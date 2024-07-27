It is widely recognized that Dan Brown studied and drew inspiration from Laurence Gardner’s work. Gardner’s 1996 book, Bloodline of the Holy Grail: The Hidden Lineage of Jesus Revealed, was a key source for the core themes and conspiracy theories explored in Brown’s bestselling novel The Da Vinci Code (2003).

Key connections include:

Jesus Bloodline Theory: Gardner’s book popularized the alternative history proposition that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married, had children, and that their descendants formed a hidden, messianic bloodline that traced through European royalty (the Merovingians). This is the central premise of The Da Vinci Code .

Priory of Sion: Both works discuss the claims of a secret organization, the Priory of Sion, dedicated to protecting this bloodline. The Priory of Sion itself has been widely exposed as a hoax, but it provided ample material for the fictional thrillers.

Characters and Plagiarism Claims: The material was drawn so heavily that authors of an earlier, similar book, Holy Blood, Holy Grail (which also influenced Gardner), sued Dan Brown for copyright infringement (they lost the case). One of Brown’s scholarly characters, Leigh Teabing, is widely thought to be a scrambled anagram of the names of two of those authors, Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh.

While The Da Vinci Code is a work of fiction, Dan Brown initially presented the historical information within it as accurate and well-researched, leading to significant controversy. Academic historians largely dismiss both Gardner’s theories and Brown’s claims as lacking verifiable evidence.

There is no Credible Evidence That Jesus Had Sex With or Was Married To Mary Magdalene:

Legitimate historians and biblical scholars overwhelmingly agree there’s no credible evidence that Jesus had sex with or was married to Mary Magdalene; this idea stems from fictional works like The Da Vinci Code, misinterpretations of Gnostic texts (which mention a close, but not sexual, relationship and “kissing”), and modern theories, while historical sources (Bible, Josephus, early church writings) show no indication of a marital relationship, pointing to her role as a devoted disciple.

Why the Confusion?

Gnostic Texts: Texts like the Gospel of Philip mention Jesus “kissing” Mary Magdalene, but scholars interpret this as symbolic of spiritual intimacy or discipleship, not romance or sex, notes Core Christianity and Reddit users.

Fictional Popularization: Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code popularized the theory, but scholars confirm it’s fiction.

“Argument from Silence”: Some argue that since the New Testament doesn’t explicitly say Jesus wasn’t married, he could have been; however, most scholars find the silence, combined with mentions of other family, more indicative that he wasn’t, according to Michael Kruger’s article and Bart Ehrman’s blog.

Misinterpretation of “Rabboni”: A theory that Mary called Jesus “Rabboni” (married master) instead of “Rabbi” (teacher) is also considered unsubstantiated by Quora users.

What Historians Say:

No Evidence: There’s no historical or textual basis for a sexual relationship or marriage between Jesus and Mary Magdalene in accepted historical documents or archaeological findings, notes Biblical Archaeology Society, says Michael Kruger, and Reddit users.

Gnostic Writings: Gnostic texts emphasize Mary Magdalene’s importance as a spiritual figure, but not a wife, according to Christianity Stack Exchange users and Core Christianity.

Biblical Role: The canonical Gospels portray her as a devoted follower, a witness to the crucifixion and resurrection, and a key figure in the early Christian story, says Time magazine, notes Time magazine, and U.S. Catholic.

It’s All Fiction:

Indeed, upon the grounds of fiction, one can see The Da Vinci Code as a compelling detective story, albeit poorly written, but never approaching anything even remotely resembling actual history, or reflecting the veracity of the Christian Faith.

You will scarcely find anywhere as many lies, Gnostic inversions of truth, mythical tales, character misrepresentations, and historical inaccuracies as you will find in Dan Browns’s Gnostic inspired books.

How Dan Brown’s Book, The Da Vinci Code, Sought to Slander the Name of Christ

In Dan Brown’s book, The Da Vinci Code, Salvation is presented not through traditional Christian beliefs of Atonement and Redemption, but through Gnosis, or gaining secret knowledge. This knowledge, according to the book, reveals that Jesus was a mortal prophet who married Mary Magdalene and had a lineage, and that the early Church suppressed this truth. Salvation, therefore, is achieved by understanding this hidden history and reclaiming The Sacred Feminine, which is nothing more than repackaging of ancient Pagan Goddess Worship.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Traditional Christian View:

Salvation in mainstream Christianity typically involves being saved from sin and its consequences (separation from God) through faith in Jesus Christ's atoning death and resurrection.

The Da Vinci Code Perspective:

The novel suggests that Salvation is linked to enlightenment and self-realization through knowledge.

The concept of Salvation through knowledge is rooted in Gnosticism, an ancient belief system that emphasized secret knowledge as a path to spiritual liberation.

Suppressed Truths:

The book claims that the early Church, particularly under Emperor Constantine, suppressed the truth about Jesus's marriage and lineage to Mary Magdalene, and also marginalized the divine feminine.

Reclaiming the Divine Feminine:

A key aspect of Salvation in the book is the rediscovery and elevation of the feminine divine, which the Priory of Sion (a fictional organization in the book) is dedicated to preserving.

No Need for Atonement:

The book implies that because Jesus was a mortal teacher and not divine, his death and resurrection are not necessary for Salvation.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a 2006 mystery thriller film directed by Ron Howard, written by Akiva Goldsman, and based on Dan Brown's 2003 novel of the same name. The first in the Robert Langdon film series, the film stars Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Jürgen Prochnow, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany. In the film, Robert Langdon, a professor of religious symbology from Harvard University, is the prime suspect in the grisly and unusual murder of Louvre curator Jacques Saunière. On the body, the police find a disconcerting cipher and start an investigation. Langdon escapes with the assistance of police cryptologist Sophie Neveu, and they begin a quest for the legendary Holy Grail. A noted British Grail historian, Sir Leigh Teabing, tells them that the actual Holy Grail is explicitly encoded in Leonardo da Vinci's wall painting, The Last Supper. Also searching for the Grail is a secret cabal within Opus Dei, an actual prelature of the Holy See, who wish to keep the true Grail a secret to prevent the destruction of Christianity.

Langdon is shown the body and a secret message, readable only by UV light. It contains an out-of-order Fibonacci sequence. Sophie Neveu, a police cryptographer and Saunière's granddaughter, tells Langdon that Fache planted a tracker on him after finding the words, "P.S. Find Robert Langdon" at the end of Saunière's secret message. Fache believes that Langdon murdered Saunière. Sophie throws away the tracker, distracting the police while they sneak around the Louvre, finding more clues in Leonardo da Vinci's works. Langdon deduces that Saunière was The Grand Master of The Priory of Sion.

Langdon then goes on to assert that The Priory of Sion is a secret society, founded A.D. 1099, and claiming that such members as Sir Isaac Newton, Victor Hugo, and Leonardo Da Vinci were members. According to The Da Vinci Code, the primary purpose of the Priory of Sion is to maintain the truth that Jesus was married to Mary Magdalene and had children with her. These children then intermarried with the Merovingian line of Frankish kings, with the sacred bloodline surviving into modern times.

So Dark The Con of Man

“So dark the con of man” refers to Dan Brown’s mythical fabrication of “The Greatest Coverup Pulled by The Catholic Church”, which insinuates the mortality of Jesus Christ in lieu of The Eternal Logos of Christ, along with the historically inaccurate idea that Christ was married and had a daughter. Along with this wild idea comes the absurd notion that Salvation is achieved through perpetuating the Bloodline of Christ and Mary Magdelene via the carnal act of sex, rather than through The sacrifice of Christ on The Cross for The Sins of The World.

The plot of the Goddess Religion based, Da Vinci Code, surrounds a cover-up by the Catholic Church about the truth of Jesus Christ and Christianity. In the book, a secret society called The Priory of Sion has occult evidence that would destroy Christianity.

The “secret-evidence” reeking from the Da Vinci Code claims that:

1. Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

2. Jesus Christ was not the Son of God, but just a "regular" guy.

3. The Bible and the deity of Jesus Christ are hoaxes concocted by Constantine.

4. Mary Magdalene is the true "rock" of the Church.

5. The Goddess Mary Magdalene should be worshipped and not a "male" God.

6. The Catholic Church used murder and conspiracies to censor the "real" truth about Jesus Chris, insinuating that Christ was merely a mortal Man.

7. Goddess worship, Witchcraft, The New Age and even Satanism possess the "true" religion.

Gnostic Sophia

It is no accident that Dan Brown named his heroine protagonist, Sophie, who reflects The Gnostic Divine Feminine, Sophia, which means Wisdom. Sophia is a major theme, along with Knowledge, among many of the early Christian knowledge theologies grouped by the heresiologist Irenaeus as gnostikoi, "knowing" or "men that claimed to have deeper wisdom". Gnosticism is a 17th-century term expanding the definition of Irenaeus' groups to include other syncretic faiths and the Greco-Roman mysteries.

In Gnosticism, Sophia is a feminine figure, analogous to the human soul but also simultaneously one of the feminine aspects of God. Gnostics held that she was the syzygy, or female twin, of Jesus, (i.e. the Bride of Christ), and the Holy Spirit of the Trinity. She is occasionally referred to by the term Achamoth. In the Nag Hammadi texts, Sophia is the lowest Aeon or anthropic emanation of the godhead. She would be the daughter of Elohim.

From Got Questions?

As with most of what is contained in The Da Vinci Code, there is very little, if any, evidence that would support these conclusions about the Priory of Sion. The Priory of Sion was founded in 1956, not 1099. The supposed ledgers of members of the Priory of Sion are considered to be fraudulent by most respected historians and scholars. The Da Vinci Code takes the Priory of Sion, attaches unfounded conspiracy theories about its origins and purposes, and uses it as evidence of a vast cover-up of Jesus’ marriage to Mary Magdalene.

Jesus was not married to Mary Magdalene or to anyone else. Jesus did not have children with Mary Magdalene or with anyone else. The early church did not seek to cover this up because there was nothing to cover up. The only conspiracy theory that involves the Priory of Sion is the one invented by author Dan Brown and others, who are using wild imaginations and unfounded theories to attack what the Bible says about who Jesus Christ truly was and what He came to earth to do.

From Faith Syndicated:

Let’s look at more of the outlandish errors Brown made:

The Priory of Sion is a central focus of The Da Vinci Code. In the book, The Priory of Sion is an ultra-secret group that meets regularly to preserve, study and keep secret the great mystery – Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

Now clearly, the idea that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married is something that the church isn’t big on. Let’s look at the source of this myth in order to debunk it. The primary source(s) for this are The Gnostic Gospels. The book contends that the Gnostic gospels contain “the truth” about Jesus, and the church worked hard to suppress them. If this is true, then half of the world’s Christian population is in trouble. Check out this lovely exchange between Jesus and Peter in the Gospel of Thomas: “Simon Peter said to them, ‘Let Mary leave us, for women are not worthy of life.’ Jesus said, ‘I myself shall lead her in order to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every woman who will make herself male will enter The Kingdom Of Heaven.’” (v. 114)

In the words of the great philosopher Bill (of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure), “Dude. I so don’t get it.”

Make no mistake, The Gnostic Gospels were condemned by The Apostles and their successors immediately after they were written. There was and is no cover-up here. As you will read in the next paragraph, the church had no power to cover up anything in the first 300 years.

Brown contends that the Emperor Constantine forced the church to claim that Jesus was divine. This one can’t survive a logical attack. Remember, for more than 200 years, Christianity was a capital offense in the Roman Empire; a great many people suffered and died rather than reject Jesus’ divinity. Among those under the reign of Constantine were a great many Christians who had been mutilated and tortured by the Romans for belief in Christ’s divinity. Also, wouldn’t at least some of the Christians alive at the time notice that the entire focus of this new religion had changed, and resist that change? The way Brown writes it, Constantine changed the entire belief structure of Christianity and somehow destroyed every book and killed every person who fought the change. That is not a realistic idea of the fourth century.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a 2006 mystery thriller film directed by Ron Howard, written by Akiva Goldsman, and based on Dan Brown's 2003 novel of the same name. The first in the Robert Langdon film series, the film stars Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Jürgen Prochnow, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany. In the film, Robert Langdon, a professor of religious symbology from Harvard University, is the prime suspect in the grisly and unusual murder of Louvre curator Jacques Saunière. On the body, the police find a disconcerting cipher and start an investigation. Langdon escapes with the assistance of police cryptologist Sophie Neveu, and they begin a quest for the legendary Holy Grail.

A noted British Grail historian, Sir Leigh Teabing, tells them that the actual Holy Grail is explicitly encoded in Leonardo da Vinci's wall painting, The Last Supper. Also searching for the Grail is a secret cabal within Opus Dei, an actual prelature of the Holy See, who wish to keep the true Grail a secret to prevent the destruction of Christianity.

Langdon is shown the body and a secret message, readable only by UV light. It contains an out-of-order Fibonacci sequence. Sophie Neveu, a police cryptographer and Saunière's granddaughter, tells Langdon that Fache planted a tracker on him after finding the words, "P.S. Find Robert Langdon" at the end of Saunière's secret message. Fache believes that Langdon murdered Saunière. Sophie throws away the tracker, distracting the police while they sneak around the Louvre, finding more clues in Leonardo da Vinci's works. Langdon deduces that Saunière was The Grand Master of The Priory of Sion.

Debunking the Da Vinci Code:

What is the Priory of Sion?:

Langdon then goes on to assert that The Priory of Sion is a secret society, founded A.D. 1099, and claiming that such members as Sir Isaac Newton, Victor Hugo, and Leonardo Da Vinci were members. According to The Da Vinci Code, the primary purpose of the Priory of Sion is to maintain the truth that Jesus was married to Mary Magdalene and had children with her. These children then intermarried with the Merovingian line of Frankish kings, with the sacred bloodline surviving into modern times.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man

The Vitruvian Man is a drawing by the Italian Renaissance artist and scientist Leonardo da Vinci, dated to c. 1490. Inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius, the drawing depicts a nude man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart and inscribed in both a circle and square. It was described by the art historian Carmen C. Bambach as “justly ranked among the all-time iconic images of Western civilization”. Although not the only known drawing of a man inspired by the writings of Vitruvius, the work is a unique synthesis of artistic and scientific ideals and often considered an archetypal representation of the High Renaissance.

So Dark The Con of Man

“So dark the con of man” refers to Dan Brown’s mythical fabrication of “The Greatest Coverup Pulled by The Catholic Church”, which insinuates the mortality of Jesus Christ in lieu of The Eternal Logos of Christ, along with the historically inaccurate idea that Christ was married and had a daughter. Along with this wild idea comes the absurd notion that Salvation is achieved through perpetuating the Bloodline of Christ and Mary Magdelene via the carnal act of sex, rather than through The sacrifice of Christ on The Cross for The Sins of The World.

The plot of the Goddess Religion based, Da Vinci Code, surrounds a cover-up by the Catholic Church about the truth of Jesus Christ and Christianity. In the book, a secret society called The Priory of Sion has occult evidence that would destroy Christianity.

The “secret-evidence” reeking from the Da Vinci Code claims that:

1. Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

2. Jesus Christ was not the Son of God, but just a "regular" guy.

3. The Bible and the deity of Jesus Christ are hoaxes concocted by Constantine.

4. Mary Magdalene is the true "rock" of the Church.

5. The Goddess Mary Magdalene should be worshipped and not a "male" God.

6. The Catholic Church used murder and conspiracies to censor the "real" truth about Jesus Chris, insinuating that Christ was merely a mortal Man.

7. Goddess worship, Witchcraft, The New Age and even Satanism possess the "true" religion.

Gnostic Sophia

It is no accident that Dan Brown named his heroine protagonist, Sophie, who reflects The Gnostic Divine Feminine, Sophia, which means Wisdom. Sophia is a major theme, along with Knowledge, among many of the early Christian knowledge theologies grouped by the heresiologist Irenaeus as gnostikoi, "knowing" or "men that claimed to have deeper wisdom". Gnosticism is a 17th-century term expanding the definition of Irenaeus' groups to include other syncretic faiths and the Greco-Roman mysteries.

In Gnosticism, Sophia is a feminine figure, analogous to the human soul but also simultaneously one of the feminine aspects of God. Gnostics held that she was the syzygy, or female twin, of Jesus, (i.e. the Bride of Christ), and the Holy Spirit of the Trinity. She is occasionally referred to by the term Achamoth. In the Nag Hammadi texts, Sophia is the lowest Aeon or anthropic emanation of the godhead. She would be the daughter of Elohim.

The Da Vinci Con

https://www.biblebelievers.com/watkins_davinci/davinci.html

From Got Questions?

As with most of what is contained in The Da Vinci Code, there is very little, if any, evidence that would support these conclusions about the Priory of Sion. The Priory of Sion was founded in 1956, not 1099. The supposed ledgers of members of the Priory of Sion are considered to be fraudulent by most respected historians and scholars. The Da Vinci Code takes the Priory of Sion, attaches unfounded conspiracy theories about its origins and purposes, and uses it as evidence of a vast cover-up of Jesus’ marriage to Mary Magdalene.

Jesus was not married to Mary Magdalene or to anyone else. Jesus did not have children with Mary Magdalene or with anyone else. The early church did not seek to cover this up because there was nothing to cover up. The only conspiracy theory that involves the Priory of Sion is the one invented by author Dan Brown and others, who are using wild imaginations and unfounded theories to attack what the Bible says about who Jesus Christ truly was and what He came to earth to do.

From Faith Syndicated:

Let’s look at more of the outlandish errors Brown made:

The Priory of Sion is a central focus of The Da Vinci Code. In the book, The Priory of Sion is an ultra-secret group that meets regularly to preserve, study and keep secret the great mystery – Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married.

Now clearly, the idea that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married is something that the church isn’t big on. Let’s look at the source of this myth in order to debunk it. The primary source(s) for this are The Gnostic Gospels. The book contends that the Gnostic gospels contain “the truth” about Jesus, and the church worked hard to suppress them. If this is true, then half of the world’s Christian population is in trouble. Check out this lovely exchange between Jesus and Peter in the Gospel of Thomas: “Simon Peter said to them, ‘Let Mary leave us, for women are not worthy of life.’ Jesus said, ‘I myself shall lead her in order to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every woman who will make herself male will enter The Kingdom of Heaven.’” (v. 114)

In the words of the great philosopher Bill (of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure), “Dude. I so don’t get it.”

Make no mistake, The Gnostic Gospels were condemned by The Apostles and their successors immediately after they were written. There was and is no cover-up here. As you will read in the next paragraph, the church had no power to cover up anything in the first 300 years.

Brown contends that the Emperor Constantine forced the church to claim that Jesus was divine. This one can’t survive a logical attack. Remember, for more than 200 years, Christianity was a capital offense in the Roman Empire; a great many people suffered and died rather than reject Jesus’ divinity. Among those under the reign of Constantine were a great many Christians who had been mutilated and tortured by the Romans for belief in Christ’s divinity. Also, wouldn’t at least some of the Christians alive at the time notice that the entire focus of this new religion had changed, and resist that change? The way Brown writes it, Constantine changed the entire belief structure of Christianity and somehow destroyed every book and killed every person who fought the change. That is not a realistic idea of the fourth century.