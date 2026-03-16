Hillary Clinton admits The CFR gives the orders:

The CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) is an Anglo-American group of wealthy elites that grew out of Cecil Rhodes’ ambition for the British Empire to establish global dominion. Funded heavily by the Rockefellers, the CFR has gained such massive influence over US politicians that one can scarcely say the US Government is sovereign anymore. Cecil John Rhodes was a British mining magnate and politician in southern Africa who served as Prime Minister of the Cape Colony from 1890 to 1896. Rhodes was a fervent British imperialist dedicated to expanding British control across Africa, a precursor to world dominance.

This foundational intention of The CFR highlights the CFR’s role in establishing America as a strategic pawn in world affairs under British hegemony, referring to the political, economic, or cultural dominance of a “One State Governance” with one group, or elite class, over all others, often sustained through a combination of coercion and normalized values rather than brute military force.

The Round Table Elite:

The Round Table conspiracy theory states that a secret, elite group—often linked to Cecil Rhodes, the Milner Group, or the Council on Foreign Relations—seeks to establish a global government or manipulate world affairs, specifically influencing British and American policy. Historian Carroll Quigley popularized this idea, suggesting a “Society of the Elect” aimed to unite English-speaking nations.

Key aspects of the Round Table conspiracy theory include:

· The “Society of the Elect”: Proposed by Cecil Rhodes, this was a secret society aiming to extend British influence and ultimately unite the world under British-American leadership, notes Wikipedia.

· Carroll Quigley‘s Claims: Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley claimed to have discovered evidence of this secret society and believed they exerted undue influence over the American elite, notes Wikipedia.

· Influence of the Milner Group: This group, active in the early 20th century, was considered to be a key part of the Round Table movement, working on Imperial relations, notes Carleton University Institutional Repository.

· Conspiratorial View of the 1989 Polish Round Table: In Poland, a separate conspiracy theory exists regarding the 1989 Round Table talks, alleging that communist elites and opposition leaders secretly agreed to protect communist interests during the transition, notes Social Psychological Bulletin.

· Association with Other Conspiracy Theories: Belief in the 1989 Polish Round Table conspiracy is often linked to other theories, such as the Jewish conspiracy and Smoleńsk conspiracy, notes Social Psychological Bulletin.

The Key Round Table Group Structure is as Follows:

1. The Round Table (1891)

2. Royal Institute for International Affairs (1920)

3. Council on Foreign Relations (1921)

4. United Nations (1945)

5. Bilderberg Group (1954)

6. Club of Rome (1968)

7. Trilateral Commission (1973)

It should be noted that The CFR is a nonpartisan think tank, not being affiliated with, influenced by, or endorsing any specific political party, candidate, or ideology. It neither supports any Liberal Progressive nor Conservative ideologies, but rather, has a vested interest in its own concerns oriented around the political, economic, or cultural dominance of an elite and wealthy One State Governance.

Hillary Clinton admits The CFR gives the orders:

This is exactly what Hillary Clinton said at the new CFR outpost in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2009:

“Thank you very much, Richard, and I am delighted to be here in these new headquarters. I have been often to, I guess, the mothership in New York City, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.”

--Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton speaking at The CFR

Through policy making and subsequent political and policy advocacy, The CFR’s influence has managed to insinuate itself into the core fabric of American policymaking. Currently, The Council on Foreign Relations advises U.S. policymakers, business leaders, and the public on foreign policy and international affairs. It provides research, independent policy recommendations, and analysis on various issues, including security, trade, American policy, climate change, immigration, and public health.

It should be noted that members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) are “elected” to the organization, but not through public voting. Instead, they are selected through a nomination and vetting process, culminating in a vote by its Board of Directors, where Americans have absolutely no say or role in who is elected.

As such, The Council on Foreign Relations dictates much US foreign policy, without a doubt. What’s more, American politicians, ostensibly both Liberal and Conservative, are increasingly looking to this private elite council, dedicated to destroying national sovereignty and advancing a One State Governance (One World Government), to tell them precisely what to think and how to act.

Additional Information:

For many decades, there has been a continuing dialogue about U.S. military, financial, and diplomatic support for Zionist Israel. However, even in the progressive and left-leaning media, there has been little discussion of the lesser-known political and economic forces that have enabled this support. One key, but often ignored, source has been the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the think tank of monopoly-finance capital, also known as Wall Street’s think tank.

The CFR is the ultimate networking, socializing, strategic planning, consensus-forming, and foreign policy lobbying institution of the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist class. As a think tank and policy center, it is the most important U.S. locus exerting influence behind the scenes. In the United States, it mainly focuses on directing the federal government, but has power in many areas of life in the United States, such as elite universities, finance capitalist firms, other think tanks, nonprofits, Congress, top corporations, and the mainstream media. While some of its activities are semisecret, for members only, much of what it does can be revealed by perusing its website, reading its journal, Foreign Affairs, examining its annual reports, and following the activities of its members and leaders.

The CFR’s Influence on The Trilateral Commission Think Tank:

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) exerts significant influence on The Trilateral Commission, another David Rockefeller-created think tank, largely through overlapping leadership, membership, and shared elite policy goals. U.S. members of the Trilateral Commission are often drawn directly from the CFR, which acts as a primary talent pool and ideological base for Trilateralist efforts.

The Trilateral Commission is headed by three regional chairs (for Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region), who are assisted by several deputies and an executive committee. The entire membership meets annually (the location rotating among the three regions) to consider reports and debate strategy. Regional and national meetings are held throughout the year. Regional headquarters are in Paris, Washington, D.C., and Tokyo.

The Trilateral Commission’s principles of representation are economic weight and political influence, and are reflected in the varying membership quotas assigned to each country. The Trilateral Commission reflects powerful commercial and political interests committed to private enterprise and stronger collective management of global problems. Its members (more than 400 in the early 21st century) are influential politicians, banking and business executives, media, civic, and intellectual leaders, and a few trade union chiefs.

Membership is by invitation only.

The CFR’s Influence on the United Nations Think Tank:

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) influences the United Nations (UN) through its profound impact on U.S. foreign policy, analysis, and networking. As a leading, nonpartisan U.S. think tank, it shapes international policy through research, academic meetings, and its journal “Foreign Affairs”, shaping the views of policymakers who operate within UN frameworks.

Published Criticism of The CFR:

The CFR has been criticized for its perceived elitism and influence over U.S. foreign policy, with detractors arguing that it serves as a networking hub for government officials, corporate executives, and media figures, reinforcing an establishment consensus that prioritizes globalist policies over national interests.

In 2019, CFR was criticized for accepting a donation from Len Blavatnik, a Ukrainian-born billionaire with close links to Vladimir Putin. The council was reported to be under fire from its own members and dozens of international affairs experts over its acceptance of a $12 million gift to fund an internship program.

Fifty-five international relations scholars and Russia experts wrote a letter to the organization’s board and CFR president Richard N. Haass:

“It is our considered view that Blavatnik uses his ‘philanthropy’—funds obtained by and with the consent of the Kremlin, at the expense of the state budget and the Russian people—at leading western academic and cultural institutions to advance his access to political circles. We regard this as another step in the longstanding effort of Mr. Blavatnik—who…has close ties to the Kremlin and its kleptocratic network—to launder his image in the West.”

Critics have accused the CFR of promoting interventionist foreign policies, stating that its reports and recommendations have often supported U.S. military interventions and regime-change efforts. Some opponents say that its influence contributes to a bipartisan consensus that favors global military engagement, economic neoliberalism, and the interests of multinational corporations.

Additional Think Tanks Governing From Behind The Scenes

The Bilderberg Group Think Tank:

The Bilderberg Group is an annual, invitation-only conference of approximately 100 to 150 influential European and American political leaders, business executives, bankers, and academics. Established in 1954 to foster dialogue between Europe and North America, its meetings are held in strict secrecy—with no press, no recorded minutes, and no voting—under the “Chatham House Rule,” which allows participants to use the information received without revealing the source.

Because of this secrecy and the high-profile nature of its attendees, the group has long been a focal point for various conspiracy theories, often characterized as a “shadow world government”.

The Bilderberg Group Conspiracies:

· The “New World Order” (NWO): The most prevalent theory claims the group is a shadowy, elite cabal striving to establish a One-World Government that would abolish national sovereignty and centralize control over financial and political institutions.

· Kingmaker/Puppeteers: Theorists argue the group acts as a “kingmaker,” selecting and grooming political leaders—such as Bill Clinton (1991) and Tony Blair (1993)—before they rise to power to ensure they serve globalist interests.

· Engineered Events: Some, such as author Daniel Estulin, have accused the group of plotting specific global events, including triggering wars (e.g., the Serbian war), manipulating economic recessions, and even engineering the popularity of cultural phenomena like the Beatles.

The Tavistock Institute Think Tank:

The Tavistock Institute for Human Relations has had a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political, and economic policies of the United States of America and Great Britain. It has been at the front line of the attack on the U.S. Constitution and State Constitutions. No group did more to propagandize the U.S. to participate in WWI at a time when the majority of the American people were opposed to it.

Much the same tactics were used by the Social Science Scientists at Tavistock to get the United States into WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Serbia, and both wars against Iraq. Tavistock began as a propaganda-creating and disseminating organization at Wellington House in London in the run-up to WWI, what Toynbee called “that black hole of disinformation.” On another occasion, Toynbee called Wellington House “a lie factory.”

From a somewhat crude beginning, Wellington House evolved into the Tavistock Institute and went on to shape the destiny of Germany, Russia, Britain, and the United States in a highly controversial manner. The people of these nations were unaware that they were being “brainwashed.” The origin of “mind control,” “inner directional conditioning,” and mass “brainwashing” is explained in an easy-to-understand book written with great authority.

The Club of Rome Think Tank:

Conspiracy theories regarding the Club of Rome often paint the organization as a shadowy elite group directing global affairs to establish a “New World Order”. These unfounded claims suggest the think tank, founded in 1968, manipulates global population, environmental policies, and financial systems—sometimes linked with “hidden hand” theories involving the Rothschild family—to serve a technocratic agenda.

Key elements of these theories include:

· “New World Order” Agenda: Proponents believe the Club of Rome is working to eradicate national sovereignty in favor of a global government.

· Depopulation Theories: Interpretations of the club’s focus on sustainable development and population growth (specifically from their 1972 report The Limits to Growth) are often twisted into accusations of planning global depopulation.

· Committee of 300 Connection: Some theories connect the Club of Rome to the “Committee of 300,” a supposed conspiracy group designed to control the world, led by international financiers.

The Committee of 300 Think Tank:

The Committee of 300 constitutes a powerful, elite group founded by the British aristocracy in 1727 that rules the world. Researchers on the group believe this international council orchestrates politics, banking, media, and the military to enforce a centralized, globalist agenda, often aiming for a “New World Order”.

Key Aspects of the Theory:

· Origin: Allegedly founded in 1727 by the British East India Company to oversee economic and political power.

· Purpose: Proponents claim this elite group dictates global policy to control population growth, eliminate sovereign nations, and establish a one-world government.

· Influence: It is alleged to control key organizations like the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

· Key Promoter: The theory was widely popularized by former intelligence officer John Coleman, who wrote Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs Think Tank:

The Royal Institute of International Affairs (known as Chatham House) is frequently featured in theories alleging a “shadow government” or “New World Order,” where an elite group works to abolish national sovereignty in favor of a globalist government. Conspiracists often link it with organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations to influence international politics.

Key Aspects of the Conspiracy Theory:

· Shadow Government: Along with the Bilderberg Group and the Council on Foreign Relations, the Institute is accused of acting as a secret, unelected power steering international affairs behind the scenes.

· Targeting Sovereignty: Proponents of these theories argue that these organizations aim to create a global communist or collectivist state.

· The Chatham House Rule: The Institute’s 1927 rule allowing attendees at meetings to share information without identifying speakers is often cited as evidence of a “secretive” organization, though it is designed to encourage open discussion.

The Crown Council of 13 Elite:

Among the groups that rule the world as a part of the British deep state, there is a group called the ‘The Crown Council of 13’. This group consists of the most powerful and wealthiest families in the world and can give instructions even to the Committee of 300 as it decides the world affairs around a table.

The Illuminati is the oldest term used to refer to the 13 bloodline families. No one can question the powers or limits of these 13 families, who are also the senior members of many secret organizations and state bureaucracies.

The 13-step pyramid on the dollar bill is the organizational diagram of these powers that wish to rule the world. The Illuminati decided to use this mark as a symbol on May 1, 1776, and to refer to this date, they put the date MDCCLXXVI (1776) at the bottom step of the pyramid (which appears on the US one-dollar bill). Many people wrongly believe that this was a date referring to American Independence. On top of this pyramid, there is an eye, known in their words as ‘the eye of the Great Architect of the Universe’. Going down, the Crown Council of 13 is followed by the Council of 33 and the Committee of 300. No one really knows who comprises these councils and committees.

The Crown Council of 13 Families that Control the World by organizations:

David Rockefeller The Father of Globalism

David Rockefeller (1915–2017) was a pivotal American banker and philanthropist who shaped modern globalism by leveraging immense financial power, a global network of elite leaders, and the founding of institutions like The Trilateral Commission. As Chase Manhattan CEO, he acted as a private “global ambassador,” pushing for international economic integration.

On March 20th, 2017, David Rockefeller The Father of Globalism, the man who was proud of an elite cabal ruling the world, died at 101. Mainstream Fake News Media called him a “philanthropist,” a mere oil heir, etc., positive things to say about him, but they lied, of course. Nevertheless, once one cabal leader dies, another evil will take over like a Hydra’s head. David Rockefeller was a Transhumanist, Eugenicist, was ostensibly the mastermind behind the 9/11/2001 false flag attack, and a significant reason why 15 years later, we are in the mess that we are in now in The Middle East.

(All references for this article are openly available.)