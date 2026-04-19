How They Turned the Flat Earth Map Into a Globe
How They Turned Flat Earth Into a Globe:
Why Did They Choose the Antarctica Circle as a “Wrap-Around” Device to Create The Globe?
They chose the Antarctic Circle as a “wrap-around” device that they could stretch and condense into a single landmass, which is the Heliocentric version of Antarctica. You cannot do that with The North Pole since it is not a ring. Hence, the Antarctica Circle was chosen.
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So it would seem they could’ve just as easily chosen the North Pole - but then it would be easily discernible how distances are disproportioned , right?