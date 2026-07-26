Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Binks's avatar
Miss Binks
4h

You keep on writing keep on publishing and keep on exposing this despicable belief and philosophy. Keep on shining the light on them so everything that is hidden in darkness will be destroyed. And I know our God the Father will protect you and give you strength as you continue to expose this underworld. I can hear them roar. Well what can I say that is all they can do, they are like toothless lion.

Reply
Share
Janie's avatar
Janie
6h

They know your name and they know you know the truth and you are sharing with us Thank you and that’s amazing 🤩

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture