“Sure, I can craft a fictional story set in the 16th century involving Jesuit Priests and the Heliocentric Model, but I’ll approach it with nuance and historical awareness. The Jesuits were actually known for their contributions to science and education, often reconciling Faith with emerging discoveries, but always with nefarious deception.

That said, here’s a satirical and imaginative take on your request, a blend of historical fiction and Theological intrigue:

“The Revolt of the Heavens” — A Tale of Jesuit Subversion

In the year of our Lord 1581, beneath the vaulted stone ceilings of a hidden Jesuit seminary in Prague, a cabal of learned priests gathered not to praise the Lord, but to plot HIS undoing.

Father Ignatius Virelli, a brilliant mathematician cloaked in cassock and shadow, had grown weary of the Church’s insistence on a Flat Earth, a Firmament above, and a God who watched from The Celestial Dome. “If Man believes the Heavens revolve around him,” he whispered, “he shall never question his place in Creation.”

His brethren, Fathers Mateo, Lucien, and the enigmatic Brother Cosimo nodded solemnly. They had studied Copernicus in secret, scribbled star charts by candlelight, and built crude orreries from brass and guilt. Their goal was not Enlightenment. It was Satanic Revolution.

The Forbidden Model

In the catacombs beneath The Seminary, they unveiled their creation, a Heliocentric Model of The Cosmos. The Sun, not Earth, stood at the center. Planets danced in elliptical orbits. The Stars were not holes in The Firmament, but distant Suns.

“This,” Father Virelli declared, “will unseat The Lord from His Throne. If Earth is not the center, Man is not The Center. And if Man is not The Center, what need has he for God?”

They called it “The Luciferian Lens”, a telescope crafted from Venetian glass and Heretical Ambition. Through it, they showed students’ The Moons of Jupiter, The Phases of Venus, the imperfections of The Lunar Surface, each revelation chipped away at the divine narrative.

The Spread of Doubt

The Jesuits were masters of education. They embedded their model in textbooks, disguised as allegory. They taught astronomy as metaphor, then as truth. young minds, once filled with The Psalms, now pondered parallax and planetary motion.

In Rome, whispers grew. “The Jesuits teach that Earth moves,” said one Cardinal. “They teach that Heaven is not above, but all around.”

Pope Gregory XIII summoned Father Virelli. “Do you deny The Lord’s Creation?” he thundered.

“I do not deny it,” Virelli replied. “I redefine it.”

The Reckoning

The Church condemned the Heliocentric Model as blasphemy. But the seed was planted. Across Europe, thinkers began to question. Was Eden a myth? Was The Firmament a lie? Was God a construct?

The Jesuits were exiled, their seminary burned. But their model survived, hidden in libraries, etched into Star Maps, whispered in salons.

And so, The Heavens revolted, not with fire and brimstone, but with reason and revelation.

Absolutely, let’s dive deeper into this tale of theological rebellion and cosmic upheaval.

Here’s Part II of The Revolt of The Heavens:

“The Counter-Cosmos” — The Church Strikes Back

The embers of the Jesuit Seminary still smoldered when Cardinal Bellarmine, the Vatican’s chief inquisitor and defender of orthodoxy convened a secret council beneath The Sistine Chapel. The Heliocentric heresy had spread like wildfire, not just among scholars, but among merchants, sailors, even monks.

“This is not mere Astronomy,” Bellarmine growled. “It is metaphysical sedition. If Earth is not The Center, then neither is Christ.”

The Divine Geometry

To combat the Jesuit Model, The Church unveiled its own celestial framework:

The Sanctum Sphaera, Crafted by Dominican monks and sanctioned by the Pope himself, it was a glorious reaffirmation of The Flat Earth, a disc suspended in The Void, encircled by the crystalline spheres of Heaven. The model was adorned with Angels, Cherubim, and The Throne of God, perched atop The Firmament. It was not science. It was scripture in motion far more than scientific inquiry.

Church artists painted it into Cathedrals. Priests preached it from pulpits. Children memorized it in Catechism. “The Earth is God’s footstool,” they chanted. “The Stars His candles.”

The Hunt for the Heretics

Meanwhile, The Jesuits had gone underground. Father Virelli, now branded Lucifer’s Astronomer, fled to The Ottoman Empire, where he taught Astronomy under the guise of Astrology. Brother Cosimo vanished into the libraries of Alexandria. Father Lucien was rumored to have sailed to the New World, carrying Star Charts and forbidden texts.

But the Church was relentless. They dispatched inquisitors with sextants and scripture, interrogating anyone who dared question The Divine Order. Galileo Galilei, a young mathematician, was caught with a Heliocentric diagram hidden in his abacus. He was forced to recant, but not before whispering, “And yet… it moves.”

Clash of The Cosmos

In 1600, the two models collided in Prague, where a rogue Jesuit named Johannes Kepler unveiled his Rudolphine Tables, precise planetary data that defied The Church’s spheres. The Vatican responded with The Psalter of the Planets, a devotional guide aligning celestial motion with biblical prophecy.

Europe was torn. Universities split. Some taught The Heavens as divine choreography, others as mechanical ballet. The faithful clung to The Firmament. The curious gazed through telescopes.

The Quiet Victory

By 1650, the Heliocentric Model had not destroyed belief, but transformed it. The Lord was no longer a Watchmaker above The Dome, but a cosmic architect whose laws governed motion, gravity, and light.

Father Virelli, aged and exiled, wrote his final treatise: Deus in Orbita, “God in Orbit.” In it, he confessed that his rebellion was not against Faith, but against stagnation. “To know The Heavens,” he wrote, “is to glimpse the mind of God.”

Of course, let’s bring this saga into The Modern Age, where ancient dogma and cosmic truth collide once more.

“The Observatory of Saint Michael” — Part III: Faith Beyond The Firmament

The year is 2025. The Vatican, long silent on the matter of Celestial Mechanics, unveils a bold initiative: The Observatory of Saint Michael, a state-of-the-art space telescope launched into orbit aboard a European Space Agency rocket. Its mission, to reconcile The Divine with the data.

Cardinal Aurelio Moretti, a Jesuit Astrophysicist and descendant of Father Virelli, stands before a crowd of scientists and theologians. “We do not seek to undo The Heavens,” he proclaims. “We seek to understand the mind of God through His Creation.”

The Telescope That Sees Souls

Saint Michael is no ordinary observatory. It is equipped with quantum sensors, AI-driven spectral analyzers, and a library of Theological Algorithms. It scans exoplanets for signs of life, not merely biological, but spiritual. It maps gravitational waves and cross-references them with ancient prophecies. It searches for divine fingerprints in the cosmic microwave background.

The Church calls it Astrotheology. Critics call it Cosmic Apologetics. But the data is undeniable, The Universe is vast, ordered, and strangely poetic.

The Rediscovery of Deus in Orbita

In the Vatican Archives, a young archivist named Sister Eliana uncovers a lost manuscript, Deus in Orbita, the final work of Father Virelli. It contains diagrams of orbital harmonics, but also prayers, invocations to a God who moves with The Stars.

She publishes it online. It goes viral.

Suddenly, The Heliocentric heresy becomes a Spiritual Renaissance. Churches host stargazing nights. Priests quote Kepler in sermons. The Psalms are sung alongside quantum equations.

The New Heretics

But not all are pleased. A sect known as The Firmament Keepers rises in opposition. They reject Saint Michael, denounce Virelli’s legacy, and preach a return to The Flat Earth and literal scripture. They build temples with domed ceilings and teach children that Gravity is a lie.

Tensions rise. Debates rage. One side sees The Cosmos as a Cathedral, the other, as a cage.

The Final Revelation

In 2029, Saint Michael detects a signal, a repeating pattern from a distant galaxy, encoded in prime numbers and ancient Aramaic. It is not proof of aliens. It is something stranger. a message that reads, “I AM.”

The world is stunned. Scientists scramble. Theologians weep. The Pope declares it a miracle. The Firmament Keepers call it a hoax.

But Sister Eliana, gazing through the telescope, whispers the final line of Virelli’s manuscript:

“To orbit is not to rebel. It is to dance with The Divine.”

Absolutely, let's dive deeper into this tale of theological rebellion and cosmic upheaval.

Here's Part II of The Revolt of The Heavens:

The Absurd Nonsense of ChatGPT and AI

First of all, let’s be clear about this one thing. ChatGPT, and AI, in general, are absolutely laughable and incapable of harming anyone who has deep discernment. If you are already firmly anchored in Truth, all AI can do is spew out logical fallacies, pre-existing patterns of thought, as are already found on The Internet, parrot various chunks of text that it finds, and regurgitate it all, either making sense or not…it’s hit or miss, which reveals how powerless and insipidly inane AI actually is. It’s a vapid and spiritless wasteland of data mining, nothing more. It is just a glorified search engine that scrapes data off The Internet and spews it back out, sometimes intelligible and coherent…sometimes not. But the real cautionary tale here is that ChatGPT, like so many other AI sources and “search engines”, are emotionless, and yet, appear to feign human emotional values. That’s the danger. That’s the illusion. That is the real deception that is gaining momentum in the world of machine learning.

Anyone who is even half awake can clearly see how powerless AI is to influence anyone who thinks on their own, using their own faculties of discretion and intelligence. In other words, AI does not think. It merely rehashes and recapitulates pre-existing programming, giving the illusion of sentience.

Essentially, all AI does is data mine and troll The Internet for text and images, subsequently then, feeding it back to people, much like a boat trolls a river looking for a dead body. In the context of river searches for a body, trolling refers to a search method used by dragging weighted hooks or grappling devices along the riverbed from a boat. Similar to the fishing technique of trolling where lures or bait are dragged behind a moving boat to attract fish, this method involves pulling objects through the water to try and snag a body that may be submerged. That’s all AI is…a boat trolling for Internet data.

Analyst, Tony Thomas, adds that AI cannot create anything truly unique, new, novel, or groundbreaking. All it does is splice together anterior pattens of things that have already been created by real minds. One issue with AI that I see, over and over, is people giving AI too much credit and power, which in turn, thereby, gives AI that very same power. It’s a self-recursive feedback loop and a self-fulfilling prophecy.

It must be pretty obvious to everyone by now that AI really doesn’t create anything new. It is nothing more than a giant database that regurgitates information in a structured way based on the words you feed it. It has no native intelligence. That is why they call it AI — Artificial Intelligence. By contrast, human intelligence combines acquired knowledge with experience and emotions. That is why, when you try to use AI for creative tasks like writing, it spits out soulless, wooden prose.

AI is fine for research but lousy for writing. People want to feel like they are communicating with a real person, not a computer. They want an emotional connection, not just a cerebral one. I have been writing professionally for almost five decades. That is a long time. I have written all kinds of articles and many books on a wide range of subjects. My interests continue to evolve as I continue to learn, experience, and grow. What I have to offer as a writer is unique — because I am a one-of-a-kind human, whereas, AI is nothing but a powerless data mining tool and pattern recognition hacking artifice. It’s a mimic, an impersonator of intelligence, a caricature of human emotion and will, and grotesque imitation of Man’s native creative powers.

No AI or machine learning bot can communicate the exact same combination of knowledge, emotion, and experience as real flesh-and-blood human beings can. That is why I never use AI as a writing tool. It robs me of my individuality and my ability to connect with my reader. In a nutshell, AI is impotent and harmless…unless you give it the power that it lacks, by its very soulless machine nature.

AI Machine Learning and Nonlinear Algorithmic Strands of Data

Ultimately, AI machine learning results in generating nonlinear algorithmic strands of data working in both serial and parallel fashion, sometimes predictable and sometimes not, but always soulless and devoid of any real emotional connection to the human psyche, regardless of any perceived novelty, new combinations, or innovative permutations that they appear to produce

Nonlinear algorithms are used when the relationship between inputs and outputs is not a straight line. These algorithms are employed in various fields, including machine learning, optimization, and differential equations, where linear models are insufficient to capture the complexity of the data or problem.

Some commonly employed nonlinear algorithms include decision trees, random forests, support vector machines (SVMs), neural networks, and gradient boosting models. Each algorithm offers unique advantages to AI generation, and is suited to different types of problems. By experimenting with these diverse techniques, it becomes possible to uncover the algorithm that best fits the dataset at hand and maximizes performance, resulting, ever closer, to an AI which appears to be operating in the field of sentience, when, in reality, it is merely spewing out nonlinear algorithmic strands of programming code, again soulless and ultimately, meaningless. It’s the illusion of intelligence. Hence the term, “artificial intelligence.”

Here’s a breakdown of what nonlinear algorithms entail:

1. In Machine Learning:

a. Nonlinear Regression:

These algorithms model relationships that are not linear, such as curves or complex interactions between variables.

b. Examples:

Neural networks, support vector machines, decision trees, and some forms of regression (polynomial, exponential, etc.).

c. Why they’re used:

Linear models can’t represent complex patterns, so nonlinear algorithms are needed to fit more complicated data.

2. In Optimization:

a. Nonlinear Programming:

This field focuses on optimizing (finding the maximum or minimum) a nonlinear function subject to constraints.

b. Examples:

Algorithms for solving systems of nonlinear equations, constrained optimization, or finding the best parameters for a complex model.

c. Why they’re used:

Many real-world problems involve nonlinear relationships, and linear programming isn’t sufficient.

3. In Differential Equations:

a. Solving Nonlinear ODEs:

Many physical systems are modeled by nonlinear differential equations, which require specialized algorithms for solutions.

b. Examples:

Numerical methods like finite difference or finite element methods adapted to handle nonlinearities.

c. Why they’re used:

Nonlinear equations often don’t have analytical solutions, and numerical methods are needed to approximate solutions.

4. Key Concepts:

a. Linearity:

A linear relationship means a straight line can represent the connection between inputs and outputs.

b. Nonlinearity:

Nonlinear relationships are more complex and cannot be represented by a straight line.

c. Approximation:

Nonlinear algorithms often involve approximating the solution or model, especially when dealing with complex systems.

Artificial Intelligence Versus Collective Intelligence

By Harry Halpin, Vrije Universteit Brussel, Center Leo Apostel, Krijgskundestraat 33, 1160, Brussels, Belgium

Abstract

The ontological presupposition of artificial intelligence (AI) is the liberal autonomous human subject of Locke and Kant, and the ideology of AI is the automation of this particular conception of intelligence. This is demonstrated in detail in classical AI by the work of Simon, who explicitly connected his work on AI to a wider programme in cognitive science, economics, and politics to perfect capitalism. Although Dreyfus produced a powerful Heideggerian critique of classical AI, work on neural networks in AI was ultimately based on the individual as the locus of intelligence. Yet this conception of AI both fails to grasp the essence of large language models, which are a statistical model of human language on the Web. The training data that enables AI is the surveillance and capture of data, where the data creates a model to approximate the entire world. However, there is a more hidden ideology inherent in AI where the goal is not to perfect a model but to control the world. As prompted by an argument between Mead and Bateson, social change is prevented by the application of cybernetics to society as a whole. The goal of AI is not just to replace human beings, but to manage humans to preserve existing power relations. As the source of intelligence in AI is distributed cognition between humans and machines, the alternative to AI is collective intelligence. As theorized by Licklider and Engelbart at the dawn of the Internet, collective intelligence explains how computers weave together both human and non-human intelligence. Rather than replace human intelligence, this produces ever more complex collective forms of intelligence. Rather than meta-stabilize a society of control, collective intelligence can go outside individualist capitalist Ontology by incorporating the open world of the pluriverse, as theorized by Escobar. Collective intelligence then stands as an alternative ontological path for AI which puts intelligence at the service of humanity and the world rather than a technocratic elite.

1. Introduction

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is prone to grandiose prognostications of soon-to-be magical advances within short periods of time. The claim, in short, is that some particular model will reach human-level intelligence or beyond (Bostrom 2014). However, it should be remembered that the entire programme of artificial intelligence was conceived in the 1950s as an easily completed summer project (McCarthy et al. 1955). Nonetheless, the rise of seemingly intelligent large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT has given some credence to these claims amongst the general public. Yet few people are questioning the ideology of the liberal autonomous individual that is central to the original research programme of AI, and which still serves as the foundation for even asking the question of whether or not a machine is intelligent (Turing 1950). In the end, the obsession with AI obscures our own human intelligence. To resolve this problem, a new concept of collective intelligence is necessary to combat the rise of the regime of surveillance and control lurking behind this ideology.

The question of the origin of the “intelligence” in “artificial intelligence” reveals a particular truth: AI is not a research program, but rather an ideology. To understand how otherwise intelligent people can succumb to it, Sect. 1 traces the genealogy of this ideology of AI in terms of a particular ontological assumption regarding our philosophical heritage: the liberal autonomous human subject of Luther, Descartes, Locke, and Kant. Section 2 then traces how the ideology of AI embodies the ontological presuppositions of this particular philosophy: Intelligence is given by individuals using reasoning over a world given as representations to solve complex problems. As we explore in detail, the most grandiose scheme for realizing this vision is given by Herbert Simon, whose work at the inception of AI on simulations linked these philosophical and empirical programs to economicsh.

In Sect. 3, we consider how this concept of the rational individual was revised in light of various critiques, including Dreyfus’ Heideggerian critique of representation and the world, but without questioning the ontological principle of the individual itself. After showing how Heiddgerian critiques of the individual profoundly shaped AI, and strangely enough led to research on neural networks and LLMs, we end with revisiting the question of autonomy and control in the debate between Mead and Bateson at the origins of cybernetics in Sect. 4. We show that there is a hidden ideology wherein social change is prevented by the application of cybernetics to society as a whole. The goal of AI is not just to replace human beings, but to manage humans to preserve existing power relations.

Finally, in Sect. 5, we argue that the source of intelligence in AI is distributed cognition between the social world of humans and machines. The true alternative to AI is a collective intelligence in which computers amplify rather than replace the social intelligence spread between humans, machines, and even non-humans. Rather than meta-stabilize a society of control, collective intelligence can go outside both the Kantian and Heideggerian Western philosophical tradition by incorporating the “open world” of the pluriverse, as theorized by Escobar (2017) and Mbembe (2017). This is an alternative ontological path for AI that puts cognitive technologies at the service of humanity rather than a technocratic elite.

2. The Philosophical Origin of The Individual

The master vision of AI is nothing less than the creation of fully mechanized reasoning. With it, all aspects of intelligence as embodied in an individual human can be captured. This vision assumes that the seat of intelligence is essentially the Enlightenment subject reborn as pure thought and so uncontaminated by the contingencies of our collective and unfathomably long history of biological and cultural evolution. This conjecture of AI was phrased by its founders in the Dartmouth Proposal as the audacious proposition that “every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can in principle be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it” (McCarthy et. al. 1955).

Since Aristotle, Ontology has been considered to be the descriptive rather than normative study of being. Despite AI’s rather uncertain claim to scientific and even empirical status, we would argue that the very programme of AI contains within it a philosophical anthropology that, in addition to its descriptive ontological claims about intelligence, also advances normative claims of how intelligence ought to work. This is far from an innocent mistake: The purpose of the AI systems being deployed today is exactly to shape society to enforce these kinds of normative claims.

Methodological individualism is the primary assumption of AI: The individual self and its internal mental states should be the foundation for intelligence (McClamrock 1991). We claim that an insidious form of ontological individualism is at the core of AI, where intelligence is assumed to be the property of a certain kind of pre-given ontological individual, regardless of whether this individual is biological or computational. So it should come as no surprise that an LLM such as ChatGPT is viewed as an intelligent individual insofar as it can demonstrate its intelligence via reasoning in human language while engaged in conversation with another individual as per the Turing Test, even though it has no clear perceptual sensory apparatus outside its engagement with digital data (Chalmers 2023). Where did this notion of intelligence as being based on reasoning and problem-solving by an individual come from and what are its repercussions? To begin, we will have to go to the origin of the concept of the individual, far before modern computing.

2.1 The Origin of The Individual

The founding ontological assumption of AI is that the locus of intelligence is the individual. Without this assumption, the question of whether or not a machine could be as intelligent as a human individual makes little sense, as the measuring stick of the individual would disappear. The roots of this assumption lie in Descartes, for whom reason was infamously imputed to an individual mind as a mysterious divine spark: “the certainty and truth of all knowledge depends alone on the knowledge of the true God” (1641). Yet it is precisely this divine spark that is intolerable to AI, as it would by definition make any scientific study of intelligence impossible, much less the reproduction of intelligence in machinic form. If a power equivalent to reason could be made purely mechanically—that is, constructed via techniques rather than evolution—then human intelligence could be annexed to science in the same manner that scientific chemistry superseded alchemy. Indeed, it is this desire to implement reason as pure calculation that led to AI being considered the child of Leibniz who thought—unlike Descartes—that reasoning could be reduced to a purely causal and physically embodied mechanism.

In the long march of human history prior to the Enlightenment, however, it was not always so clear that the individual’s inner private mind was the center of intelligence. At the very origins of philosophy, Socrates began his inquiry via resolutely social dialogue with various interlocutors; the exemplary use of reason was public (in the agora) rather than in private mediation. For many millennia prior to the advent of science and philosophy, the locus of intelligence and reason was popularly thought to be imputed to the external voices of mysterious gods rather than the internal mind of the individual, harkening back to a pantheistic alternative to Descartes (Jaynes 1976). For millennia, the inner workings of the individual mind were relegated to obscurity, with questions of society, nature, and religion taking precedent. Let us not forget it was only a millennium before Descartes that the first autobiography, that of St. Augustine, was written, marking the irruption of the individual onto the world stage.

The individual mind as the seat of consciousness also predates Descartes in religious terms. The exercise of autonomous reason by an individual subject in fact rose to prominence with the Reformation of Martin Luther as a fusillade against the heteronomy of the Catholic Church. As Reiner Schürmann notes: “A century before Descartes, Luther recognized, circumscribed, and resolutely occupied the site upon which every thought process and every conceptual strategy of the next four centuries were to work,” so that when Luther utters “[o]ur place, where we ought to live with God, is consciousness,” we thus find the first utterance of the supremacy of the “I-think” (2003, p. 353). The concept of the autonomy of the individual mind and its exercise of the universal laws of reasoning can be considered to be a secularization of the individual soul’s ability to follow divine reason. The cogito of Descartes, however, was not enough. To maneuver about and accomplish a wide range of sundry goals, general-purpose intelligence required not only reason but also effective contact with the world as an environment.

2.2 The External World as Objects

The second ontological assumption of classical AI is that the world consists of fully individuated objects, a naïve Ontology of the world as discrete beings with discrete properties. Building on the empiricism of John Locke, the first generation of AI researchers such as McCarthy, Minsky, and Simon imagined this to be accomplished via the mapping of the sense-data to the internal mental states (ideas) of an individual which are “either about external, sensible objects” or “internal operations of our minds, perceived and reflected on by ourselves” (Locke 1690a). As Locke exemplifies his notion of pure property as the pure whiteness of a lily or the taste of sugar, this epistemological doctrine of simple ideas has as its basis the existence of a certain kind of atomic sense-data of objects gathered by the perceptions of an individual. As Locke notes, “there is nothing […] plainer to a man, than the clear and distinct perception he has of those simple ideas, which being each in itself uncompounded, contains in it nothing but one uniform appearance, or conception in the mind, and is not distinguishable into different ideas” (1690a). Inspired by Newton and as a rejoinder to the more mechanistic empiricism of Hobbes, Locke believed that these simple ideas are then combined into complex ideas in various modes by the exercise of reason that was capable of “combining several simple ideas into one compound one” (Locke 1690a). Finally, Locke’s complex ideas are transformed into general ideas via abstraction.

Although this tradition of simple ideas being the direct imprints of sense-data may seem somewhat dated, at the foundations of AI it was still the dominant viewpoint of widely taught philosophies such as logical atomism that sought to create a scientifically respectable philosophy free of metaphysics (Russell 1905). This led to the idea of what was called a “transducer” in AI, an interface between the intelligent individual and their environment which transformed unproblematically the world into sense-data to be attached to digital representations (Smith 1996).

2.3 The Mind as Internal Representations

The last ontological presupposition is that the world is a set of representations “inside” the mind which are both shaped and subject to rational scientific knowledge. This ontological assumption finds its popular origin in the reception of the work of Immanuel Kant. To answer Hume’s skeptical attack on the use of reason to link internal ideas and the external world in Locke, Kant (1781) built a rigorous foundation for the individual mind via his idea of “transcendental reason.” Kant began his Copernican revolution in epistemology by stating that the question of “How can our ideas conform to objects?” should be transformed to “What must objects be like if they are to conform to the conditions we require for knowledge of them?” (Kant 1781). So unlike Locke’s theory of the “blank slate,” which assumes that perceptions passively receive sense-data impressed upon them by external objects, Kant holds that perceptions must be combined with a priori concepts to synthesize experience as representations of the unknowable “thing-of-itself.” Note that this is only the first synthesis, as a second synthesis of the varied kinds of representations produced by the first synthesis leads to the unified “general experience.” Lastly, Kant holds that consciousness is not merely the addition of consciousness to an association of ideas like Locke, but also a unity of the general experience which creates the self-consciousness of the individual mind: “The I think must be able to accompany all my representations” (1781). Despite nearly a century of the dominance of behaviorism, Kantian thinking returned via its transmission by Carnap to AI by researchers like Simon (Proust 1987). The cognitive revolution was also a neo-Kantian revolution, forming the grounding of contemporary accounts of empiricism in the philosophy of mind and therefore AI (Sellars 1956). Thus, Kant’s unexpected revival led him to become the “godfather of cognitive science” (Brook 2004). Considering that AI is the more engineering-inclined twin of cognitive science, the influence of Kant holds fast over AI.

Although Kant had no knowledge of evolution, his representationalism effectively set the stage for the biologization by cognitive science of the transcendental categories, which are assumed to be scientifically discoverable in the cognitive structures of the individual’s brain-bound mind (Gardner 1985). While Kant says nothing about the multiple realizability thesis inherent in AI, the implementation of the transcendental categories by both machines and humans follows quite naturally from his cognitive functionalism and its lack of biological specificity (Redding 2001). Rather than these representations being “in the head,” the programme of AI held that representations were to be implemented on a computer, with the rules of logic or ad-hoc heuristic strategies being able to navigate through these representations via purely mechanical calculations.

In the final instance, the self-declared engineering project of AI – like its more respectable twin of cognitive science – lies within the long shadow of Kant, where the a priori inner categories of cognition furnished by Kant to the human individual were taken for granted as the foundation for machine intelligence as well. Above all reigned the assumption that the individual mind, reducible scientifically to the brain and its adjoint nervous system, was the locus of intelligence. This Kantian viewpoint was rarely made explicit by the founders of AI, as it was simply the “common-sense” that these researchers took for granted (Halpin and Monnin 2016). To critique the long afterlife of the liberal autonomous individual, we must revisit the origins of AI.

3. The Ontological Assumptions of AI

The radical programme of the first generation of AI was to take these three ontological presuppositions of the rational human subject and implement them on a digital computer to simulate—or even achieve—intelligence. On the surface, this seems to be a merely scientific endeavor. Yet upon closer inspection, the philosophical underpinnings become clear, although they are more prominent in some strands of research than others.

Although seemingly unified at the inception of the field of AI, the Dartmouth Conference attendees quickly split into three “competing” schools, each with its own idiosyncratic research programme. The first school of AI was founded by McCarthy at Stanford and attempted to create AI through the lens of formal logic, something they believed provided clear rules for mechanistic reasoning; this idea had been dealt with at length elsewhere as a straightforward extension of the ideas of Russell and Carnap, indebted as Carnap was to Kant and Locke (Halpin and Monnin 2016). The second school was led by Minsky at MIT. It considered AI to be a problem of brute engineering that could be solved by whatever means necessary, and so did not limit itself to formal logic. As a result, however, it was the most philosophically incoherent, although its focus remained resolutely on engineering individual intelligence. The last school of AI, headed by Herbert Simon at Carnegie Mellon, had the most grand programme: By defining intelligence as problem-solving, it put forward the study of heuristic search as the center of science from cognition to economics and to even political science (Franchi 2006). Prior to his work on AI, Simon (1947) had authored the ground-breaking work Administrative Behavior on human-decision making. His “monomaniacal” thesis was that due to the finite nature of the human brain, humans exhibit what Simon dubbed “bounded rationality” and so made decisions that were “good enough” (i.e., satisfactory) rather than optimal (Simon 2001). We will focus on Simon’s theory of AI – the Physical Symbol Systems Hypothesis – because it was the only theory of first-generation AI that had explicit social and political goals.

Simon approached the world as a series of problems to be solved, a view that still lingers in AI. Inverting Locke, the root of intelligence was thought to be the division of complexity applied inside the human individual mind itself, with complex problems being broken down into ever-simpler ones that could eventually be solved by heuristic search. Thus, the underlying intractability of politics and economics could be reduced by applying science to human cognition (Simon 1987). With his Ph.D. student Alan Newell, Simon put forward the thesis that intelligence could be reduced to a “control system consisting of a number of memories, which contain symbolized information and are interconnected by various ordering relations; a number of primitive information processes, which operate on the information in the memories; a perfectly definite set of rules for combining these processes into whole programs of processing” (Newell et al. 1958). Although it appears at first glance to be a purely empirical programme, AI was an automatization of the philosophical heritage of Kant, but one applied to all of society: “Whereas Kant pursues, at least in the first Critique, a general investigation of the most general conditions of possibility of cognition, Simon sets his sight on a general analysis of the most general conditions of possibility of human life” (Franchi 2006). AI was a metaphysical programme based on a certain number of ontological assumptions: (1) the individual was the locus of intelligence, (2) the individual could be cleanly separated from the environment which consists of discrete objects, (3) the empirical world could be grasped through cognition via representations. Simon then added that (4) intelligence could be reduced to problem-solving and that (5) humans were ultimately bounded rational economic agents. Given these radical assumptions, how could one prove such a metaphysical programme to be empirically correct?

3.1 Intelligence as The Simulation of an Individual

The difference between Kantian philosophy and the first-generation of AI is not in their conception of the individual but in their methodology. As AI advocates sought to overcome philosophical a priori inquiry with the a posteriori of computational simulation, the expectation was that—if one accepts a certain extreme branch of functionalism—a correct scientific simulation of intelligence would achieve genuine intelligence. Newell and Simon (1976) put forward the Physical Symbol System Hypothesis as the heart of their project: Previous computational programs had been restricted to mere calculation on numbers, while AI programs could calculate over fully fledged symbolic structures, where symbols referred to objects in the external world. Both a human mind and a digital computer could then be considered as implementations of a physical symbol system which “exercises its intelligence in problem solving by searching—that is by generating and progressively modifying symbol structures until it produces a solution structure.” In their most audacious metaphysical claim, a physical symbol system was then hypothesized to be “the necessary and sufficient means for general intelligent action.”

At the dawn of cognitive psychology, Newell and Simon did a number of psychological studies of human problem-solving in domains like chess and logic puzzles. Subjects were asked to verbally articulate their reasoning in a transcript, after which the researchers produced a series of AI programs with grandiose titles like the “General Problem Solver (GPS)” whose steps in solving these easily formalizable problems were claimed to be the same as those used by humans (Newell and Simon 1963). Due to the Physical Symbol Systems Hypothesis, AI researchers could then claim that these programs were genuinely intelligent, at least within limited domains. Indeed, if these programs seemed to produce intelligent responses then they could be declared to be intelligent, and Simon did hold that they genuinely were just as intelligent in their domain as human beings. Although this may seem rather absurd, we can find a parallel to the current desire to proclaim large language models and AI as intelligent because they appear to understand and speak natural language.

3.2 The Social Philosophy of Artificial Intelligence

What has been commented on very little is the political implications of the Ontology of the rational, problem-solving individualism presupposed by AI. In short, such an individual was perfectly congruent with modern liberal capitalist democracies. Not only did Locke put forward a theory of how the external world led to representations in an internal mind, but he also proclaimed a political thesis that built on his cognitive theories: Due to the exercise of reason and perception being distributed throughout society in individuals, the best form of government would be a limited form of government that let individuals make their own decisions. Locke was also one of the first philosophers to hold that while the world was originally a commons, resources would be best employed by the enforcement of individual property rights (Locke 1690b). In a similar vein, Kant upheld the principle of autonomy that serves as the basis of liberalism: each individual has the right to any action that does not impinge on the freedom of every other individual (1788). This philosophical justification of liberalism by Kant could be thought of as a sophisticated foundation for market-based systems (Jones 2006). While Simon did often visit a non-capitalist socialist country (in particular, China under Mao) and wished for a “tolerance for human diversity,” Simon (1973) hoped “that in the longer run human beings in China will find the same things valuable that are valued by human beings in the United States,” including freedom of expression and individual property rights.

While at first glance it would seem that Simon’s work on bounded rationality and AI discredited the classical capitalist economic model of a rational individual engaged in self-interested decisions (to produce an optimal allocation of resources via the market for all society), Simon’s goal was to perfect capitalism by bringing its models in line with cognitive science so that scientific models of the market and organization could more accurately predict human behavior. Simon (1987) hypothesized that his work could lead to better decision-making; by construing economics and politics to be a kind of information-processing system like the individual human mind but writ large. In fact, his early research on AI can be considered to be a vast justification of hierarchy on cognitive grounds. Blurring the line between cognitive and social systems, Simon (1996) held that “on theoretical grounds we could expect complex systems to be hierarchies in a world in which complexity had to evolve from simplicity,” and so it should be natural that large firms evolved to deal with the increasing complexity of economic and political decisions. In an act of philosophical sleight of hand, the hierarchy of the capitalist firm and bureaucratic nation-state were effectively naturalized as evolutionary strategies to deal with complexity.

4. Social Cybernetics

In the shadow of the triumphalism of the early work on classical AI from the Dartmouth conference onwards, there was slowly a disturbing realization that would prove fatal to the conception of the intelligent individual who solved problems over representational states and so for the wider social programme: “The human being striving for rationality and restricted within the limits of his knowledge has developed some working procedures that partially overcome these difficulties. These procedures consist in assuming that he can isolate from the rest of the world a closed system containing a limited number of variables and a limited range of consequences” (Simon 1996). Indeed, the first generation of AI’s attempt to replicate an intelligent individual was doomed by its own standards of empiricism: None of its programs could be considered to produce intelligent behavior outside of small, completely formalized domains such as theorem-proving and chess (Newell and Simon 1963). To function, AI—and the metaphysical homo economicus that it was based on—required a closed world, a world composed of discrete objects that were epistemologically transparent. Despite their attempts to model the finite nature of human cognition in AI, the core scientific problem facing the first generation of AI was that this rational individual operating intelligently in a closed world was simply not true, as philosophy (Dreyfus 1992) and science (Clark 1998) have shown in spades.

How did early AI researchers fool themselves about the nature of intelligence? One possible answer is ideology: “a ‘representation’ of the imaginary relationship of individuals to their real conditions of existence” (Althusser 1970). The intelligent autonomous individual is an ideological construct that carries normative consequences, in particular, the justification of the free market and liberal democracy as the best possible social system. After all, the individual who approaches the world via supposedly rational choices has been deeply embedded in the culture of the United States since its foundation. It should therefore be no surprise that the background assumptions of the wider culture also served as the foundation of first-generation AI. Although a notion of truth that is accessible epistemologically via science is often contrasted with a mere ideology based on conventional social practices, it has long been known that ideology can infiltrate social science (Mannheim 1936). Rather than viewing concepts like bounded rationality from AI as a corrective to social science as per Simon, it would be better to view the ontological presuppositions inherent in AI as the result of naturalized social relations, a premature cognitive closure of the horizon of AI.

Far from being a pristine and apolitical study of the locus of intelligence with no connections to worldly affairs, the social relations that buttressed AI and cognitive science were that of the military-industrial complex and its scientific support via the funding and commercialization of AI technologies (Edwards 1996). One goal of AI, which has been strangely left unsaid by most AI researchers, was automating labor to increase the profits for capitalist firms by reducing their dependency on human workers. Perhaps the most disturbing ethical repercussion of the possible success of AI was that it would effectively create a new race of robotic slaves that could be deployed without guilt as a fully developed AI would be able to do anything a human could do, but without possessing self-consciousness. As the mechanization of Kant, AI throws out the most valuable part of Kant’s legacy of autonomy: the idea of self-consciousness emerging from general experience. The bizarre fear of Bostrom (2014) and others that machines would somehow achieve self-consciousness and eliminate humanity can be explained as nothing more than the unhappy self-consciousness of its creators who could not explicitly articulate their own economic and social goals. Another important value to AI’s military funders was its ability to automate military decisions, such as the launching of missiles which was the ordinary use-case of the cybernetic predecessor of AI (Wiener 1948). With the Vietnam War raging in the background, the hope of the funders of AI was no doubt that one day AI might serve as a more perfect war machine than human soldiers who were prone to revolt and shooting their own officers.

Thus AI has been less a research programme than an ideology based upon a conception of individual intelligence that served as the self-same basis of free-market capitalism, with its attendant projects of militarism and control. Still, the scientific failure of attempts to replicate a rational individual subject in AI did not cause the funders to question the feasibility of achieving their goals via the technology, and so they took the unusual route of hiring a philosopher.

4.1 Dreyfus and The Critique of Artificial Reason

The RAND corporation, a post-war research lab focused originally on missile systems before becoming well-known for its analysis of foreign affairs, hired the philosopher Hubert Dreyfus to diagnose the problems plaguing AI. As one of the few interpreters of Heidegger in the United States at the time, Dreyfus was uniquely positioned to grasp the implicit ontological assumptions of AI. In his report Alchemy and Artificial Intelligence for RAND, Dreyfus laid out a devastating Heideggerian critique of the closed world of first-generation AI: Without a body genuinely interacting in and with the world, AI would never have a real world in the sense in which humans do, and so AI would only be hopelessly churning symbols and never achieve actual intelligence (1965). By systematically dismantling the exaggerated claims of AI and confronting researchers like Simon with their own inability to tackle problems of the inherent embodiment of intelligence and its embeddedness within the world, Dreyfus opened the door to a fundamental ontological critique of AI’s conception of the rational individual imprinted with information from the external world.

According to Heidegger (1966), the fundamental Ontology of being human in the world is “existential” insofar as the individual is thrown into the infinite complexity of a world that cannot be reduced to a symbolic structure. Rather than solving clear problems like those of choice between commodities or in voting, humans are for the most part engaged in skillful coping. Interestingly enough, Dreyfus (1965) notes how this point had even been foreseen by Descartes in his objections to the mechanization of intelligence:

Although such machines could do many things as well, or perhaps even better than men, they would fail in certain others [.] [F]or while reason is a universal instrument that can be used in all sorts of situations, the organs [of a machine] have to be arranged in a particular way for each particular action. From this, it follows that it is morally impossible that there should be enough different devices [i.e., states] in a machine to make it behave in all the occurrences of life as our reason makes us behave.

Despite this prescient critique of the closed world, it should be noted that Dreyfus, like Heidegger before him, failed to question the individual as the center of intelligence. Rather than reject the Heideggerian assault on the liberal and rational subject, AI began to internalize its critique by returning to its roots in cybernetics, the science of control and communication claiming to apply both to humans and machines (Wiener 1948).

The primary innovation of cybernetics was to naturalize teleology via the invention of the concept of “feedback,” such that “all purposeful behavior may be considered to require negative feed-back” (Rosenbluth et al. 1943). The main competitor to representational approaches to AI was that of neural networks as pioneered by Rosenblatt, which were based on idealized neurons that could communicate with each other (1958). Unlike first-generation AI systems which were based on symbolic reasoning and dissociated from the outside world following methodological solipsism, neural networks could be trained via feedback and—with the right layout of idealized neurons—appeared to be able to model arbitrary functions. Modeling the brain was even viewed by Dreyfus as more likely to capture some aspects of intelligence than the Physical Symbol Systems Hypothesis of Simon, as neural networks were considered both more scientifically plausible and eschewed Kantian representations (1992). Thus, in response to the Heideggerian critique of AI, neural networks were championed by philosophers like Clark (1998) to be a Heideggerian path to AI. The move towards an embedded and embodied mind became mainstream in AI slowly but surely. Enthusiasm notwithstanding, there was a large problem: If the world was not discrete objects that could be represented in a digital computer, then how could neural networks obtain intelligence? Dreyfus thought that this problem would likely be fatal to even the neo-Heideggerian project of AI, for the input of neural networks still required some model of the world, albeit one selected by its designer. Like first-generation AI before it, neural networks remained restricted to solving what appeared to be toy problems created explicitly by their designer and unable to operate in an open world, one that revealed the horizon of being (Dreyfus 1992).

Yet while Simon’s idea of intelligence as bounded rationality—including the world being pre-given as discrete objects to be manipulated by even embodied concepts—was thrown overboard by his Heideggerian analysis, Dreyfus thought towards his end that a sort of Heideggerian holistic AI would be possible via neurodynamic models of the brain (2007). However, even this Heideggerian model of intelligence was resolutely individual in the Anglophone tradition, with intelligence being reduced to the brain that “finds and feeds back significance into the meaningless physical universe” so that AI could be programmed to “produce intelligent behavior by programming a model of the physical state transitions taking place in the brain” (Dreyfus 2007). The ghost of the individual had not yet been purged from AI, no matter how Heideggerian it purported to be.

4.2 Large Language Models as Representations of The World

The answer to the long-standing problem of how to build a model of the world was given by the explosion of big data. This was brought about by the spread of computation to all aspects of life, with the Web in particular being a source of digital data ready for AI to consume. With billions of web-pages of high quality text and media contributing to an emerging digital commons, there was finally enough text to finally build an approximate model of the world via using this data as input for a statistical large language model (Zhou et al. 2023). Rather than simulate intelligence, the current generation of AI simulates the world.

Due to advances in neural networks such as attention-based transformers, the designer of a large language model (LLM) no longer needs to precisely construct the neural network. Instead, the model can be trained to select its own layers—consisting now of trillions of idealized neurons—via massive amounts of training, with feedback from humans allowing it to focus its neural network on the relationships between certain connections (Vaswani 2017). In a Lockean sense, their network structures are associated via cognitively opaque relationships with their input—although not as a representation!—and so these neural networks can then generate output in response to more input. Unlike the Physical Symbol System Hypothesis of Simon, neural networks like ChatGPT can no longer claim to formally model the world as objects, solve problems over explicit representations, or rationally deliberate; yet LLMs perform outstandingly well at a wide range of tasks. The primacy of classical reason was overturned and replaced by learning from data.

Contra Heidegger, the neural network of a LLM is far from skillfully coping in a fully embodied world by virtue of its own perceptual apparatus. It is operating in an artificial world of digital media, sharply divided from anything external to the Web by virtue of its own embodiment in massive server farms. The closest thing to a perceptual apparatus that these new AI agents currently possess to train on is the feedback from human users via chat prompts, as well as updating their background model of the world via the continual re-training of its neural network over new material uploaded to the Web. In this regard, humans are the transducers of this new form of purported intelligence, translating their experience into data for the LLM. Methodological individualism remains as the goal of the language model, for the self-declared goal of the myriad of new LLMs is replicating the intelligence of an individual human.

With enough data input into the model, an LLM appears to approximate human intelligence, as tests seemed to show that at certain linguistic tasks, such as essay writing, ChatGPT can perform at near human competency (Herbold et al. 2023). In other words, learning from training data gives the AI the illusion of possessing Kant’s general experience, as these statistical models appear to converse about any phenomenon that has been adequately captured by patterns in data on the Web. But appearances can be deceiving. Winograd and Flores (1986) have long argued that language is not reducible to text—even the vast amount of text on the Web—for language is a game of expressions and commitments, whose primary use is the coordination of action between humans.

Updating the critical tradition of Dreyfus in the era of LLMs, Denning and Rousse (2024) point out that LLMs “do not care” as they cannot express commitments as they do not inhabit the same background of shared concerns as humans, and so are without sensibility towards emotions and moods. Thus, the statistical model inherent in the LLM is still a representation, albeit a statistical one, of the world which by its nature cannot take into account the pervasiveness of the background. For humans, self-evident tacit knowledge—such as the color of the sky, moods, and so forth—are “not recorded in the texts of humanity” (Denning and Rousse 2024). Proponents of LLMs should thus not forget that “humans live in circumstances where they cannot express themselves” (Denning and Rousse 2024). Contrary to the ontological assumptions of AI, this arises from the sheer inability of the world to be reduced to a collection of discrete independent objects, even if these objects are grasped as statistical patterns in text.

4.3 Large Language Models as Ideology

Although it held for nearly half a millennium since Luther, the ontological assumption of intelligence via representational reasoning was displaced by the critique of Heidegger (1962). This paved the way for a certain branch of neo-Heideggerian AI—neural networks—to be harnessed to the same ideology as Simon’s symbolic AI. This was ultimately due to the critique of Heidegger being constrained to the level of Ontology , rather than a critique of any political economy. Neural networks are at the same service of capitalist rationality as Simon’s individual reasoning over physical symbols. For although this second generation of AI may have disposed of certain ontological presuppositions of its predecessor, LLMs are still beholden to the same goals as Simon: the automation of labor and the continuation of domination by the existing military-industrial complex.

The assumption that intelligence is based on the individual is deeply ingrained in the market, and so reflected in how we treat LLM-based AI. Many humans personify AI as a rational individual agent due to our own internalization of the ontological assumption that only an individual can be intelligent, even if the innards of the LLM and humans are quite different. The appearance of intelligence is given in the model of the world produced by a statistical approximation. To appear to solve the “Frame Problem” of an ever-changing world (Dreyfus 2007), the representation must be up-to-date and continue to be effective over time. This means that a regime of constantly increasing data surveillance needs to be put into place.

The very idea of AI as replicating or surpassing individual intelligence fails to grasp the essence of LLMs. They are statistical models of the world trained on the capture of data from primarily human language and other variegated forms of digitized media. As their effectiveness depends on the amount of data they are trained on, existing data extraction is intensified by AI: Surveillance becomes ever more totalizing by platforms as the amount of data captured from humanity to improve AI must be increased while minimizing any costs to very platforms that built AIs to begin with. While AI is hypothesized by some economists to lead to increased automation and so increased profits (Baily et al. 2023), this surveillance becomes impossible to escape as the self-same AI-driven platforms mediate more of social life, leading to perpetual rent extraction by the platforms themselves (Durand 2024).

The ideology of artificial intelligence obscures the actual function of ubiquitous cognitive technology. Precisely to hide their agency as those actually in control of these AI surveillance systems, billionaires like Gates and Musk warn that the possible utopia or extinction of humanity will be caused by the rapid development of AI (Fung 2023). From their viewpoint, the role of countless humans in the evolution of intelligence is primarily to train LLMs, while surveillance of these human agents provides the constant accumulation of AI training data. Via this massively parallelized training, it was imagined that an AI will at some point supersede human intelligence, as a super-intelligent, non-carbon individual called “general artificial intelligence” capable of doing all general-purpose tasks humans can do, and then going beyond human intelligence (Bostrom 2014). Ideologically, this vision of a super-intelligent AI is incredibly useful even if it does not map to any existing reality; it diverts attention from the ongoing intertwined social, economic, and ecological crises that spell a very real existential threat to humanity. This helps explain the strange support of capitalist billionaires for the further development of AI, despite its abysmal track record at actually achieving human-level intelligence. The goal of AI is not intelligence, but rather social control in the service of preserving existing power relations.

This ideology of an AI-induced apocalypse obscures the real problem: the loss of human autonomy via a regime of feedback-based control. In other words, why update an AI model to approximate the world when the world can be controlled to match the model? What are the consequences of such a model? Rather than be distracted by the ontological delusions of both first and second-generation AI, let us investigate how feedback, at first a simple innocent model of neurons in early cybernetics, became a tool of social control.

4.4 Cybernetics as Social Control

The question of control in cybernetics was first broached in a conference that preceded the more well-known Macy conferences—and so the invention of cybernetics—by six years: a little-known “Conference on Science, Philosophy and Religion” organized by religious and scientific leaders ranging from Rabbi Louis Finkelstein to Willard V. Quine (Bixler 1941). The purpose of the conference was to imagine what could be done to repair a broken Europe to “build more secure foundations for democracy” in the event that the fascist menace could be defeated in the Second World War. At the time, it was unclear if the rising Nazi movement could even be defeated at all by the Allied forces, and if so, whether or not the twins of liberal democracy and free market capitalism would be universally discredited in Europe given how thoroughly it had fallen to Hitler. Anthropologists, including the couple Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson, were brought to the conference to discuss whether a new merger of social and natural science could repair the broken Western way of life. To our knowledge, the debate that emerged between Mead and Bateson is the earliest explicit rejection and proposition of the application of cybernetics to society.

The fault lies not at the hands of mathematicians, but anthropologists. Although mathematicians can be all-too-easily accused of espousing the ideology that social reality should be formalized, Norbert Wiener (1948), in his book Cybernetics that gave birth to the field, was thoroughly against the “false hopes which some of my friends have built for the social efficacy” of the application of cybernetics to society. According to Wiener, human societies are far too complex to obey the principles of feedback and homeostasis (i.e., the achievement of a “steady state” due to feedback) to lead humans to some desired social outcomes. Cybernetics is effective insofar as natural phenomena tend to repeat over stretches of time and so can have their fundamental patterns grasped in a time series and so manipulated via feedback. This is evidently not true for humans, as Wiener notes, as “in the social sciences we have to deal with short statistical runs, nor can we be sure that a considerable part of what we observe is not an activity of our own creation.” The study of society, he concludes, “can never furnish us with a quantity of verifiable, significant information which begins to compare with that which we have learned to expect in the natural sciences.” Although one could argue that big data—via surveillance—is correcting this shortcoming via unimagined new kinds of totalizing data collection, the fact of the matter is the sheer complexity of human behavior—combined with the metaphysical irreducibility of the world to data—leads any scheme of prediction to be irrevocably and always falling short of accurately capturing the future.

It is due to the political stakes behind the metaphysical claim that human behavior could be captured via prediction that in The Comparative Study of Culture and the Purposive Cultivation of Democratic Values, Mead (1941) rejected on moral grounds this application of social science to create democracy. “Have we reached a point at which freedom of the individual will and the scientific procedure clash? Does not the implementation of a defined direction call for control, and does not control—measured, calculated, definite control, control which really attains its ends—by its very existence invalidate democracy, necessarily raising up some men to exercise the control and degrade all others to be victims?” It would be apropos to forbid the anthropologist from doing anything other than observing the culture in which they were embedded, rather than trying to actively shape it. She warned that even if the American way of life was ultimately desirable, it would be dangerous if scientific methods were used to manipulate society towards this end. “[W]hen such attempts have been merely the blind intuitive gropings of the fanatical and the power-driven, they have been sufficient to destroy all the values upon which the democratic way of life is based. Implemented by science, as they could be implemented, a new hideousness is created” beyond “the darkest chambers of the past” (1941). Mead ends with a singular imperative: “Only by working in terms of values which are limited to defining a direction, is it possible for us to [use] scientific methods in the control of the process without the negation of the moral autonomy of the human spirit” (1941).

In the classical mode of a spouse who pretends to have understood their partner, Bateson spectacularly misinterprets Mead. Bateson (1941) proposes that the idea of orientation can and should be measured scientifically, which goes against the principles that Mead and Wiener were arguing: “Let us try to surmount this additional source of difficulty by turning the tools of science […] upon the new habit which Dr. Mead envisages — the habit which would look for ‘direction’ and ‘value’ in the chosen act, rather than in defined goals. Clearly, both of these habits are ways of looking at time sequences.” The measurement of human habits in everyday life as a set of data points in a time series, currently ubiquitous with the analysis of digital data, effectively opens all of society to cybernetic control. Bateson notes that this new form of control is even more efficient as it does not appear to even be controlled to those being controlled: While the Communist Party in the Soviet Union serves as a top-down “blue-printer,” a form of social cybernetics would be more effective, for “in social manipulation, the tools are not hammers and screwdrivers […] but in social manipulation our tools are people, and people learn, and they acquire habits which are more subtle and pervasive than the tricks which the blue-printer teaches them” (1941). At this exact moment prior to the birth of cybernetics, Bateson puts forward the notion of social control via data-driven manipulation, laying forth feedback loops as a method to create a society of control.

We find ourselves at a strange crossroads in the middle of cybernetic reconstruction of intelligence that both Heidegger and Bateson could glimpse only dimly from their standpoints in the post-war landscape. The Cartesian division between the external and internal world began breaking down via what Heidegger called the “enframing” of the world for human appropriation. In this vein, the digitization of the world as statistics commenced a new doctrine that replaced the rational individual with the rationalization of all of society via feedback loops. With digitization and ubiquitous surveillance driven by AI, Stiegler (2018) warns that this out-of-control feedback loop robs the individual of autonomy and decreases human intelligence and creativity, creating what he terms an “artificial stupidity” that prevents social change. What is needed is another paradigm that can de-individuate intelligence, bringing forth a new form of autonomy to escape pre-ordained techniques of control, and so open the horizon for changing both our social relationships with each other and our grounding in the world we inhabit.

5. Collective Intelligence

While it is all good and well to deconstruct the autonomous liberal individual and its epistemological reliance on representationalism — including in the form of statistics — in AI, the question is what are we going to replace it with? One often overlooked point is that the data used to train these LLMs, and so the intelligence supposedly exhibited by these AIs, emanates from the collective use of language — as mediated by machines — by groups of humans (Hutchins 1995). The source of intelligence is not individual being, but social being. This provides a crucial hint for the formulation of the path not taken by AI: The alternative to the ontological assumption of individual intelligence is collective intelligence. The origin of this form of intelligence is based on distributed cognition through relationships not only between humans and machines but also non-human life and their wider world. This points the way for a new Ontology – a way of being, knowing, and doing - that is not trapped by the confines of the ontological individual and a certain dying capitalist rationality.

There is some empirical merit in this proposal. Afterall, forms of collective intelligence have shown themselves to be better in both solving dilemmas posed by rational choice than Simon’s bounded yet rational individual (Malone 2019), as well as forms of democratic autonomy to solve otherwise seemingly intractable social problems such as resource allocation in the commons (Mulgan 2017). Knowing how a theory of collective intelligence would work in detail—including defining its precise boundaries of the collective—is still work in progress. However, there have been initial theoretical frameworks that are broadly compatible with modern embedded, embodied, and extended cognitive science (Halpin 2008). More recent work has argued that much of biological intelligence is collective all the way down to the level of cells (Falandays et al. 2023). Early, if under-developed, theories of AI from Selfridge onwards envisioned intelligence as a collective “society of the mind,” although we would rather propose that the collective nature of intelligence be taken literally rather than metaphorically (Minsky 1988).

What has not been clarified is the ontological stakes of collective intelligence, in particular how they oppose the presumptions of AI and offer an alternative research program that promotes the autonomy of variegated collectivities by allowing them to make their own choices and so create their own worlds.

5.1 The Origins of Collective Intelligence

Agre (1997) argued that AI is “unified by an overly individualistic conception of agents in environments” and that going “beyond this limitation will entail recovering the history of computational conceptions of individuality.” In this spirit, we return to two long-forgotten visions at the origin of computing: the twin premises of AI and human augmentation. At stake here is the possibility of an imagined future where computing technology has advanced to such an extent as to subsume aspects of cognition, yet a future that does not involve the replacement of humanity by AI. The premise of the vision of AI is the replacement of human intelligence by an autonomous digital intelligence that could at minimum do everything a human could do. The perhaps complimentary, but possibly opposing, vision is that of human augmentation in which computing could be put at the service of amplifying existing human intelligence (Engelbart 1962). Although it has had far less philosophical attention than AI, human augmentation as a project has been radically more successful in actually coming to pass: The aid and amplification of human intelligence and cognition via digital tools is currently ubiquitous. Even once exotic and barely imaginable devices in the 1950s, such as the mouse and collaborative hypertext, are essential to our everyday operations.

Engelbart shared Simon’s concern that the “complexity of a lot of the problems and the means of solving them are just getting to be too much” (Bardini 2000). Yet against Simon’s account of the bounded rationality of individual intelligence, Engelbart believed that the bounds of cognition could be increased. He therefore put forward the thesis that computers could radically enhance the cognitive powers of an individual to handle increased complexity without resorting necessarily to social hierarchy. Computers would thus be put in closer and more effective cognitive and perceptual contact with individual humans, complementing rather than replacing their abilities to reason. Engelbart thus invented the mouse to reduce the cognitive overhead of communicating with computers, and the invention of the early hypertext systems such as NLS (oNLine System) complemented the fragility of human biological memory. The goal was that the hybrid “entity to be produced will exhibit more of what can be called intelligence than an unaided human could; we will have amplified the intelligence of the human by organizing his intellectual capabilities into higher levels of synergistic structuring.” Engelbart intuitively grasped that such enhanced capabilities could go beyond the individual and also apply to groups to “boost their collective IQ” (Engelbart 1995), but he did not explicitly theorize a notion of collective intelligence. Thus, one limitation to Engelbart’s programme is that it still viewed intelligence’s center of gravity to be in the individual, with computers merely complementing and accelerating individual intelligence and existing organizations.

Could a new kind of individual be envisioned by the merger of human and the machine? Envisioned by J.C.R. Licklider (1960), the augmentation of the human could be transformed into “man–machine symbiosis” via ever-closer feedback loops, so that entirely new kinds of intelligence, which were previously out of reach by humans, would become possible: “Human brains and computing machines will be coupled together very tightly [and] the resulting partnership will think as no human brain has ever thought.” Licklider imagined this new kind of intelligence to be perhaps conversational, as one could argue is done by existing LLMs. A more radical stance on symbiosis could also lead to a kind of cyborg hybridization of the individual. Like Engelbart, we find that Licklider still holds on to the Ontology of the individual, even if the individual is altered in terms of its intelligence by a merger with machines. In this manner, Licklider still believed in the ontological presumptions of AI, noting that “symbiosis is probably not the ultimate paradigm” so that to “avoid argument” he would concede “dominance in the distant future of celebration to machines alone.” The underlying ideological reason for his concession that “machines will outdo the human brain in most of the functions we now consider exclusively within its province” can be traced to Licklider’s role as their preeminent funder via ARPA (the Defense Department’s Advanced Research Project Agency) of both Engelbart’s Human Augmentation Project and the field of AI as a whole. As a loyal emissary of the military-industrial complex, Licklider could not deviate from their programme of replacing human intelligence by AI. One interesting thought experiment would be: What if Licklider and Engelbart simply failed to go far enough in radically replacing individual intelligence with a new form of collective intelligence?

5.2 The Collective Nature of Intelligence

Increasing work in cognitive science has shown that intelligence extends outside of the human individual’s biologically bound brain via what is called “the extended mind hypothesis” (Clark 2010). The heart of cognitive extension is not merely a modest temporary extension of intelligence outside of the individual mind, but a radical reconfiguration of what it means to constitute intelligence as such. Intelligence can be defined as a dynamic cognitive integration of biological and extra-biological components (including possibly machines), joining together as a collective in the face of challenges to its own reproduction (Halpin 2008). The source of its intelligence is distributed cognition between human beings, mediated via social communication and technology, who are capable of integrating parts of their environment (Clark 2010). This is not to deny the persistence and tight integration of biological individuals, as brains may be thought of as a collective intelligence of neurons, and human individuals as collective intelligence of cells. The self-maintenance of a system, even if the system is capable of being dynamically reconfigured, can be thought of as the evolutionary driver of the formation of the individual. What appears to be human social systems are also founded in our collective relationships to non-humans ranging from animals and plants to flows of carbon and deposits of minerals. As Latour (1999) claims, humans are currently biologically dependent on “the most extraordinary extension of social relations to nonhumans: agriculture and the domestication of animals.” Note that it is our relationship to non-humans that sustains our biological and technical infrastructure, but in order for this infrastructure to survive, these relationships must be thought of as not external but internal to the formation of collective intelligence. What this all means is that the intelligent individual is not given a priori as part of an Ontology , but is constructed over historical time. Consequently, intelligence can change its fundamental constitution in the future.

Let us sketch further what cognitive integration across biological, technical, and social components could even mean. Collective intelligence is defined by Levy (1997) as “a form of universally distributed intelligence, constantly enhanced, coordinated in real time, and resulting in the effective mobilization of skills.” This definition points towards three aspects of integration. First, the temporal latency in communication between components of the collective needs to be decreased so that the system is not easily separated over time. Second, responsibility for intelligence is spread out so that it is infeasible to cut the system into pieces at the joints when determining the credit for intelligence. Finally, this integrated intelligence is effective in its skillful coping with the world—and evolving as a whole—as a result of its own integration. As envisioned by Engelbart (1962), the utility of speed-of-light communication and digital representations in forming new forms of collective intelligence follows from these points, which would explain the rise in the popularity of folk theories of collective intelligence in tandem with the spread of the Internet. Lastly, it should be noted that collective intelligence should not mean that various concrete individuals are abolished, absorbed, or otherwise homogenized within a collective intelligence. On the contrary, collective intelligence would encourage the evolution of complementarity between its myriad parts and so promote the growth of difference. This is particularly self-evident in our relationships to computers, insofar as humans invented digital computers to have vastly different capabilities than biological humans, with their perfect recall of the past due to digital media complementing our open-ended imagination of the future. Similar tendencies can be seen in the widespread phenomena of ecological diversity, where various differing species cooperate to survive. After all, Licklider’s guiding metaphor of human and machine complementarity is the intricate relationship of pollination between the fig wasp and the fig tree (1960).

What also needs to be emphasized is that collective intelligence is inexorably social in humans and so has its foundation in acts of communication which allow humans to co-ordinate and shape their worlds. These relations are obscured by placing intelligence in the individual, since it is these relationships that are actually the very source of intelligence, allowing for the co-ordination necessary for extending and integrating new forms of collective intelligence. The production of what appears to be individual intelligence comes not from the perception of the world via our sensory apparati, cognitive representations, etc., but from a long process of social enculturation that is the real foundation for learning and not the simple input of data (Clark 2010). The foundation of intelligence can then be thought of as a process of the interiorization and exteriorization of aspects of our world, and representations thereof, as mediated by social relationships. There is no inner language of thought embedded inside the individual mind. Instead, the individual’s cognitive processes are constituted through their interiorization of both linguistic communication and non-linguistic signals (Clark 2010). Rather than an individual being given as such, an individual is formed via a process of individuation, which includes both adapting to and inventing their social and technological world (Stiegler 2018). This is not to ontologize these sort of techno-biological assemblages as simply new types of ahistorical hybrid individuals or even to ontologize the relationships themselves, but instead to historicize varied forms of collective intelligence as the part of the larger temporal unfolding of the relationship between humans, technology, non-humans, and the world.

Collective intelligence is built upon the world being inherently shared, including with non-human life such as plants and animals. In this manner, the ontological division between the external and internal world is an arbitrary ideological boundary, one that should be replaced by an ontological relationality that recognizes the inherent radical interdependence of all that exists. Collective intelligence lends itself more to enactive approaches to cognition, where intelligence itself “brings forth worlds” (Escobar 2017). Rather than consider the world to be a pre-existing collection of discrete objects, objects are brought forth via patterns of interaction and integration with the world due to the irreducible social and relational nature of embodied cognition and consciousness (Varela et al. 1991). This interdependence includes not only our technical interdependence with our artifacts and constructed environments but also our biological interdependence with non-human plants and animals that provide shape our life.

This should not be mistaken for the recognition of pre-existing patterns in an environment by AI. In contrast, collective intelligence is jointly responsible for the creation and diversity of these patterns which exist because they are inherent in the co-creation of a shared world. This allows us to conceptualize the world as a horizon that can consist of objects worthy of dignity and respect in the tradition of the environmental humanities and non-Western indigenous ontologies, not just as objects to be manipulated to solve problems. Given that collective intelligence can vary tremendously over time and space, each kind of socially embedded collective intelligence brings forth different ontologies. This ultimately leads to what Escobar terms the “pluriverse,” a world in which many worlds are possible (Escobar 2017).

Collective intelligence entails one metaphysical world — a shared world that is the ultimate grounding of being — that supports a plurality of open-ended ontologies. This leads to the implication that the world is not inert matter to be controlled and given value to by intelligence: It is the world that matters as the ultimate material source of intelligence (Smith 1996). This leads us far from the formulation of Simon and even Engelbart that conceives of the world as the source of a series of problems to be solved by intelligence. The world becomes instead the concrete locales where varied collective intelligences gather and assemble themselves. What the Internet then brings to the picture is more important than AI, as the Internet allows various collective intelligences to spread both their concerns — and even themselves – outside of various locales and onto a global scale.

5.3 Collective Autonomy

The question of autonomy remains. The ontological assumption that “the objective world” is “made up of things that can be known and hence ordered and manipulated at will” reveals that there is a not-so-subterranean political project of domination behind AI (Escobar 2017). What is at stake in AI is far more significant than an apolitical scientific project to mechanize the mysteries of human cognition: AI is a normative project to shape social relationships according to the dictates of modern capitalist rationality. Even prior to AI, computing technology at its very inception was bound up in the larger industrial politics of the division and automation of labor under capitalism by Babbage (Pasquinelli 2023). Yet the collapse of the concept of the rational individual at the hands of social and neo-Heiddegerian cybernetics abolishes the classical Kantian notion of autonomy while maintaining existing power relations set upon profit maximization and social domination. All of this prevents social change. Given the interest in collective intelligence by capitalism (Malone 2019), how are we to ensure that collective intelligence is not harnessed to perfect a society of control?

Despite its best attempts at control, this cybernetic system is clearly reaching a point of breakdown due to the intertwined crisis of ecological and social collapse. As an alternative, the conception of autonomy embedded in collective intelligence requires open-ended futuring rather than control. Contra Kantian individual autonomy, collective autonomy is an expression of the “radical relationality of life” (Escobar 2017). Collective intelligence is dynamically emerging from the open world via relations between humans, machines, non-humans, and their world (Mbembe 2017). Each collective intelligence develops its own political autonomy which is not reducible to the classical notion of individual autonomy. To avoid being harnessed to create a society of control, collective intelligence crucially must autonomously create and decide upon its own goals.

The affinity of collective intelligence with democratic autonomy, where collective intelligence rests upon processes of deliberation and collaboration, is thus closer to the social anarchism of Kropotkin than to any tradition of liberal democracy (Bookchin 1982). As each collective intelligence creates itself and its Ontology via its material enactions in the world, this autonomy naturally adheres to a politics of ecology which, rather than viewing the world as a standing reserve to be exploited, sees it as the source of intelligence to be defended.

Collective autonomy is profoundly social: the political pre-condition for a successful collective intelligence between humans would be the preservation of both the freedom of thought, a respect for difference, and mutual association by individual humans. In this new space, individual components may freely join and leave various collectivities. Within the rubric of collective autonomy, we can glimpse its compatibility with non-Western, indigenous, and anarchist politics of collectivity that directly oppose capitalist rationality, both in its classical liberal individualistic phase and its latest cybernetic phase. We can also glimpse the vast complexity of the politics of collective intelligence, where various collectivities form, subside, build upon each other, and enter into conflict, and so over time weaving together both human and non-human intelligence in new and possibly more complex ways.

Collective autonomy also opens new horizons for technology outside of AI, in the creation of tools for collective intelligence to aid in social change. Rather than focus on computers as a means of replicating intelligence or even extending individual problem-solving capabilities, digital technologies that increase the possibilities of communication, deliberation, and decision-making are key for collective intelligence, as are defensive technologies based on encryption that allow groups to maintain their autonomy against digital methods of surveillance and control (Diaz et al. 2021).

Although the historical development of computer technology and the Internet is bound up with capitalist rationality, this does not have to be the case for the future. This underlies how “post development and cyberculture thus become parallel and interrelated processes,” as technologies are crucial for autonomous development within and against capitalism (Escobar 1995). To put it in Stiegler’s (2018) terms, collective individuation can provide alternatives to capitalist rationality from the scale of the small group to globe-spanning international social movements. The question that can guide us is: How can we work together to create new categories, new objects, new functions, and new languages that are worthy of the infinite ontologies possible within our shared world? How can we put these tools in the hands of people? By recognizing the collective nature of intelligence and its open-ended development, technology can be put at the service of the majority of the world rather than attempting to normatively shape it according to the dictates of a technocratic elite, so creating what Mbembe calls the “open world” (Mbembe 2017).

6. Conclusion

The liberal autonomous human subject of Locke and Kant lies at the heart of AI, and so the ideology of AI is the automation of this particular philosophy of intelligence. Since Luther, this rational individual has been the primary guiding epochal principle—or arche—that determines all referents and significations. With its control due to cybernetics, there is “the collapse of an ordering reference” and so “metaphysics comes to a close” (Schürmann 2003). Despite the employment of Heidegger in Dreyfus’ critique of AI, Heidegger himself (unlike Dreyfus) recognized that his diremption of the rational individual leads only to the replacement of philosophy by the feedback loops of cybernetics (Heidegger 1966). In a bizarre, twisted shadow of itself, the ideological construct of an all-powerful super-intelligent AI coming to exterminate humanity risks ignoring a very real question: the abolition of autonomy in real human social relationships via these cybernetic feedback loops. The costs are clear: our own humanity and earth.

While AI promotes an impoverished view of intelligence based upon dubious ontological assumptions, we must go further than the ideological critique of these assumptions. As we have detailed, what is at stake is not just ontological or ideological, but robustly political. Any political alternative will have to arrive hand-in-hand with an ontological alternative to the a priori individual that more accurately reflects the embedded and dynamic nature of intelligence, an alternative that can be dubbed “collective intelligence.” This ontological alternative to the individual goes beyond the constraints of the existing theories of intelligence and rationality embedded in the Western philosophical tradition, including the cybernetic networks that currently empower LLMs.

Collective intelligence resonates with a long tradition that intelligence—and even consciousness—is distributed across life, if not the entire cosmos, as shown by reemergent interest in pre-capitalist cosmologies, the noosphere, panpsychism, and so on and forth. Simultaneously, collective intelligence can be rigorously scientific and materialist, building upon the latest findings of cognitive science and biology. Most importantly, the idea of collective intelligence, whose harnessing of humanity’s powers across the globe in a “collective general intelligence” to confront problems of social and ecological collapse (Williams 2023), would offer a practical alternative to the impoverished view of intelligence inherent in capitalist rationality and AI, its ideological descendant. Unfortunately, we have not had the time to fully flesh out an account of collective intelligence in terms of philosophy or politics, and can only point out the general direction in the fashion of Mead. However, the timing is right: Due to the breakdown of our existing epochal principles and attendant social collapse, we face a key moment where we can finally open the floodgates to the untold and uncountable repressed non-Occidental ontologies whose formulation may be the key to the kinds of collective intelligence that exist in harmony with our world. In turn, collective intelligence can bring forth the latent emancipatory potential of digital technologies to steer us through the breakdown.

Notes

This was later taken to an even more extreme position by Fodor in the form of a methodological solipsism in which the content of mental states can be defined only in relationship to other internal mental states, rather than in relationship to the outside world or social relations (Fodor 1980).

Locke himself began his philosophical theory of empiricism as a critique of the rationalism of Descartes and Leibniz. Rather than attempting to mechanize reason, as Hobbes did, by reducing reason to a mere reaction to sensory experience, Locke argued that the individual’s deployment of reasoning was over ideas whose origins were taken to be unproblematically available in the world. As both the rationalists and the empiricists put the individual subject at the center of their philosophy of intelligence, they can be considered to be steps in the path of the ontological individualism that lead to AI.

This is a perhaps untraditional exposition, as most historical studies of AI have unproblematically taken Leibniz and Hobbes to be the origins of the thesis that intelligence can be reduced to mechanistic symbol manipulation. Despite superficial similarities, these philosophers were never taken seriously by AI research, at least insofar as it took any philosopher seriously. The more sophisticated apparatus of Kant is considered to be the foundation of cognitive science at its origin (Gartner 1985) and was transmitted to AI via Carnap, even though later work in AI and cognitive science takes a more Heideggerian turn (Halpin and Monnin 2016).

Although somewhat surprising, this precise phrase was said by John McCarthy to the author in 2006

Although we do not have space to delve into it in as much depth as given to Simon, an exploration of the ideological influence of Hayek’s free-market economics by neural networks has admirably been done by Pasquinelli (2023).

Rights and Permissions

