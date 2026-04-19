Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Thomas Gilligan's avatar
Thomas Gilligan
3h

So it would seem they could’ve just as easily chosen the North Pole - but then it would be easily discernible how distances are disproportioned , right?

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