Galilean Relativity

Whilst, in the world of Physics, the term Relativity is usually taken to refer to Einstein’s theories of Special and General Relativity, the concept can be more generally applied to the study of how the laws of physics vary or remain the same to different observers, particularly to observers travelling with different velocities. Galilean Relativity, formulated by Galileo Galilei, is the theory that was most widespread before Einstein, and formed part of the basis of Newtonian Mechanics.

Inertial Frames

Like Einstein, Galileo postulated that the laws of physics remain the same for observers in all inertial (non-accelerating) frames of reference. That is to say that for two bodies moving at different (but constant) velocities, it is impossible to make an absolute determination as to whether one is moving and the other stationary. All that can be determined is their relative velocity. The thought experiment that Galileo used was to consider a passenger in the hold of the ship on a calm see, who cannot look outside. There is no experiment that he can perform within the hold that will allow him to determine whether the ship is moving or not.

He formalized the idea as follows:

Any two observers moving at constant speed and direction with respect to one another will obtain the same results for all mechanical experiments.

Maxwell’s Theory of Electromagnetism

James Clerk Maxwell was a famous scientist and mathematician during the mid 19th century. HIs most famous works are in the field of electromagnetism. Maxwell gathered laws and equations of electricity and magnetism under one combined theory, uniting and expanding the works of Ampere, Faraday, Gauss and many more.

His theory can be summed up into a set of 4 equations known as Maxwell's Equations:

His equational symbols may look like gibberish to some (if you don't know vector calculus), but it is more important to understand the concepts behind this theory than the math itself.

Maxwell concluded that electricity and magnetism are different aspects of the same phenomena. His equations predict that moving electric charges create magnetic fields, while moving magnets create electric fields (which is how power plants generate electricity). This electromagnetic force, Maxwell theorized, should be propagated by electromagnetic waves.

Electromagnetic waves are waves that travel through space, but instead of physical oscillating particles, it has an oscillating electric and magnetic field, which are always perpendicular to each other and to the direction of motion:

Maxwell was able to calculate the speed of these waves in a vacuum based on the properties of electricity and magnetism. He found that this speed was the experimentally measured speed of light. His only conclusion was that light must be electromagnetic waves. This fit well with the wave theory of light. But if, as Maxwell's equations predict, all light travels at the same speed in a vacuum, this must mean that there is relative motion between the Earth and the Aether.

The Galilean Principle of Relativity From Math Works:

1. The laws of classical mechanics apply in all inertial reference systems.

Or…

2. No experiment carried out in an inertial frame of reference can determine the absolute velocity of the frame of reference.

These two statements written above are equivalent.

Maxwell's equations were discovered later.

1) How did Maxwell's equations contradict the Galilean principle of relativity?

Furthermore if one studies the two postulates of Einstein's special theory of relativity, they can be simply translated as follows:

1. Postulate 1: Galileo was right.

2. Postulate 2: Maxwell was right.

2) How did the Maxwell equations retain the same form in all inertial frames by obeying the Lorentz transformation?

How do Maxwell's equations contradicted Galilean principle of relativity?

Since velocity is relative (The speed “c” with respect to what?), it was initially thought that the “what” is a Luminiferous Aether, in which electromagnetic waves propagated and which singled out a family of coordinate systems at rest with respect to the Aether.

If so, then light should obey the Galilean velocity addition law. That is, a lab with a non-zero speed relative to the luminiferous Aether should find a directionally dependent speed of light.

However, The Michelson–Morley Experiment (original and follow-ups) failed to detect such a directional dependence.

Some implications are:

1. There is no Aether and electromagnetic waves propagate at an invariant speed. This conflicts with Galilean Relativity for which two observers in relative uniform motion will measure different speeds for the same electromagnetic wave. This path leads to special relativity theory.

2. There is an Aether but it is undetectable. This path leads to Lorentz Aether Theory.

