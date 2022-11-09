Remember, what The Apostle Paul said:

"But test everything; hold fast what is good!"

--1 Thessalonians 5:21

Christians should not be afraid of investigating for The Truth.

Remember as well, Ephesians 6:12:

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

These forces are running and ruining our world.

They are in control of governments, industries, and most people. You have to deal with this fact.

Why Hide the Flat Earth?

The Jesuits hide the Flat Earth because Satan needs Evolution and the spinning ball illusion, flying through space, in order to hide the fact that there is a Firmament over a motionless Flat Earth, which screams the truth that The Lord made The Earth and maintains Sovereignty over all of it.

And so, Satan must brainwash the masses into believing a lie. This proves how effective Satan is at deceiving the nations. He had deceived even you and me. But God will allow us to see through Satan's lies if we will study The Lord’s Word, and correctly observe His Creation.

Creation screams of the Glory of The Lord.

Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary:

From The Video Commentary:

“As part of a legal defense speech, the revered Roman statesman Marcus Cicero said these words:

“The illustrious Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people considered the wisest and most conscientious of judges, was in the habit of asking repeatedly in trials, cui bono fuisset?

‘Who has profited by it’.

Such is the way of the world:

“No man attempts to commit a crime without the hope of profit.”

· The purpose of this documentary is not to provide scientific, practical, or Biblical evidence against Heliocentric doctrine, but rather, to trace the presently raging cosmology dispute back to its ancient heritage.

· We will review the hot political and religious climate in which Heliocentrism was reborn.

· We will question whether it was more than a love for science which motivated the medieval hierarchy to get behind Copernicus’ new theory.

· We will investigate lesser known facts about the celebrated champions of Sun-centered cosmology, their powerful associations, and their hidden obsessions.

· Gathering the common threads which tie the various players together, we will follow the steady evolution of this paradigm, marking the dramatic effects it has had upon the character of society.

And we will ask the question:

Cui Bono? Who benefits?”

Flat Earth: The Occult Origins of Heliocentrism and Modern Science:

In this straightforward review of Genesis Chapter 1, Brother Tom Pinto determines once and for all whether the single account of Creation given by God teaches a Geocentric or Heliocentric Cosmology.

Geocentric or Heliocentric? The Answer According to Genesis Chapter 1 by Tom Pinto:

All the World's a Jesuit Stage

The Vatican Jesuits didn’t just curve the Earth with their Heliocentric mind control in the 15th Century, hypnotizing the world into a Copernican Cosmological illusion. They also curved, twisted, and perverted the moral sensibilities of Mankind, robbing it of any decency, indoctrinating him into a Luciferian mindset, and filling him up with carnal and Satanic mesmerism and Gnostic Transhumanistic filth. On every front: social media, entertainment, news, business, spirituality, science, education, military, medical, political, etc…you will find the hidden hand of Jesuit fingerprints. They lurk in the shadows and blend in to avoid detection and persecution, seldom if ever taking leadership roles, but rather, preferring to position their Masonic, Jewish, Illuminati, and Papal Pawns in the limelight to propel their sinister machinations for a Luciferian New World Order forward. You’ll always find a Jesuit created proxy war in a third world country where the Jesuits keep their hands clean while their stooges and pawns fight to the death to perpetuate Chaos and the Hegelian Dialectic, resulting in reformation towards Jesuit goals.

The Principle Documentary - Myth of Heliocentrism:

Additionally, though many believe The Jews to by “The Synagogue of Satan” and target them as the instigators of The New World Ordre, as The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion would seem to suggest, upon closer scrutiny, it becomes readily apparent that The Jews were, and still are ,merely Papal Puppets to help front and manage The Jesuit agenda for a New World Order. Every leader is now a puppet. They are all in the same club, answering to the same Master of Puppets. An all-powerful, ancient, Jesuit-run organization is pulling the strings on everything around us, shaping local, federal, and international economy, starting wars, and pretending that they are enemies because that keeps them in power so they can introduce even tighter Draconian measures in each of their respective territorial dominions.

The common theme here is about a New World Order, where a secretive Power Elite with an Imperialistic Agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian, technocratic world government, which will replace sovereign nation-states. They employ an all-encompassing propaganda, terrorist, business, banking, entertainment, news media, medicine, and military mechanism, whose core ideology continually hails evolutionary theory and the establishment of a New World Order as the culmination of history’s evolutionary progress.

The Jesuits are behind:

· Darwinism · Evolutionary Theory · The Big Bang · The Copernican Heliocentric Theory · Gravity · The Suppression of The Enclosed Cosmological View · NASA · The New World Order · The Assassination of JFK · The Assassination of Abraham Lincoln · The Assassination of George Washington · Hollywood · The Federal Reserve · The Creation and Fall of Adolph Hitler · 9-11 · The Current Jesuit Pope Francis · The New Age Movement · Feminism · Communism · Fascism · The Rise of UNWARRANTED Anti-Semitism · The Suppression of WARRANTED Crypto-Khazarian Mafia (Posing as Sephardic Jews) Condemnation · International Education and Curriculum · They Wrote Mein Kampf · The United States Corporate Empire · All Major Wars for the Last 200 Years · The Destruction of Christianity · International Condemnation of The Bible · The French Revolution · The Napoleonic Wars · The Bolshevik Revolution · The Creation of Islam · Alex Jones is Afraid to Speak of Them · The Alien Agenda · Vatican Two · All the World’s Wealth and Resources · All Geographical Areas of the World Through Their Control of Every Government · All Major Terrorism Acts · All Major US Presidents and Politician · Foreign Policies of All Countries · Drug and Porn Industry · Organized Crime and MAFIA in All Countries · American Italian MAFIA · They Are or Are Behind All Major Protestant Pastors and Orators · They Are Behind the Network of Secret Societies and Mystery Schools · International Think Tanks · International Educational Groups · All Kingships and Monarchies · The Current Pope is a Jesuit, Pope Francis · They Were Banned from Over 83 Countries · The Jesuits were Exposed by Bill Cooper Before They Killed Him · Jesuits were Behind the Construction and Sinking of The Titanic · The Jesuits Were Exposed by David Icke · They Were Exposed by Eric Phelps · Starting of WWI, WWII, and Currently Igniting WW III

The Jesuits killed Abraham Lincoln:

"The American Civil War would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits."

--Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865; 16th President of the United States)

Freemasonry is, essentially, a Jesuit offshoot:

“If you trace up Masonry, through all its Orders, till you come to the grand tip-top head Mason of the World, you will discover that the dread individual and the Chief of the Society of Jesus [i.e., the Superior General of the Jesuit Order] are one and the same person.”

- James Parton (American historian)

The Creation of The Illuminati was by Jesuit Agent, Adam Weishaupt:

“Jesuit-trained Illuminist, Adam Weishaupt, and his fellow Jesuits cut off the income to the Vatican by launching and leading the French Revolution; by directing Napoleon’s conquest of Catholic Europe, and by eventually having Napoleon throw Pope Pius VII in jail at Avignon until he agreed, as the price for his release, to reestablish the Jesuit Order. This Jesuit war on the Vatican was terminated by the Congress of Vienna and by the secret, 1822 Treaty of Verona.”

- Emanuel M. Josephson (American physician and historian)

The Jesuits marginalized and orchestrated the persecution of The Jews in Nazi Germany though their Zionist fronts:

“Why would the Jesuits use their implacable enemy, the Jews, to further their designs for world dominion? The Jesuits never do anything out in the open where they can be exposed. If they are recognized as the culprits, they will be blamed and suffer the consequences, but if they can use someone else as the ‘cause of the world’s problems’, especially an enemy they can destroy in the process, then they have simultaneously accomplished two of their objectives. The Jewish people are the perfect scapegoat. Since the Rothschilds are Jesuit agents operating under a Jewish cover, using them in forming the Illuminati back in 1776 effectively throws the onus of this conspiracy on the Jews. The Rothschilds are certainly not the only Jesuit agents that operate under a Jewish front. History books will tell us that the French Revolution first began in 1787 or 1789, depending on which book you read. However, it was actually planned by Jesuit Dr. Adam Weishaupt and the House of Rothschild almost 20 years before the Revolution took place.”

--William Sutton (Author of The New Age Movement and Illuminati 666)

All significant occurrences in politics and finance are indeed orchestrated by this highly influential Jesuit cabal who maintains political power through the financialization of the economy through Vatican supported banking mafia headed by the Rothschild Zionist, international bankers. Nothing is left to chance in their advance towards world government, as they control every step of the way.

The Jesuits hold control through the regulation and restriction of speech through their concentration of media ownership, mass surveillance, widespread use of state false flag terrorism, and an all-encompassing propaganda machine that creates a cult of personality around puppet world leaders and ideologizes world government as the culmination of history’s progress.

They operate through many front organizations, including The United Nations, The CFR, The Trilateral Commission, NAFTA, USAN, EU, OIC, OAU, SCO, APEC, The Vatican Church, etc...Historical and current events are indeed steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination through clandestine and overt political gatherings and decision-making.

· Media is Manipulation

· History is a Lie

· Religion is a Control System

· Money is a Hoax

· Debt is a Fiction

· Government is a Corporation

· WE are Slaves to the System

· The System Is A Lie

Ten Facts You Should Know About the Jesuits

The current Superior General is the Reverend Father Adolfo Nicolás. The Superior General of the Society of Jesus is the official title of the leader of the Roman Catholic religious order, the Jesuits. He is generally addressed as Father General. The position sometimes carries the derogatory nickname of the Black Pope. The current Superior General is the Reverend Father Adolfo Nicolás.

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.”

–Yahushua in Matthew 7:15 (NKJV)

“We came in like lambs and will rule like wolves.”

--Francesco Borgia, Third Jesuit Superior General

The Society of Jesus, more commonly referred to as the Jesuits, are the armed militia of the Roman Catholic Church. They were sanctioned in 1540 by Pope Paul III with one mandate: to defeat Protestantism and regain worldwide Papal rule. To achieve this monumental task, they employ ever-adapting methods of pseudo-education, social programs, infiltration, and all wickedness that could possibly be conceived. Needless to say, they are achieving great success in their mission, which is climaxing with the present pope, Pope Francis, i.e. the Eighth and last Pope of Revelation 17, who held some of the highest positions in Argentina, including Provincial Superior in the Society of Jesus and Archbishop of Buenos Aires. He was made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II.

Today most of the world is oblivious as to how Jesuits operate, from their inception to this very day. Now more than ever, World’s Last Chance believes it is exceedingly important to bring up the following historical facts about this evil society, to expose the wicked nature of this truly malevolent order.

Fact #1

Pope Clement XIV abolished the Jesuits as a society in 1773:

It did not take long for the 18th Century Catholic nations to get tired of the meddling of the Jesuits into their national affairs. They were so infuriated against the Jesuits that they demanded the Roman Catholic Church abolish them once and for all. Sufficient political pressure was brought to bear on Pope Clement XIII. However, he passed away before he could do anything about it. The task of abolishing the Society of Jesus then fell on his successor, Clement XIV. As Clement XIV signed the decree abolishing the Jesuit Order he said, “I have signed my death warrant.” Within nine months, he was dead. [Many contemporaries considered his death a case of poisoning, and suspected the Jesuits were responsible].

Fact #2

No other entity on Earth was expelled and suppressed by Catholic and non-Catholic countries as the Jesuits:

Obviously, the Jesuits were not expelled from many nations (even Catholic nations) because of their educational or charity work. They were expelled for engaging in and carrying out subversive political plots against humanity to advance their own cause. Between 1555 and 1931 the Society of Jesus was expelled from at least 83 countries, city states and cities, for engaging in political intrigue and subversion plots against the welfare of the State, according to the records of a Jesuit priest, Thomas J. Campbell. Practically every instance of expulsion was for political intrigue, political infiltration, political subversion, and inciting to political insurrection.

The Jesuits are known for their deception, spying, infiltration, assassination, and revolution. They worked deep into the political field and plotted through politics throughout the world countries.

When the Jesuits are expelled from a country, they simply change strategies and return to the country they were expelled from under a new disguise. The following sums up their operational strategy:

“We came in like lambs and will rule like wolves. We shall be expelled like dogs and return like eagles.”

--Francesco Borgia, Third Jesuit Superior General.

Fact #3

Hitler modeled his dreaded SS army and party after the organizational structure of the Jesuits and the Roman Catholic Church:

"…the SS organization had been constituted according to the principles of the Jesuit Order."

--"The Secret History of the Jesuits," by Edmond Paris, p. 164

Walter Schellenberg, former chief of Nazi counter-espionage made this statement: "The S.S. organization had been constituted by Himmler [Heinrich Himmler, leading member of the Nazi party] according to the principles of the Jesuit Order. Their regulations and the Spiritual Exercises prescribed by Ignatius of Loyola were the model Himmler tried to copy exactly. Himmler's title as supreme chief of the S.S. was to be the equivalent of the Jesuits' 'General' and the whole structure was a close imitation of the Catholic Church's hierarchical order."

--The Secret History of the Jesuits," by Edmond Paris, p. 164

Above all I have learned from the Jesuits. And so, did Lenin too, "far as I recall. The world has never known anything quite so splendid as the hierarchical structure of the Catholic Church. There were quite a few things I simply appropriated from the Jesuits for the use of the Party.

--Manfred Barthel, "The Jesuits: History and Legend of the Society of Jesus (New York, 1984), Adolf Hitler, p.266.

"I learned much from the Order of the Jesuits", said Hitler. "Until now, there has never been anything more grandiose, on the Earth, than the hierarchical organization of the Catholic Church. I transferred much of this organization into my own party. I am going to let you in on a secret. I am founding an Order. In my "Burgs" of the Order, we will raise up a youth which will make the world tremble. Hitler then stopped, saying that he couldn't say any more.

Vatican Connection to Nazis

Signing the concordat is Cardinal Pacelli (later to become Pope Pius XII). By 1933 he was the Vatican Secretary of State. Second from left is Franz von Papen, a sinister Nazi and devout Roman Catholic who was Hitler's ace diplomat and the Vatican's agent in helping to bring Hitler to power. Standing at the far right can be seen the little-known Vatican prelate, Montini, later to become Pope Paul VI.--"Hermann Rauschning, former national-socialist chief of the government of Dantzig: "Hitler m'a dit", (Ed. Co-operation, Paris 1939, pp.266, 267, 273 ss).

“The Fuhrer had come to power, thanks to the votes of the Catholic Zentrum [Center Party overseen by Jesuit Ludwig Kaas], only five years before 1933, but most of the objectives cynically revealed in Mein Kampf were already realized; this book . . . was written by the Jesuit controlled Father Bernhardt Stempfle and signed by Hitler. For . . . it was the Society of Jesus which perfected the famous Pan-German program as laid out in this book, and the Fuhrer endorsed it."

--Edmond Paris, The Secret History of the Jesuits, page 138

Franz von Papen, another powerful Nazi, who was instrumental in setting up the concordat between Germany and the Vatican had this to say: "The Third Reich is the first world power which not only acknowledges but also puts into practice the high principles of the papacy."

--http://www.chick.com/reading/books/153/153_03.asp

Fact #4

Jesuit Education

Over the last 400 years the Jesuits have succeeded in establishing the largest worldwide network of schools and universities. These prominent schools and universities have produced many well-known alumni. Thus, the Jesuits have been able to shape and mould the thinking of many famous world leaders and produce generations of political and religious leaders who were favorable to the Roman Catholic Church, and her doctrinal agenda.

The renowned British preacher, Charles Haddon Spurgeon, once warned about the church ministers who are graduating from these universities that “… they keep back a portion of the gospel … having studied in the devil’s new Jesuitical college.”

--Charles H. Spurgeon “A Solemn Warning for All Churches,” Sermon No. 68

Fact #5

Agents of the Jesuits have been responsible for assassinating many heads of State over the centuries:

Heads of states were assassinated by the Jesuits, when they attempt to suppress the influence and meddling of the Jesuits in their national affairs. Of heads of states that are known to have been assassinated by Jesuits we mention for example: William of Orange, Kings Henry III and Henry IV of France, Czars Alexander I and Alexander II of Russia, President Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, and Mexican President Benito Pablo Juarez.

Jesuit Connection to Lincoln assassination

Abraham Lincoln was fully aware of the evil nature of the Jesuits. He stated, “... it is not against the Americans of the South, alone, I am fighting. It is more against the Pope of Rome, his perfidious Jesuits and their blind and blood-thirsty slaves that we have to defend ourselves.”

--Fifty Years in the Church of Rome, by Charles Chiniquy. p. 496

“It would seem that the Jesuits had had it in mind, from the beginning of the war [the American Civil War of 1861-1865], to find an occasion for the taking off [i.e., the assassination] of Mr. [Abraham] Lincoln.”

--Thomas M. Harris (U.S. Army Brigadier General; Author of the book Rome’s Responsibility for the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln)

“The favorite policy of the Jesuits is that of assassination.”

--U.S. Army Brigadier General Thomas M. Harris; “Rome’s Responsibility for the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln”; 1897; Page 19)

“It is of faith that the Pope has the right of deposing heretical and rebel kings. Monarchs so deposed by the Pope are converted into notorious tyrants and may be killed by the first who can reach them.

“If the public cause cannot meet with its defense in the death of a tyrant, it is lawful for the first who arrives, to assassinate him.”

--Defensio Didei, Jesuit Suarez, Book VI. C 4, Nos. 13, 14]

Donald Freed remembers what apparently passes for polite conversation when men such as William Colby and Ray Cline get together. “It was quite bizarre” Freed said, “for the subject they chose was, ‘When is it acceptable to assassinate a head of state?’ Colby presented what he said was a theological and philosophically sound approach. “The Catholic Church,” he said, “had long since wrestled with this question and had,” to Colby’s mind, emerged with a sound concept: “It is acceptable,” he said, “to assassinate a tyrant." [Donald Freed is a friend of the author, Mark Lane. He organized a conference at USC for the U.S. intelligence community and its critics to meet. In the panel were Lane, Ellsberg and John Gerassi, all critics. On the other side were William Colby, former DCI (Director of Central Intelligence from September 1973 to January 1976), David Atlee Phillips, and Ray Cline, former deputy DCI’s.

--Plausible Denial, Mark Lane, 1991, p. 85

Jesuit Connection to the Kennedy Assassination

President John F. Kennedy was another victim of appalling Jesuit wickedness. Once he outwardly distanced himself from the Papal agenda and stood for more liberal ideals and human rights, he was considered, by their standards, a traitor to the Vatican and a “tyrant” worthy of death.

This is an excerpt from “Vatican Assassins” by Eric Jon Phelps:

Knowing that President Kennedy was not going to escalate the Vietnam War, the Intelligence Community began to prepare for his assassination. Cardinal Spellman [Francis Spellman, Archbishop of New York from 1939-1967], through FDR, had arranged the release of “Lucky” Luciano. Now the Cardinal needed a favor. If refused, Spellman could use the entire intelligence community which he had helped to organize, to eliminate any mob boss. If agreed to, new gambling centers would open, Atlantic City in particular. Clearly, if the President [JFK] was removed, everybody would acquire more power and wealth, the intelligence community would become more absolute, and the Cardinal would be even more respected by his peers in Rome.

Later, in 1964, for the first time in history, the Pope of Rome set foot in Fourteenth Amendment America. Cardinal Spellman had performed well and was rewarded by a visit from his Master, fellow Cold Warrior and Vatican Ratline handler, Cardinal Montini, who was now Pope Paul VI. There is yet another reason for the removal of President Kennedy. He wanted to arm Israel. Loftus writes:

“In September 1962 Kennedy decided to supply Israel with defensive ground-to-air missiles capable of stopping aircraft, but not the Egyptian offensive missiles. It was the first arms sale by the U.S. Government to Israel.... Kennedy promised the Israelis that as soon as the 1964 election was over, he would break the CIA ‘into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds’. With Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963, the Israelis lost the best friend they had in the White House since Truman departed.”

--The Secret War Against the Jews, John Loftus, 1994

And why did the Vatican’s Jesuits not want any arms sales to Israel at this time? Why did the Jesuit-controlled President Johnson turn his back as the Egyptian army moved up through the Sinai desert to prepare its assault on Israel in 1967? Because the attack upon Israel had to be provoked. That attack was provoked by the Jesuits’ International Intelligence Community through Egypt falsely perceiving the weakness of the Israeli army and the supposed abandonment of Israel by the American Empire. The six-day war, engineered by Knight of Malta James Angleton, had one primary purpose: the taking of Jerusalem along with the Temple Mount. The apparent lack of military hardware on the part of Israel provoked the planned attack by Egypt. Therefore, Israel launched a preemptive strike, and, in six days, the holy city was in the hands of Rome’s Zionist government.

Had Kennedy armed Israel, the Egyptians would never have been emboldened to maneuver for war. With no provoked war, there would have been no Israeli attack. With no Israeli attack, Jerusalem would never have been taken by the Zionists, controlled by the Jesuits’ Mossad. With Jerusalem in Arab hands, the Zionists could never rebuild Solomon’s Temple—unbeknown to them—for the Jesuits’ “infallible” Pope,

“Who opposeth and exalted himself above all that is called God, or that is worshiped; so, he is God sitteth in the temple of God [Solomon’s rebuilt temple], showing himself that he is God.” -II Thes 2:4

It is safe to say that the Jesuit General, using the Pope with his most powerful Cardinal, assassinated President Kennedy.

--http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vatican/esp_vatican03.htm#THE JESUITS — 1945-1990

One might assume that this emotive painting would hang somewhere in Dallas, Texas or perhaps in the Smithsonian. And one would be wrong on both counts. This painting of President John F. Kennedy's gruesome assassination, by Mark Balma, hangs in the Vatican Cathedral of St. Paul. The painting is entitled “Pietà” after Michelangelo’s famous sculpture of Mary holding the body of the crucified Christ, which is also located at the Vatican. Isn’t this a macabre way to “celebrate” the life of perhaps America’s most beloved President? or is this rather an homage to the Jesuit agenda, serving as a stern warning/reminder to those willing to cross them?

Fact #6

The Jesuits today control all the powerful secret societies that are shaping the New World Order

“The list of secret societies being controlled by the Jesuits today include: the Freemasonry, the Knights of Malta, the Bilderberg group, and the higher levels of the Knights of Columbus, and the highest levels of Opus Dei – and all the subgroups that fall under these powerful entities.”

--http://www.toughissues.org/the%20jesuit%20oder.htm

"There are still men and women about the country, who will tell you, with grim gravity that, if you trace up Masonry, through all its Orders, till you come to the grand tip-top, head Mason of the world, you will discover that the dread individual and the Chief of the Society of Jesus are one and the same person!"

--James Parton, 1855, American Historian, The Black Pope, M.F. Cusack, (London: Marshall, Russell & Co., 1896) p. 76.

If the above is true, then the example below would be a meeting of two of the most powerful men on Earth! The Head of the Jesuits and the Pope, who is also a Jesuit.

Fact #7

The Jesuits are responsible for fomenting the two world wars and escalating the Vietnam War after President Kennedy’s assassination:

“The public is practically unaware of the overwhelming responsibility carried by the Vatican and its Jesuits in the starting of the two world wars – a situation which may be explained in part by the gigantic finances at the disposition of the Vatican and its Jesuits, giving them power in so many spheres, especially since the last conflict.”

--Edmond Paris, The Secret History of the Jesuits, page 9

The documented atrocities committed by the Jesuits, particularly those under the Ustachi (or Ustaše) are particularly disturbing and shocking, especially since there are actual photographs of such evil. This didn’t happen hundreds or thousands of years ago. It happened in the 1940’s. For many in Yugoslavia it was either convert to Catholicism or be brutally tortured and killed.

Fact #8

After Pope Pius VII was freed from exile in 1814, his first order of business upon returning to Rome was to restore the Jesuit order

The papacy suffered great humiliation at the hand of Napoleon. Thus, right after the defeat of Napoleon in 1814, Pope Pius VII was freed from imprisonment and was returned to Rome. The need to restore the Jesuit militia became an urgent matter. Rome did not want to be deprived again of the services of the Jesuits, no matter how burdensome this service was to the Church of Rome, and its allies.

“In the agreement to rescue Rome [i.e., the Roman Catholic Church’s hierarchy] from the predicament of losing its world control to Protestantism, and to preserve the spiritual and temporal supremacy which the popes [had] ‘usurped’ during the Middle Ages, Rome now ‘sold’ the [Roman Catholic] Church to the Society of Jesus [i.e., the Jesuits]; in essence the popes surrendered themselves into their hands.”

--John Daniel (“The Grand Design Exposed”; 1999; Page 64)

Fact #9

The Jesuit Order took over the Office of Inquisition shortly after it was sanctioned, and this led to the martyrdom of millions of saints

In 1254 Pope Alexander IV established the Office of the Inquisition. The first inquisitor was Dominic, who was the founder of the Dominican order of monks.

However, shortly after Pope Paul III sanctioned the Society of Jesus, the Office of Inquisition was revived and the Pope gave free reign to the Jesuits to run this office, and the inquisitor Generals were granted exceptional powers in carrying out their mandate to root out of all “heretics.” This caused the martyrdom of millions of saints.

The quotes below show the effect of Jesuits taking over the Office of the Inquisition:

“Need I speak to you of the thirty years’ war in Germany, which was mainly instigated by the Jesuits, in order to deprive the Protestants of the right of free religious worship, secured to them by the treaty of Augsburg? Or of the Irish rebellion, of the inhuman butchery of about fifteen million Indians in South America, Mexico and Cuba, by the Spanish papists? In short, it is calculated by authentic historians, that papal Rome has shed the blood of sixty-eight million of the human race in order to establish her unfounded claims to religious dominion.” Source: Dr. Brownlee’s “Popery an enemy to civil liberty”, p. 105

“This was the century of the last religious wars in “Christendom,” the Thirty Years’ War in Germany, fomented by the Jesuits, reducing the people to cannibalism, and the population of Bohemia from 4,000,000 to 780,000, and of Germany from 20,000,000 to 7,000,000, and making Southern Germany almost a desert, ...”

--Cushing B. Hassell, History of the Church of God, Chapter XVII.

Writing about the Jesuits, John Lord states:

“They are accused of securing the revocation of the Edict of Nantes, -- one of the greatest crimes in the history of modern times, which led to the expulsion of four hundred thousand Protestants from France, and the execution of four hundred thousand more.”

--John Lord, Beacon Lights of History, volume VI, p. 325.

“In Bohemia, by 1600, in a population of 4,000,000, 80 per cent were Protestant. When the Hapsburgs and Jesuits had done their work, 800,000 were left, all Catholics.”

--Henry H., Pocket Bible Handbook, Chicago, 13th edition, 1939, p. 790.

Fact #10

The Jesuits succeeded in their destructive agenda through dominating the confessor field wherever they went

“The Jesuits became the predominant group supplying confessors to (meaning, hearers of the confessions of) kings and princes and those in authority. As the New Catholic Encyclopedia says, "they acted as royal confessor to all French kings for 2 centuries, from Henry III to Louis XV; to all German emperors after the early 17th century; to all Dukes of Bavaria after 1579; to most rulers of Poland and Portugal; to princely families throughout Europe.

“As advisors to kings, they influenced political policy. A royal confessor was not slow to tell a king that he had a duty to make the kind of political alliances that would promote the temporal interests of the Church. It was Le Tellier, Jesuit confessor to Louis XIV, who in the 1680's persuaded that monarch to revoke the Edict of Nantes, which granted religious liberty to Protestants.”

The Jesuits are even confessors of popes. “The Pope’s confessor, an ordinary priest, must be a Jesuit: he must visit the Vatican once a week at a fixed time, and he alone may absolve the Pope of his sins.”

Conclusion

Given the above historic facts about the Jesuits, it is incredulous and most shocking to see the media and the world’s religious and political leaders stampeding to endorse and praise Pope Francis. We have no words to describe this unprecedented worldwide epidemic of memory loss towards Rome and her Jesuits.

The prescient warning of General Sherman is most appropriate to quote today:

“I would remind you of Webster’s definition of a Jesuit: a designer, an intriguer. If the Church of Rome prevailed, the Pope would be the Universal King . . . The Jesuits are here to plot and scheme and, if possible, take from us the noble heritage of our civil and religious freedom. The rules of the Jesuit Order justify theft, licentiousness, lying, false witness bearing, suicide and the murder of parents and other relatives. The greatest crimes in history committed against individuals and nations have been committed by the Jesuits. Wherever Jesuits are they have the torch to burn, the sword to slay, the inquisition to torture. They are the enemies of Bible-believing Christianity. They live for conquest, fortune and glory.”

--General Sherman’s Son: The Life of Thomas Ewing Sherman, S.J., Joseph T. Durkin, S. J., (New York: Farrar, Straus and Cudahy, 1959) p. 186.

It is our duty to as followers of Yahuwah to expose Rome and her Jesuits, and to pray for the utter destruction of their evil deceit. Prayer is the only weapon we have against this veiled enemy we face today. Rome and her Jesuits are the greatest enemy of the Gospel and of humanity. However, we are assured in His prophetic Word that they will not prevail. The Harlot will be utterly destroyed prior to the Second Coming of Yahushua:

“And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.” Revelation 17:16.

The Hegelian Dialectic Jesuit-Masonic Modus Operandi

All Jesuit, and subsequent high level (Illuminati level), Masonic activity is done using the agitation of opposites like Right and Left Wing, Communist versus Fascist, Liberal versus Conservative, Atheist versus Theist, etc...where Jesuit agenteurs create and remain aloof, behind all sides of conflicts in political, business, educational, military, media, and spiritual arenas through their controlled opposition agents.

Firstly, in creating duality, they foment chaos (e.g. social problems). After that, a reaction is launched by the target group. And then, a pre-ordained and pre-planned supposed "solution" is offered, which was the original goal, and primary and hidden objective of the dietetical ruse, all along. This strategy is known as “Order Out of Chaos” or, "Ordo ab Chao", the motto of the Jesuit Masonic 33 Degree level Illuminati.

The Veil of Democracy

The strength in this dialectical strategy is in its clandestine nature, where the net result culminates in an unaware populace happy and feeling empowered because its grievance was apparently was heard. This is The Veil of Democracy, while in fact they were conducted like cattle to follow a hidden agenda.

Rinse and Repeat

The Hegelian Dialectic is strategy repeated many, many times by The Jesuits until the desired aim is attained. It is a strategy whereby the ruling elite will continually create an artificial or synthetic problem, anticipating in advance the reaction of the population to the crisis, and thus conditioning the people to call for change. When the population is properly conditioned, the desired agenda of the ruling elite is presented as the solution. The solution they present is not intended to solve the initial problem, but to serve as the basis for a new problem or exacerbate the existing one. When the newly created problem reaches the "boiling point", it becomes the foundation for the people to clamber for change again. This process is repeated over and over, all the time moving society towards whatever end point they have in mind (their agenda):

1. Problem (follow step 2)

2. Reaction (follow step 3

3. Solution (repeat step 1)

Order Out of Chaos

“Order out of Chaos” is the creed of the elite-ruling class; as it is a key stratagem used for social engineering to control the masses. A more technical term of this same principle is known as ‘Hegelian Dialectics’ – the clashing of opposed ideologies to achieve eventual compromise (thesis vs antithesis = synthesis).

Some common examples of ‘Hegelian Dialectics’ are:

1) Truth (thesis) -vs- Propaganda (antithesis) = Relativism (synthesis)

2) Republican -vs- Democrat = Neo-Progressivism

3) Capitalism -vs- Socialism = Corporatism

4) Protestantism -vs- Catholicism = Ecumenism

Notice each synthesis from the above examples: Relativism, Neo-Progressivism, Corporatism, Ecumenism; all are precise objectives on the menu for the power-elite.

A more diabolical version of this principle is quoted from Foundation of Human Understanding as follows:

1) The first step (thesis) is to create a problem.

2) The second step (antithesis) is to generate opposition to the problem (fear, panic and hysteria).

3) The third step (synthesis) is to offer the solution to the problem created by step one: A change which would have been impossible to impose upon the people without the proper psychological conditioning achieved in stages one and two.”

Within this process, conflict and chaos are created at great cost of lives and resources to dismantle the social and political structures by which free societies govern themselves; ultimately to be replaced with centralized power and control of the people and resources.

Such a strategic agenda is the real cause of so many of the shootings, bombings, economic crises, wars, revolutions, etc, etc. It’s time to wake up and recognize the strategies being used against us. This is a high call for keen discernment.

Ordo Ab Chao

‘Hegelian Dialectics’ is a key component of the Luciferian system, which is not just a religious system, but a political system; the Hegelian principle is summed-up in their creed “Ordo Ab Chao” (Order from Chaos).

Such methodology has been highly effective for the elite-ruling class (namely the high-ranking Jesuits, who leverage a whole host of different religious and political powers to gain greater dominance.

Order from chaos works like this: “Chaos”, for one, distracts the population to “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain”, and two, causes the people to get so tired of the conflict that they are willing to compromise almost anything for some harmony.

That harmony then comes in the “Order” of those who (secretly) caused the problem- so they can implement their “solution” which is promoted to be in the best interest of the commonwealth of the people, but in actuality, is impoverishing and enslaving them.

Hegelian Dialectics is as old as politics but took on a whole new dimension to counter the Protestant Reformation through the military arm of The Jesuit Order. The Jesuits were recognized for causing so much chaos (revolutions, wars, assassinations) that they were expelled from almost every nation in Europe by the mid 1700’s.

When making their comeback and complete takeover of the Vatican in the early 1800’s, the Jesuits were prepared to be virtually undetectable as they mastered the arts of espionage and infiltration strategies; And as a result of their great success, most have no idea what the Jesuits are really about- how devious and diabolical they really are, as well as the vast amount of global temporal power they have secured.

And with such power and control, they easily have the means to rewrite history to cover their conspiracies, while painting a nicer picture of their image and track record.

Hegelian Dialectics Throughout History

As mentioned, this dialectic principle was brought to a whole new dimension by the Jesuit Order, who were commissioned by the Pope to combat the Protestant Reformation. Most people only recognize the mayhem of the Counter-Reformation and it’s so-called “Holy Inquisition” as something that we are now hundreds of years removed from.

Jesuit Inquisition

However, the Counter-Reformation has gained more ground in this past century than ever before, as the Modern Inquisition has taken more lives than the previous centuries combined, since the ascension of Christ. This satanic advancement was made possible by the covert nature of their tactics and strategy. (Ultimately, it is only by God’s permissive will, that this evil is allowed, for a time, for God’s own triumphal purposes)

Most people know of the tens of millions of people mass murdered by Stalin, but a detail most folks are not aware of, is that most of those people were various kinds of Christians such as Orthodox & Protestants.

Most people know of the six million Jews that were killed under Hitler’s Third Reich, but most are not aware of the 13 million Protestants who were annihilated, mostly from Northern Germany, who were fire-bombed, not by Hitler, but by the Allies, under the assumption and propaganda that states like Prussia were in cahoots with the SS.

Most people have no idea that these cruel dictators like Stalin, Hitler, Pavelic, Mussolini and many more were commissioned by the Catholic Hierarchy as modern-day Inquisitors of the ongoing Counter-Reformation. And what’s even more difficult for Americans to see and accept is how the US has been leveraged for the same purposes.

WTC Attack: Hegelian Dialectics in Our Present Time

When understanding the stratagem of the Hegelian principle, you can then begin to recognize how it was implemented throughout history; And after recognizing this element in history, you can then recognize it in our present time. If you wish to cut through the lies and deception to see what the actual truth is, then it is of the essence to not only know the Truth of God’s Word and Spirit, but to understand the workings of Satan’s worldly system.

It’s also very important to know that this satanic system has launched major disinformation campaigns as well as history revision campaigns, within this past century, to cover-up the true nature and magnitude of such atrocities. Many books, people and other sources that have documented the true accounts have been destroyed or suppressed and replaced with false versions of such accounts.

The sources below are a few that have survived such campaigns, and I encourage you to refer to these sources as part of your own research:

–Word & Spirit of God, Who Was and Is and Is to come

–Theodor Griesinger– historian, author ‘The Jesuits: Their Complete History’

–John Clark Ridpath– historian, author ‘Ridpath’s Universal History’

–John Cornwall – journalist & author of ‘Hitler’s Pope’

–Samuel F. B. Morse– father of Morse Code, author of ‘Foreign Conspiracy’

–Avro Manhattan– authority on Roman Catholicism in politics

–Emanuel M. Josephson– ‘The “Federal” Reserve Conspiracy and Rockefellers’

–E. Boyd Barrett– Ex-Jesuit, author of ‘The Jesuit Enigma’

–William Cooper– researcher, activist, author of ‘Behold a Pale Horse’

–Eric Jon Phelps– historian, Jesuit expert & author of ‘Vatican Assassins’

–Peter DeRosa– Catholic Priest, author ‘Vicars of Christ: ‘The Dark Side of The Papacy’

–Charles Spurgeon Archive– 19th century theologian and author

–Richard Bennet– Christian historian & former Catholic Priest

–William Tyndale– Protestant Reformer, theologian & translator

–Alberto Rivera– high ranking Jesuit Priest converted to true Christianity

–John Wcliffe– pre-Protestant Reformer, theologian & translator

–Augustus Toplady– 18th century theologian & author of ‘The Road To Rome’

–John Foxe– historian & author of ‘Foxes Book of Martyrs’

–Bill Mencarow– theologian & historian

–Kenneth Scott Latourette– historian, author of ‘A History of Christianity’

–John Todd Collins– high ranking Illuminati member converted to Christianity

- -https://scottyonker.com/order-chaos/

The Khazarian Mafia Jesuits

Ignatius Loyola, the founder of The Society of Jesus or Jesuit Order, was a Crypto-Jew, (Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as "Crypto-Jews") but both Judaism and the Catholic Church are Babylonian and based upon Egyptian Kabbalistic Doctrine. Jesuits are not authentic Sephardic Jews.

Rather, they are Talmudic and are of the Khazarian bloodline, pretending to be Jews in order to navigate undetected. Jesuits, Zionists, Communists, Fascists, Khazarian, NAZIs are all one and the same. The Jesuits are in absolute control of education and written history, even very recent history. The Jesuits are the same blood and people as the Khazars who have tricked the entire world into believing that they were the Jews persecuted in WW II.

We Lost All the Technology???

We are being told NASA sent three astronauts to the moon decades ago -- but can't do it now because they lost the technology.

What????

No one got fired for such incompetence???? No, because NASA is just a fake busy-work project to pay federal wages to brainwashed people who would otherwise be more useful working for teacher salaries in the classroom.

Keep them busy in compartmentalized work and they don't use their brains asking questions because they are being bought off and used as part of a grand deception.

A Crystal-Clear, Scientifically Rigorous Argument For The Existence Of Free Will, Challenging What Many Scientists And Scientifically Minded Philosophers Believe

Philosophers have argued about the nature and the very existence of free will for centuries. Today, many scientists and scientifically minded commentators are skeptical that it exists, especially when it is understood to require the ability to choose between alternative possibilities. If the laws of physics govern everything that happens, they argue, then how can our choices be free? Believers in free will must be misled by habit, sentiment, or religious doctrine. Why Free Will Is Real defies scientific orthodoxy and presents a bold new defense of free will in the same naturalistic terms that are usually deployed against it.

Unlike those who defend free will by giving up the idea that it requires alternative possibilities to choose from, erudite author, Christian List, retains this idea as central, resisting the tendency to defend free will by watering it down. He concedes that free will and its prerequisites—intentional agency, alternative possibilities, and causal control over our actions—cannot be found among the fundamental physical features of the natural world. But, he argues, that’s not where we should be looking. Free will is a “higher-level” phenomenon found at the level of psychology. It is like other phenomena that emerge from physical processes but are autonomous from them and not best understood in fundamental physical terms—like an ecosystem or the economy. When we discover it in its proper context, acknowledging that free will is real is not just scientifically respectable; it is indispensable for explaining our world.

Furthermore, metaphysical naturalism actually undermines the concept of science and its practice. As many recognize, belief in metaphysical naturalism leads to the doctrine of determinism.

Determinism is the view that every event that happens—including any human decision—is caused to happen. What happens in the future could not have been different, given what has happened in the past.

Determinism is implied because, if metaphysical naturalism is true—if everything that exists is strictly physical or material and every event is explicable via the laws of nature— then whatever happens in the universe is determined to happen by the laws of nature acting upon matter.

Determinism means we have no free will. As the Center for Naturalism states, “We are not ‘causally privileged’ over the rest of nature, that is, we don’t get to cause without being fully caused ourselves. To think that would be to hold a supernatural view of ourselves, the opposite of naturalism.”

However, the very nature and practice of science assumes that we have a freedom of the will. In practicing science, one weighs the facts in order to draw just conclusions. We reflect upon the evidence and formulate theories based upon competing hypotheses, alternative options, and counter-arguments.

For knowledge or expertise to count for anything at all we must be free to say that certain options are invalid. Therefore, metaphysical naturalism actually undermines the practice of science. Determinism offers no “freedom of thought” to reflect, contemplate, deliberate, calculate, evaluate, reason, or simply to be rational and seek the truth.

Conversely, Christian theism—which views humans as beings made in the image of God with the ability to think, act, and reason freely—provides a basis for the notion of libertarian freedom (free will), which seems necessary for science to be a valid enterprise.

The Dark Night of the Soul

So let me get this perfectly straight. I posted my ideas on the epistemological aspects of Free Will and the necessity for Theistic Ontological Autonomy and only a few people comment. But, if I condemn getting high in any way, a billion people come out of the woodwork extolling the medicinal and psychotically beneficial properties of weed, resulting in the not so subtle Crucifixion of me for not jumping up and down for weed?

I was told, "It's called cannabis, idiot, not marijuana!"

I was told, "You're imposing your will on everyone! You're Fascists!"

And so, if I have an opinion about Entheogens and Pharmakeia, then I am Fascist and some kind of Totalitarian monster, apparently. I have to be on board with the New Age Cannabis Ship to be allowed into the Enlightened Healers Fraternity of The 420 Club, right?

Wrong.

I spent years experimenting with every Psychoactive Entheogen under the sun when I was deep into The New Age, which is where I gained the experience necessary to write about it with authority. I experienced it. I did not read about it. I have fallen asleep to innumerable video lectures by Terence McKenna. His book, Food of The Gods...loved it all. Expanding the mind is such fun. You can get lost being a Psychonaut for decades. You become a "sailor of the soul", steeped in the methodology for describing and explaining the subjective effects of altered states of consciousness, especially an important subgroup called Holotropic (Oriented or moving towards wholeness) States, including those induced by meditation and mind-altering substances.

Cannabis is a great gateway to all this. It goes well with the lift off and the come down, as well as enhancing the experience when combined with a variety of Entheogens.

So you see, it is not like I have never been down to the deep dark epicenter of altered states of consciousness. I have seen the multi-colored, Psychedelic Kaleidoscopic DMT Chrysanthemum in my Soul, deep inside the Hyperspace Continuum of my mind, Astral Traveling into Lucid Dreaming the nights away...etc... etc.. etc...can you pass the bong, Sheila?

And it all leads to just more Luciferian Delusion, until you either break away from it all with Christ, or remain lost in the mesmerism of it all until you die.

I have friends that swear to High Heaven about the magical medicinal properties of Cannabis. And I always ask them, "So what are you producing these days? Are you publishing, scoring music, selling your photographs, discovering anything new in science, dancing professionally like you said you wanted to do?"

And the answer is always the same:

"No, but I am thinking about it." Then back to the bong...just another hit for some inspiration and good old fashioned green gold well-being, right? Gotta keep that health good, right? Gotta deal with all that stress that comes from achieving nothing, right?

Meanwhile, 12 books later, at nearly 3 million words, and Revelations that I never thought I could possibly attain, I must confess that I was able to accomplish all this because I was NEVER stoned, but rather, just busy researching, writing, and publishing. I am not gifted or talented. Just the opposite. I simply applied myself. Big mystery, right?

So yeah, forgive me for not extolling the virtues of reefer. I remember all too well being stoned...the wasted time, the short term memory deficits. Now, when I talk to stoned people, I can see right through the facade of dreamy well-being... how great they feel but how remedial their thinking is...how fun the atemporal experience of being high is, but how the time slips by with nothing to show for it but the munchies. You may feel timeless, but time marches on in spite of that feeling.

Welcome to The New Age, where the prioritization of New Age Psychoactive Pharmacopoeia trumps The Bible, evidently. I remember that sermon Christ gave where he commanded his Disciples to pass the bong and turn on to Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms for the Glory of God. I will always remember that selection from the Bible. Christ said that, “If you open your Third Eye (Pineal Gland), you will behold The Majesty of The Lord and have access to all the secret knowledge of God.” Yes, I remember that part so well....I forgot how many grams of Genus Psilocybe I was peaking on, but I remember that part from The Bible, oh so well.

If you are looking for inspiration and well-being from any Psychoactive or Entheogenic source, you are up for a perilous ride. Many never come back. Often, coming back means facing life as it is, with all its stark reality and atrocities. Staying high feels better. Another road is The Dark Night of the Soul...a road that Christianity takes you on...a road without all the bells and whistles of Psychoactives...a road without all the Emerald Gates of Majesty of DMT...a road without all the, "God, I feel so good today!" highs...a road without all the breathtaking Multi-Dimensional and Kaleidoscopic CinemaScope of the Mind that LSD creates...a road where you have no recourse left to anything in this world, and it is not a road that makes you feel empowered or exultant. It is nothing you can express, and not because it is so Transcendentally Beautiful, inspiring the incoherent babblings of a Psychonaut peaking on DMT.

The Dark Night of The Soul is a road of meaning, not emotional amplitude. It occurs when you finally start to grow up...when you finally leave the New Age, which is the current religion of The World. The Dark Night of the Soul is a stage in personal development when a person undergoes a difficult and significant transition to a deeper perception of life and their place in it. This enhanced awareness is accompanied by a painful shedding of previous conceptual frameworks such as an identity, relationship, career, habit or belief system that previously allowed them to construct meaning in their life.

We are approaching The Dark Night of The Soul for all people on Earth. The trial will be real. This is not a test. This is the real thing.

--In Christ, Greg

The Greatest Irony of All

The greatest irony of all is that those who subscribe to the Enclosed Cosmological Model have derived their understanding from strictly empirical science, the purest science of all, whereas those who adhere to the Heliocentric Model have adopted a theoretical and hypothetical, unproven fantasy as a type of Pantheistic Luciferian religion for their model The irony is delectable. The Flat Earthers have rejected all fantasy in preference for pure empirical science, and it led to God. The Heliocentrists have rejected all pure empirical science in preference for unproven fantasy, and it has led them to Luciferianism.

Ergo:

Empirical science leads to God.

Fantasy leads to Luciferianism.

It could not be any more clear.

The Freemasons

Apart from the fact that the Freemasons admit their God is Lucifer. Another big clue as to what they are all about is found in their encyclopedia, where they tell us that the founder of masonry is Nimrod, the King of Babylon, the guy who wanted to destroy God so he could become God himself. The Freemasons are just finishing what he started.

And this is why I focus on these guys more than the other society’s because their roots go all the way back to the main enemy, Apollyon, Nimrod, Lucifer, The Beast.