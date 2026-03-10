Though the Heliocentric logic opposing this question contains many false assumptions, unproven hypotheses, as well as unconfirmable and unfalsifiable claims, including unsubstantiated, unverified, unproven, doubtful, and unverifiable assertions, bordering on unsupported, disputable, questionable, conjectural, and speculative arguments, it also possesses a certain coherency that is not necessarily internally inconsistent with the pedagogy of The Heliocentric Model. For this reason, the question, “If Gravity can lift oceans, why can’t it lift me?” is not the best question to ask a Heliocentrist if you want to emerge victorious in a debate.

It kind of works in The Heliocentric Model, but obviously not in The Enclosed Cosmological Model. Nevertheless, as an Enclosed Cosmologist, you are really looking for assertions that are internally inconsistent and contradictory within the framework of The Heliocentric Model, and not just assertions that oppose Enclosed Cosmological Models.

Heliocentrist Logic Against This Question From AI:

“The phrase “Gravity lifts oceans” usually refers to tidal bulges caused mainly by the Moon’s (and to a lesser extent the Sun’s) gravitational pull. But Gravity isn’t actually lifting the oceans upward in the way you might imagine lifting a weight off the ground.

Here’s what’s really happening:

The Moon’s Gravity pulls on the entire Earth, but is slightly stronger on the near side (facing the Moon) and slightly weaker on the far side.

This creates a tiny difference (gradient) in gravitational force across the diameter of Earth.

The oceans, being fluid and able to flow, respond to that difference by bulging outward slightly on both the near and far sides → that’s high tide.

The solid Earth and everything fixed to it (including you) also gets pulled by this same tiny gradient, but the effect is extremely small—on the order of centimeters per day at most for the solid ground—and completely imperceptible without instruments.

The Moon’s gravitational acceleration on Earth’s surface is roughly 0.0000017 m/s² (about 1/6,000,000th as strong as Earth’s own Gravity of ~9.8 m/s²). The difference across Earth’s diameter is even tinier—around 10⁻⁷ m/s² or less.

For comparison:

Earth’s Gravity pulls you down with ~700–900 newtons (depending on your mass).

The tidal force from the Moon trying to “lift” or differentially pull on you is something like 0.0001–0.001 newtons at best—far too weak to overcome friction, your muscle strength, or even the normal force from the ground keeping you planted.

In short: Gravity doesn’t lift you for the same reason it doesn’t noticeably lift mountains, buildings, lakes, swimming pools, or even small puddles—the differential pull is minuscule, and solids resist deformation much more than water does. The oceans only show a visible response because:

They’re enormous in volume/mass.

They’re liquid and can slosh around freely over huge distances.

Tides aren’t anti-Gravity magic; they’re just the visible result of an extremely weak, differential gravitational tug on something free to move (water) over planetary scales.

So Gravity is acting on you the same way—it’s just that the tidal component is so pathetically small compared to Earth’s main gravitational field that you never feel it “trying to lift” you. Jump as high as you want; the Moon isn’t helping.”

The Moon to Ocean Tides Newtonian Gravity Paradox

In The Heliocentric Model, Newtonian Gravity (as opposed to The Einsteinian Gravitational definition as a Pseudo-Riemannian manifold that traces geodesics) is said to be weak enough on The Moon to allow astronauts to jump up like children hopping around in slow motion in a bouncy house.

Gravity on the surface of The Moon is said to be approximately 1.625 m/s2, about 16.6% that on Earth’s surface or 0.166 ɡ, hence, about one-sixth of Earth’s Gravity. And yet at the same time, Gravity is also said to be strong enough to effect The Earth’s ocean tides from 238,855 miles away. This is highly paradoxical.

The Heliocentric Model’s explanation for this paradox has to do with Mass versus Tidal Force. The idea is that the Tides are caused by the tidal force—the difference in gravitational pull from one side of a body to the other. Thus, The Moon’s mass is large enough to create this difference across Earth’s diameter from 238,855 miles away, but the force of an astronaut jumping is minuscule by comparison. Subsequently, there is said to be a “Cumulative Effect”, where The Moon’s tidal effect on Earth is a cumulative result of its gravitational pull on countless molecules of water over thousands of miles, whereas, a single person’s jump on The Moon is a tiny, isolated force that has no significant impact on this enormous system.

Nevertheless, the paradox still remains because if The Moon has the greater mass, but it still cannot hold astronauts down as on The Earth, it should never miraculously and suddenly possess such a magnificent gravitational pull that it can effect The Earth’s ocean tides from 238,855 miles away.

The magicians trick here in The Heliocentric Model is to insert the size of The Earth’s diameter as so incredibly large, with such a huge overall mass, that even at 238,855 miles away, The Moon suddenly has the ability to effect The Earth’s ocean tides, even though it barely effects astronauts on The Moon’s surface. It the typical sleight-of-hand mathematical wizardry of The Heliocentric Model to insert the size of mass as the reason that any distance is irrelevant when it comes to two celestial bodies having a gravitational effect upon each other.

The Newtonian Mathematical Wizardry:

Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation states that any two objects with mass in the universe attract each other with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers, expressed by the formula F = GmM/r². This means that, for example, a planet is attracted to The Sun, and The Sun is attracted to the planet. The strength of this gravitational force is also dependent on the universal gravitational constant (G). Using this formula, Heliocentrists claim that if a small mass exists upon a much larger mass, the downward gravitational acceleration is relatively weak, but if a large celestial mass exists at a great distance from another large celestial mass, the gravitational attraction between the two is relatively strong.

As such, Gravity can do anything The Heliocentric Model says it can, either becoming incredibly weak at local distances to insanely strong at great distances, depending upon the application of Newtonian mathematical wizardry injected within the size of two masses. It is a one-size-fits-all, imaginary magical force that holds all The Heliocentric lies together.

A more detailed description of how Gravity causes the tides in The Heliocentric Model:

Near-Side Bulge : On the side of Earth closest to the Moon, the Moon’s gravitational pull is strongest. This pulls the ocean water toward it, creating a bulge, or high tide.

Far-Side Bulge : On the side of Earth farthest from the Moon, a high tide also occurs. This happens because the Moon’s gravitational pull is weaker there. At the same time, the inertia of the water, which causes it to want to continue moving in a straight line, is stronger than the Moon’s pull, creating a bulge that pushes away from the Moon.

Rotation: Earth rotates through these two bulges of water, which results in coastlines experiencing a cycle of high and low tides as they pass through the bulges and then the lower-lying areas.

