If the Earth and atmosphere are constantly revolving Eastwards at 1,000 mph, how is it that clouds, wind, and weather patterns casually and unpredictably go every which way, often travelling in opposing directions simultaneously? Why can we feel the slightest Westward breeze but not the Earth’s incredible supposed 1,000 mph Eastward spin? And how is it that the magic velcro of Gravity is strong enough to drag miles of Earth’s atmosphere along, but too weak to pull those same clouds down? And how come the entire atmosphere is perfectly calm sometimes, with all the clouds pasted and fixed in their individual locations, and other times, the clouds are swiftly moving in the opposite direction as the alleged 1000 mph spin?

And Yet, The Winds Are Blowing Everywhere in Chaotic Patterns, in Spite of The Alleged 1000 Mph, West to East, Rotation of The Atmosphere Attached to a Spinning Earth. That’s Billions of Tons of Atmosphere Flowing in One Direction. Talk About Inertia! And yet, Tiny Breezes Waft About Unaffected?

The Official Heliocentric Story:

In the official Heliocentric story, The Atmosphere is not stationary; it rotates with the Earth, largely because of friction from the planet’s surface. While the air moves with the solid Earth, it doesn’t move in perfect lockstep, and the differences in speed are what we experience as wind. Additionally, The Coriolis effect, caused by the Earth’s rotation, also deflects these moving air currents, influencing the direction of wind patterns.

Lastly, inertia, viscosity, and pressure and temperature differences are attributed to The Earth’s ability to drag The Atmosphere with it as it rotates.

How The Atmosphere Moves With The Earth:

Friction: Just as a car moving on the road drags air along with it, the Earth’s rotation creates friction that drags the atmosphere along for the ride. This is the primary reason the air doesn’t get left behind.

Viscosity : Air has viscosity, meaning its layers rub against each other. Due to friction, the air molecules right at The Earth’s surface have a relative speed of zero, as if they are “glued” to the rotating Earth. Layers farther away from The Earth are less affected and move faster.

Inertia: The atmosphere has its own inertia, meaning it resists changes to its state of motion. Since it’s already moving with The Earth, it tends to keep moving in the same direction.

Relative motion: We don’t feel a constant, 1,000 mph wind because the air we’re in is already moving at a similar speed. Wind is felt only when there is a relative motion between the air and the ground, caused by pressure and temperature differences, resulting turbulence, and wind currents.

Nevertheless, even after this Heliocentric explanation drags on and on (pun intended) like a fairytale of never-ending added variables to justify how The Atmosphere flows West to East in a uni-directional unified blanket, and yet, cross winds, light breezes, drafts going in every directions, “eddies” of localized rotating currents, swirling wind masses, trade winds and westerlies, seasonal winds such as Monsoons, local winds, sea breezes and mountain/valley breezes, etc…all seem to be unaffected by this homogeneous 1000 mph Waest to East atmospheric travel. Whether it be Gravity, friction, viscosity, inertia, temperature etc… there always seems to be yet another unfolding explanation for why The Atmosphere is dragged by a rotating Earth, and yet, simultaneously, all the aforementioned wind anomalies can occur, not to mention a Gravity that is so strong that it can pull The Atmosphere with The Earth’s alleged 1000 mph rotation, and yet, a Gravity too weak to pull that same rotating Atmosphere down to The Earth’s surface. There are just too many contradictions within The Heliocentric explanation of atmospheric drag to take it seriously.

The Heliocentric explanation is a real drag.

Now, it is understandable why clouds float. Clouds float because they are made of tiny, lightweight water droplets or ice crystals suspended in the air by updrafts and air resistance. Although clouds can weigh tons, they stay aloft because the droplets are so small that the upward Buoyant force of air currents keeps them from falling, much like dust particles appear to float in a sunbeam. In addition, though clouds weigh tons, they have very little density, and so they are lighter than air, causing them to float. Even The Heliocentric model admits this when they say their one-size-fits-all Gravity cannot effect clouds because of their low density.

Forgive me for not buying absolutely everything posited by The Heliocentric explanation of atmospheric rotation and drag, but when you have a homogonous blanket of atmosphere that is traveling with an angular velocity of 1000 mph, it just seems hard to believe that all of the following is still happening:

1. Cross Winds

2. Light Breezes

3. Drafts Going in Every Directions

4. “Eddies” of Localized Rotating Currents

5. Swirling Wind Masses

6. Trade Winds and Westerlies

7. Seasonal Winds Such as Monsoons

8. Local Winds

9. Sea Breezes and Mountain/Valley Breezes

10. Etc…

And meanwhile, all this atmospheric dragging is occurring next to an Outer Space vacuum of 1 x 10 -17 Torr, with no solid and impermeable barrier between it and Outer Space, which is a violation of The Second Law of Thermodynamic. The whole story, considered at once, just seems like Scientism Priests sitting at round tables, year after, decade after decade, trying to rationalize a model that was spoon-fed to them since birth.

It doesn’t add up.

The Mick Adds (With my Edits):

“The circular vortex shape of a tornado or hurricane is impossible in the proposed West to East uni-directional 1000 mph atmosphere. And the outward radiant convection of The Earth’s heated surface would also disrupt any directional atmospheric movement causing the dissipation of Easterly current trajectories.”