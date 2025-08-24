How Much Earth Curvature is Expected at 50 Miles Distance? The Calculation and Long Distance Photography
Extremely Long Distance Photography 193 Km: Zero Curavture:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Photo of Palma de Majorca from Barcelona Fabra Observatory: 202 Km: Zero Curvature:
Definitive Flat Earth Proof (Globe Killer):
Nikon Infrared... Lighthouse 33 Miles, No Curvature:
4,656 Miles and Zero Curvature Part 3 (How a Pilot Ended the Globe):
World Record Proof of Flat Earth (700 MILES!):
Barre des Ecrins to Canigo: 412 KM: Zero Cuvature:
Malibu Beach to Catalina Island: 50 Miles Infrared Photography: Zero Curvature:
123 Mile Infrared Photo From Malibu Beach to San Jacinto Mountains:Zero Curvature:
View of Chicago Sky Line by Joshua Nowicki from Grand Mere State Park, in Stevensville, MI.: 50 Miles Away: Zero Curvature: (Photo Taken on August 21, 2024)
Malibu Beach to Torrance, California: 45 Miles Infrared Photography: Zero Curvature:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Awesome stuff!