Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Oct 10

Everything is The Magik (sorcery) of Gravity!! It’s a spell. 🧟‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧟‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oscar's avatar
Oscar
Oct 11

So, there are people asking the difficult questions. For me, the questions about gravity lead me to be highly sceptical about most 'scientific' explanations of the things we experience.

Liam Scheff discusses this exact matter in his book "Offical Stories: Counter-Arguments for a culture in need".

I have found recently, more often than not, that science and its followers do not like to be questioned. And yet science is never settled, it is constantly evolving, via questioning and challenging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture