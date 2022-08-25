What is a Vacuum?

Vacuum is space devoid of matter. The word stems from the Latin adjective vacuus for "vacant" or "void". An approximation to such vacuum is a region with a gaseous pressure much less than atmospheric pressure. –Wikipedia

Outer Space, contiguous to Earth’s atmosphere, is said to average roughly 1 atom per cubic centimeter. The best vacuum ever constructed on Earth was done at CERN at reported to achieve a density of about 1000 atoms per cubic centimeter. While this is astonishingly low, it is still over 2 million times more dense than interstellar space! No, space is not a perfect vacuum, but it is certainly the best approximation that exists.

There are at least two states of thermodynamic equilibrium to consider when examining this issue of the Earth’s atmosphere as tangent to the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space: one state consisting of a near perfect vacuum contiguous to gaseous atmospheric pressure, and one consisting of a near perfect vacuum contiguous to gaseous atmospheric pressure BUT encased within an impenetrable barrier. Through an examination of these two cases we can assess the claim that gaseous atmospheric pressure can coexist next to the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space without a barrier.

What do We Mean by “Gaseous Atmospheric Pressure”?

By Gaseous Atmospheric Pressure we are referring to the molecular density of the various atmospheric layers surrounding the Earth.

The Atmospheric Layers Surrounding the Earth in The Heliocentric Model Are:

1) The Troposphere 2) The Stratosphere 3) The Mesosphere 4) The Thermosphere 5) Ionosphere 6) The Exosphere These layers coexist as ever decreasing pressure blankets, with less and less molecular density, finally arriving at the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space. And it almost seems reasonable that the earth’s atmospheric layers could exist as a gradual pressure gradient equation without the vacuum of Outer Space ripping every layer away out into the zero pressure infinity of Outer Space, as vacuum so strong that it is millions of time less dense than any vacuum ever built by Mankind.

Is Gas Is A Form of Matter?

Gas is a state of matter that has no fixed shape and no fixed volume. Gases have lower density than other states of matter, such as solids and liquids. There is a great deal of empty space between particles, which have a lot of kinetic energy. The particles move very fast and collide into one another, causing them to diffuse, or spread out, until they are evenly distributed throughout the volume of the container.

The Gas Laws, and the properties of gases in thermodynamic systems, are explained by the microscopic behavior of gas molecules. Each molecule in a gas is bouncing around independently off other particles and moving around with increased temperature as it carries more energy.

The state of matter, (in our case: gas), depends of four variables: pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and amount (n). We know that all gases share common physical properties. They relate to a common set of behaviors called The Gas laws, and the relationships between these variables previously identify as (P), (V), (T), (n=amount of) are “The Gas Laws”. They will in occurrence behave according with the system and surroundings they occupy and interact with.

The Gas Laws are:

· Boyle's Law: The pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume.

· Charles' Law: the volume of a gas is proportional to its temperature.

· Gay-Lussac's Law: The temperature of a gas is directly proportional to its pressure.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics

Now, The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can NEVER decrease over time. Entropy is the thermodynamic quantity representing the unavailability of a system's thermal energy for conversion into mechanical work, often interpreted as the degree of disorder or randomness in the system. The total entropy of a system and its surroundings can remain constant in ideal cases where the system is in thermodynamic equilibrium or is undergoing a reversible process.” Wikipedia

In other words, concentrated or pressurized energy inevitably moves to a less and less concentrated condition. And less concentrated means less useful, which is where the term, “entropy” comes from. So again, entropy is the thermodynamic quantity representing the unavailability of a system's thermal energy for conversion into mechanical work. For anything to happen in a thermodynamic system, energy has to move or flow or change. Energy will keep flowing or changing from a higher concentration to a lower concentration until the concentrations are equal. We call that condition, cleverly enough, equilibrium.

So that's one part of the Second Law of Thermodynamics. Energy will flow to a more "spread out" or "less concentrated" condition. It stops flowing when there is no longer a difference in concentration levels, when things have reached the great state of equilibrium. And with respect to the Earth’s atmospheric layers, they take the form of pressure gradients, where lower altitude high Pressure with Height: pressure decreases with increasing altitude. The pressure at any level in the atmosphere may be interpreted as the total weight of the air above a unit area at any elevation. At higher elevations, there are fewer air molecules above a given surface than a similar surface at lower levels.

Can you imagine the Earth’s atmosphere attempting to fill the endless, hopelessly infinite vacuum of Outer Space seeking equilibrium? It is both comically absurd as much as structurally impossible to have them coexist with a contiguous boundary. It’s a good thing Outer Space does not exist, at least as far as any empirical observation shows us. Nevertheless, my goal is to demonstrate the INTERNAL contradictions and inconsistencies within the Copernican Cosmological framework, and this is why I even entertain any of modern science’s wild speculations concerning science fiction Outer Space. I do it to reveal how Modern Copernican Cosmology fails simply by its own undoing with little or no assistance from an Enclosed Cosmological view.

What is a Pressure Gradient?

Have you ever wondered why we have wind, or why the wind was blowing from a particular direction? It all boils down to what scientists refer to as the atmosphere's pressure gradient. The pressure gradient is a way to describe the difference in atmospheric pressure from one location to another. You can think of this as how much the air pressure (at a particular height, or level, in the atmosphere) changes as you travel from one specific location to another. The greater the difference in pressure between the two locations, the greater the pressure gradient.

Nature Abhors a Vacuum: The Driving Force Behind Pressure Gradients, Which Are Not Created by Gravity

Pressure gradients are not the result of Gravity. They are the natural result of dynamic equilibrium in a pressurized system, rich with molecular density.

Pressure gradients are instances of pressurization. The top layer of the Earth’s gaseous atmospheric gradient has almost zero pressure, so it's said to be approaching near vacuum. Nevertheless, in all known empirical observations of Thermodynamic systems, even the slightest gas pressure will redistribute itself to fill any available space. It matters not how many atmospheric layers there are, nor how gradual they distribute themselves into pressure gradients. Each successful higher-pressure layer will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards lower atmospheric pressure layers to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space. From there, the vacuum of Outer Space just continuous with the high to low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes.

The Karman Line: A Barrier of Nothing

“An atmosphere does not abruptly end at any given height but becomes progressively thinner with altitude. Also, depending on how the various layers that make up the space around the Earth are defined (and depending on whether these layers are considered part of the actual atmosphere), the definition of the edge of space could vary considerably: If one were to consider the thermosphere and exosphere part of the atmosphere and not of space, one might have to extend the boundary to space to at least 10,000 km (6,200 miles) above sea level. The Kármán line thus is an arbitrary definition based on the following considerations:

An aircraft can only stay aloft by constantly traveling forward relative to the air (rather than the ground), so that the wings can generate lift. The thinner the air, the faster the plane must go to generate enough lift to stay up. The amount of lift provided (which must equal the vehicle's weight in order to maintain level flight) is calculated by The Lift Equation:

Where L=1/2pv(2)SC(l)

· L is the lift force

· ρ is the air density

· v is the aircraft's speed relative to the air

· S is the aircraft's wing area,

· CL is the lift coefficient.

· Lift (L) generated is directly proportional to the air density (ρ). All other factors remaining unchanged, true airspeed (v) must increase to compensate for less air density (ρ) at higher altitudes.

An orbiting spacecraft only stays in the sky if the centrifugal component of its movement around the Earth is enough to balance the downward pull of gravity. If it goes slower, the pull of gravity gradually makes its altitude decrease. The required speed is called orbital velocity, and it varies with the height of the orbit. For example, the mean orbital velocity of the International Space Station is 27,600 km (17,100 mi) per hour at a mean altitude of 409 kilometers (254 mi).

For an airplane flying higher and higher, the increasingly thin air provides less and less lift, requiring increasingly higher speed to create enough lift to hold the airplane up. It eventually reaches an altitude where it must fly so fast to generate lift that it reaches orbital velocity. The Kármán line is the altitude where the speed necessary to aerodynamically support the airplane's full weight equals orbital velocity (assuming wing loading of a typical airplane). In practice, supporting full weight wouldn't be necessary to maintain altitude because the curvature of the Earth adds centrifugal lift as the airplane reaches orbital speed. However, the Kármán line definition ignores this effect because orbital velocity is implicitly sufficient to maintain any altitude regardless of atmospheric density. The Kármán line is therefore the highest altitude at which orbital speed provides sufficient aerodynamic lift to fly in a straight line that doesn't follow the curvature of the Earth's surface.”

NASA fans tend to act as if Pressure Gradients and thermodynamic properties cease operating until that very last layer of Earth’s atmosphere where the molecular density is so thin that it becomes more reasonable to assume and imagine that the vacuum of Outer Space has nothing to really effect. This way, they can imagine that Outer Space is separated from The Earth’s more molecular dense at atmospheric layers by a barrier of nothing. The idea is that the lower molecular dense atmosphere layers are somehow.

It is very similar to saying that one can achieve vacuum pressure in car’s engine, simply by using porous layers of Styrofoam hoses and pipes instead of sealed, air tight, rubber or plastic hoses and connectors, where a vacuum leak anywhere between the engine and the mass air flow sensor can severely affect the car’s performance, It would not matter how many porous layers of hoses you used in a car’s vacuum system, without an airtight vacuum seal or barrier, the vacuum leak would happen. The Earth’s atmospheric layers are gaseous and molecularly dense, with measurable kinetic energy that moves from higher pressure states to lower pressure states, finally approaching the vacuum of Outer Space. It’s a continuum of Pressure Gradients, not a hard shell or barrier.

Gravity...the Biggest Let Down

And no, invoking imaginary Gravity will not help. Imaginary Gravity cannot hold trillions of tons of atmosphere against the spinning Earth, unaffected by the trillions of times more powerful near perfect vacuum of an infinite Outer Space, while at the same time, allowing Helium balloons to defy Gravity and float up from the jovial hands of little children. You cannot have it both ways. You cannot have a force so fiercely powerful and so all pervasive and homogenously isotropic that trillions of tons of atmospheric gas pressure obey Gravities mighty pull, as the Earth spins at 1000 mph, while butterflies’ flit around as if they were weightless.

Unfalsifiable Claim, Gravity, and The Large Mass Hoax

Additionally, the whole notion that Gravity “spreads out” with larger masses, and therefore is a more potent force with larger bodies, has never been demonstrated in even one empirical study or observation. This is the principle behind why the Moon, with all its distance from the Earth, cannot escape the Earth’s Gravity, and yet I can easily raise my hand. It is conjectured that Gravity “spreads out” over large masses and thus has a stronger pull with the increase in mass. My hand is small, so I can defy Gravity, even though I am on the Earth, while the Moon is allegedly 294,000 miles away. Does any of this make any sense to anyone who is no braindead? This goes against all we observe with Earth bound forces. Magnetism, for instance, works more powerfully the closer you are to a magnet. It would not be able to hold the Moon in a magnetic pull from 294,000 miles away, and not affect your ability to raise your hand. In fact, if it was strong enough to hold the Moon from that distance, it would compress your entire body into pulp in nano seconds. The entire Gravity hypothesis is riddled with contradictions, paradoxes, and sheer superstitious and fabricated nonsense.

And further, we can never test the Gravitational hypothesis because we cannot create two masses as large as the Earth and The Moon. And so, it remains an unfalsifiable claim, and therefore an unscientific claim, and invalid. Gravity spreading out over thousands of miles to get its holding power is about as credible as Warp Drive in Star Trek. It’s a fun idea with zero evidence.

Fluid Dynamics: Why Oceans are not Sucked up by the Earth’s Atmosphere

Water is heavier than air because it is DENSER. This means that more water molecules are packed into a given volume, comparably, to air. Because water is denser, it sits below air. In physics and engineering, fluid dynamics is a subdiscipline of fluid mechanics that describes the flow of fluids—liquids and gases. In addition to the above, fluids are assumed to obey the continuum assumption. Fluids are composed of molecules that collide with one another and solid objects. However, the continuum assumption assumes that fluids are continuous, rather than discrete. Consequently, it is assumed that properties such as density, pressure, temperature, and flow velocity are well-defined at infinitesimally small points in space and vary continuously from one point to another.

Mathematically:

Density = Mass ÷ Volume

Density = kilograms per cubic meter = kg/m3

Examples are:

Air density = 1.29 kilograms per cubic meter

Water density = 1,000 kilograms per cubic meter

However, water vapor will rise up into the air. The main reason it goes up is because water vapor is approximately 1.5 times less dense than air and just like how a helium balloon rises up in air, it rises up. Water vapors receive heat energy and expand in volume. As density=mass/volume, density is indirectly proportional to volume. That is more the volume less the density in Thermodynamic systems. Due to less density, water vapors rise upwards.

From here, one may conjecture, “Well, if non vaporous water, which is more dense than air, does not rise up into the, comparably, less pressurized layer of the air, why then should the Earth’s highest atmospheric layer, The Exosphere, want to rise up out into the vacuum of Outer Space.” Would it not simply behave like water and sit wrapped around the Earth just as water sits, allegedly wrapped around the Earth? into the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space.

But this notion ignores, gaseous pressure gradients, and thermodynamics completely. Water remains where it is because of its molecular density, sure, but also because of its form as a liquid. The atmospheric layers surrounding the Earth are not liquids. They are extremely molecularly sparse gases, and as such, they obey the Thermodynamic principles delineated in The Gas Laws and move from high pressure to lower pressure gradients. If the Oceans were to boil, then we can see the vapor rise as it seeks a lower pressure state than the water it is in. In the same way, the gaseous pressure gradient, atmospheric layers: The Troposphere, The Stratosphere, The Mesosphere, The Thermosphere, Ionosphere, The Exosphere, and The Magnetosphere will seek lower pressure states beyond them, above, until the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space finally obliterates them.

Of course, from this examination, it becomes swiftly obvious that the Earth is actually an Enclosed Cosmological system, with a barrier called the Firmament. And then, all of the Earth’s atmospheric layers would simple stay where they are since they are contained, unthreatened by the near perfect vacuum of mythical Outer Space.

The Earth Is A Closed System

Lastly, the Earth is a Closed System. In fact, all observations point to it being an Enclosed Cosmological System. An Open System is a system that freely exchanges energy and matter with its surroundings. For instance, when you are boiling soup in an open saucepan on a stove, energy and matter are being transferred to the surroundings through steam.

However, a Closed System is a system that exchanges only energy with its surroundings, but not matter. By putting a lid on the saucepan, matter can no longer transfer because the lid prevents matter from entering the saucepan and leaving the saucepan. That’s lid acts as a barrier that locks in matter. The Earth’s atmosphere is composed of varying layers of Gas Pressure, or molecular density to be more precise.

Likewise, The Earth is a Closed System, contained within the Firmament, water below and waters above. The Firmament acts as a barrier than no Man has ever penetrated, except in science fiction outer space movies like the kind Hollywood and NASA make.

Nevertheless, NASA claims that the Earth sits nestled deep within gaseous atmospheric layers, next to the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space with no barrier...no lid on the pot, if you will. By definition, this an Open System, of course. Gaseous atmospheric layers do not create a hard, impenetrable barrier.

And then, paradoxically, at the same time, NASA claims that the Earth is a Closed System, self-contained, and protected from the ferocious vacuum of Outer Space. But their Closed System claim is not based upon the Earth’s atmospheric layers being a hard barrier. How could they fly space missions though a hard shell? They cannot. And so, their story is that the Earth’s atmospheric layers are so molecular sparse as one ascends above the Earth, that there is, in effect, vaporous nothing? For the comparable zero vacuum of Outer Space to act upon.

Gravity and The Lonely Atom

Finally, how can Earth’s Gravity hold a single atom per cubic inch in The Exosphere against the infinitely powerful vacuum of Outer Space, contiguous to it?

If Gravity Holds the Atmosphere Down, You Are Warm Goo

If Gravity was strong enough to win against trillions and trillions of cubic miles of near perfect vacuum Outer Space, your body would be reduced to warm goo in nano seconds if you were standing on The Earth. Pure and simple, Outer Space is preposterous nonsense. Only a severely traumatized mind would believe the Earth's atmosphere could exist adjacent to the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space without a barrier. If you elect to assert a barrier, then no spacecraft could have ever traveled through it to go to The Moon, etc...However you slice it, everything Outer Space crumbles to the ground because the Freemasons made the critical mistake of inserting VACUUM into their science fiction fantasy of Outer Space.