Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
18h

Yep, good piece.

I did one myself on the Round Table Groups that not so secretly rule the world, right in front of our faces!

The Round Table From Hell

6 Front Groups to Rule The World

https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/the-round-table?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
1d

What an ugly stroll down memory lane! We’re living in “The Truman show “ being directed by the “ elite non elected think tanks “ that seems to be our current reality! Thx for sharing your insights.

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