous to.

Without some form of solid and impermeable boundary, pressure always, we can expect gas pressure to behave this way. It is an axiomatic condition, which is to say a principle widely accepted on the basis of its intrinsic merit, or one regarded as self-evidently true, that pressure gradients cannot form unless some form of containment exists as a boundary between two disproportioned pressure systems.

Others, in accordance with The Second Law of Thermodynamic, Entropy sets in a causes any high pressure molecular kinetic energy to migrate and occupy any available lower pressure volume.

Entropy is a scientific concept, as well as a measurable physical property, that is most commonly associated with a state of disorder, randomness, or uncertainty. The term and the concept are used in diverse fields, from classical Thermodynamics, where it was first recognized, to the microscopic description of nature in statistical physics, and to the principles of information theory. It has found far-ranging applications in chemistry and physics, in biological systems and their relation to life, in Cosmology, Economics, Sociology, Weather Science, and Information Systems, including the transmission of information in telecommunication. A consequence of entropy is that certain processes are irreversible or impossible, aside from the requirement of not violating The Conservation of Energy, the latter being expressed In The First Law of Thermodynamics. Entropy is central To The Second Law of Thermodynamics, which states that the entropy of isolated systems left to spontaneous evolution cannot decrease with time, as they always arrive at a state of Thermodynamic Equilibrium, where the entropy is highest.

In atmospheric science, the pressure gradient (typically of air but more generally of any fluid) is a physical quantity that describes in which direction and at what rate the pressure increases the most rapidly around a particular location. The pressure gradient is a dimensional quantity expressed in units of pascals per metre (Pa/m).

Mathematically, it is the gradient of pressure as a function of position. The negative gradient of pressure is known as the force density, which is the negative gradient of pressure. It has the physical dimensions of force per unit volume. Force density is a vector field representing the flux density of the hydrostatic force within the bulk of a fluid. Force density acts in different ways which is caused by the boundary conditions. In other words, the vector quantity, or direction of pressure, is contingent upon the boundary condition between any two disproportions Thermodynamic systems.

Pressure on Earth varies with the altitude of the surface, so air pressure on mountains is usually lower than air pressure at sea level. Pressure varies smoothly from the Earth's surface to the top of the Mesosphere. Although the pressure changes with the weather, NASA has averaged the conditions for all parts of the Earth year-round. As altitude increases, atmospheric pressure decreases. One can calculate the atmospheric pressure at a given altitude quite easily. Temperature and humidity also affect the atmospheric pressure. Pressure is proportional to temperature and inversely proportional to humidity. And it is necessary to know both of these to compute an accurate figure. The graph on the right was developed for a temperature of 15 °C and a relative humidity of 0%.

The Earth's Atmospheric Layers:

The atmosphere becomes thinner (less dense and lower in air pressure) the further it extends from the Earth's surface. It is said to gradually gives way to the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. There is no precise top of the atmosphere, but the area between 100-120 km (62-75 miles) above the Earth's surface is often considered the boundary between the atmosphere and imaginary Outer Space because the air is so thin here. However, there are measurable traces of atmospheric gases beyond this boundary, detectable for hundreds of kilometers/miles from Earth's surface.

There are several unique layers in Earth's atmosphere. Each has characteristic temperatures, pressures, and phenomena. We live in the Troposphere, the layer closest to Earth's surface, where most clouds are found and almost all weather occurs. Some jet aircraft fly in the next layer, the Stratosphere, which contains the jet streams and a region called the ozone layer. The next layer, the Mesosphere, is the coldest because there are almost no air molecules there to absorb heat energy. There are so few molecules for light to refract off of that the sky also changes from blue to black in this layer. And farthest from the surface we have the Thermosphere, which absorbs much of the harmful radiation that reaches Earth from the Sun, causing this layer to reach extremely high temperatures. Beyond the Thermosphere is the Exosphere, which represents the transition from Earth's atmosphere to space.

1. Troposphere

2. Stratosphere

3. Mesosphere

4. Thermosphere

5. Exosphere

And between The Mesosphere and The Thermosphere, exists The Karman Line, which is said to be an imaginary boundary between Earth's atmosphere and imaginary Outer Space.

Ok, so that’s the atmospheric layers model. But why are not all these lower altitude pressure gradients obeying The Second Law of Thermodynamics and evacuating upwards to fill all that available low pressure volume that exists geographically above them?

If they were to obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics:

1. The Troposphere would escape up into The Stratosphere.

2. The Stratosphere would escape up into The Mesosphere.

3. The Mesosphere would escape up into The Thermosphere.

4. And finally, The Exosphere would escape up into the vacuum of imaginary Outer Space.

Afterall, the Earth’s Atmospheric Layers are a nested hierarchy of pressure strata with no solid and impermeable barrier between them to prevent such high to low pressure evacuation. And yet, these pressure gradients remain intact exactly where they are with no upward evacuation.

The answer is simple:

All The Earth’s atmospheric layers are contained.

They have no place to go.

Because they are contained, they naturally stratify into the layers that we know them to be without violating The Second Law of Thermodynamics. In fact, you can only have pressure gradients if some form of solid and impermeable containment exists to keep them that way.

And that containment is The Firmament that The Book of Genesis speaks of.

Can Mythical Gravity Save The Day?

Mythical Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction.

Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality they are related but quite different things. What we commonly call weight is really just the gravitational force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Besides, in General Relativity, Gravity has NOT Been Considered a Causal Force Since 1907

Nevertheless, we must remember that there is no force of Gravity pulling the molecular density of gasses down to Earth. Gravity was reclassified as an effect and not a force in 1907 via Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity. The “mass attracts mass” claim of Newtonian Gravity was overruled by the Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold.

According to the Heliocentric Model, mass does NOT attract mass, and has not been claimed to be attracting mass since 1907. Gravity is no longer in line with the Heliocentric rhetoric of Sir Isaac Newton, where mass is said to attract mass.

Rather, in The Heliocentric Model, it's the bending of a Pseudo-Riemannian Space-Time dimension that causes the illusion of gravitational attraction. It's geodesics in Space-Time. That's what Gravity is said to be in The Heliocentric Model.

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.