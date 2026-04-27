Jay Dyer’s Top 10 Films That Expose the Elites:

This video breaks down 10 films that go far beyond entertainment — movies that hint at deeper power structures, hidden systems, and the mechanics behind mass influence.

This analysis explores how Hollywood has repeatedly presented themes of:

1. Elite power networks and hidden hierarchies

2. Media manipulation and psychological conditioning

3. Technocracy, Transhumanism, and AI control

4. MK-Ultra–style experimentation and behavioral programming

5. Mass culture as a tool for shaping perception

From Eyes Wide Shut and The Shining to The Matrix, They Live, and Metropolis, these films are examined not just as stories, but as reflections of ideas embedded in culture over decades.

The argument is simple:

Many of these concepts didn’t appear out of nowhere—they’ve been shown, explored, and normalized through film long before becoming mainstream discussions. Whether you agree or not, these movies take on a different meaning once you start looking at them through this lens.

Jay Dyer is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film, and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2, and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts, in debates with some of the world’s top debaters, and as a fill-in host for some of the largest US radio shows.