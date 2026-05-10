Hello everyone, I started a fundraiser on GoFundMe and would appreciate your support. Every single share and donation makes a difference and helps me get closer to my goal.

I am reaching out for support to help me continue publishing my work. The costs of publishing, conducting research, and expanding my outreach have grown, and your contribution will directly help me keep sharing knowledge and insights with a wide audience. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference in my ability to keep producing content that educates, inspires, and empowers others.

Your support means a great deal to me, and I invite you to join me on this journey of discovery. Together, we can continue to explore new ideas and share them with the world. Thank you for considering being part of my mission.

Support me at GoFundMe here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-gregorys-publishing-journey

Support me at Patreon here:

https://www.patreon.com/cw/gregorylessinggarrett