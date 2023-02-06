The Myth of Outer Space:

In the Newtonian Gravitational Model, Gravity cannot hold down The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth, according to Newton’s Gravitational Attraction Equation and Newton’s Universal Gravitational Constant, which are two different variables.

The Einsteinian Gravitational Model:

We must remember that contrary to the Newtonian Gravitational formalization, there is no force of Gravity pulling the molecular density of gasses down to Earth in the Einsteinian Gravitational Model. Gravity was reclassified as an effect and not a force in 1907 via Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity. The “mass attracts mass” claim of Newtonian Gravity was overruled by a Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold in geodesics.

According to the Heliocentric Model, mass does NOT attract mass, and has not been claimed to be attracting mass since 1907. Gravity is no longer in line with the Heliocentric rhetoric of Sir Isaac Newton, where mass is said to attract mass.

Rather, in The Heliocentric Model, it's the bending of a Pseudo-Riemannian Space-Time dimension that causes the illusion of gravitational attraction. It's geodesics in Space-Time. That's what Gravity is said to be in The Heliocentric Model. In geometry, a geodesic is a curve representing in some sense the shortest path (arc) between two points in a surface, or more generally in a Riemannian Manifold. The term also has meaning in any differentiable manifold with a connection. It is a generalization of the notion of a “straight line”.

Hence, in BOTH the aforementioned Gravitational Models, Gravity has zero power to hold The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients:

In the Newtonian Model, The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients, and in particular, at The Exosphere, contain an ascending strata of atomic density that is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Additionally, for Einstein, what is known as Gravity is not a force but evidence that we exist in a pseudo-Riemannian Manifold, or nonisomorphic, as it traces a geodesic, a space whose shape comes from the presence of masses with time being a relative quantity. Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity is a kinematic theory in that it provides a geometric explanation of gravitational motion, wherein there is no “mass attracts mass” variable. This, being Newton’s gravitational claim, was supplanted with curved Space-Time.

Nevertheless, for gas pressure gradients to remain intact contiguous to a vacuum, the necessary antecedent of a container is required, according to The Second Law of Thermodynamics. From these aforementioned conditions, we know that gravitational attraction has no power to hold singular atoms, nor The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients, from being immediately “pushed upwards,” in a homogenous confluence, out into the vacuum of Outer Space at the highest altitudes above The Earth, and by no means, can gravitational attraction serve or behave as a barrier between The Earth and the alleged vacuum of Outer Space. This being the case, and since The Earth, indeed, possess a pressurized atmosphere, the claim that The Earth is surrounded by an Outer Space vacuum is null and void, and the container is the Firmament from Genesis.

The necessary causal antecedent for gas, air, and/or atmospheric pressure to exist equates to containment. If the alleged Outer Space around Earth is truly as described, with no sold barrier between The Earth’s Atmosphere and the near perfect vacuum of theoretical Outer Space, we'd all be dead as entropy would increase as The Earth’s Atmosphere expands out into the volume of available Outer Space in order to achieve Thermodynamic equilibrium.

The Myth of Outer Space by Gregory Lessing Garrett, Available at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-myth-of-outer-space-gregory-lessing-garrett/1142842816;jsessionid=764E5DDD5656BB2015537809DFBF673A.prodny_store02-atgap14?ean=9798823161404