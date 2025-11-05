The New Golden Age of Lucifer Begins to Unveil Itself For All To See: The Age of Aquarius Rises

NOTE:

The Deep State nightmare of the Biden/Kamala extravaganza was the necessary precursor to entice, desire, and lead the gullible masses into The New Golden Age of Lucifer, led by Trump, who is nothing more than a Jesuit Vatican Asset.

Media Commentary:

“In his victory speech, former U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump expressed deep gratitude to the American people, calling it an “extraordinary honor” to serve as both the 45th and now the 47th president. Trump vowed to tirelessly work for American families and future generations, promising a “strong, safe, and prosperous America.” He described this moment as the beginning of a “Golden Age of America” and hailed the victory as a triumph for the American people, underscoring his commitment to “Make America Great Again.”

Trump Declares Start of ‘Golden Age’ In Victory Speech, Pledges To ‘Make America Great Again’:

PREPARE For Bible Prophecy to be Fulfilled (R$E):

GOLDEN AGE #TRUMP #EndTimes #Aquarius #UN / Hugo Talks:

The Persecution of Donald Trump Must Occur in Order to Transform Him Into a Messiah Figure, Soon To Resurrect From his “Political Death” as The False Messiah President in 2024

Most people cannot fathom that The NWO Deep State and The Luciferian New Age Trump rivalry is nothing more than a Hegelian Dialectic Ritual, engineered to ensnare Atheists, Agnostics, Pantheists, New Agers, Anti-Christians, etc… and imprison their minds. It’s working!

Within conservative Christianity over the last century, Antichrists have multiplied. “The Antichrist” has become a general category available for application to an array of individuals, collectives, and objects as the demonic “other.” Generally, predictions of a tyrant outside the church now dominate the idea of a deceiver within it.

The New World Order/Deep State Liberal Left Hand Path of Masonic Dark Magick VERSUS The Great Awakening Fascist MAGA Nationalism of The False Light Right Hand Path of Masonic White Magick

Donald Trump was given a “Torah Crown” by the Israel Heritage Foundation. Their mission statement is: “To await King David’s descendant, our Mashiach, to rule over the land and bring peace to all nations.”

Donnie Darkened Expounds:

There are many rumors suggesting that Masonic Puppet, Tucker Carlson, will interview Masonic Puppet, Vladimir Putin, while he is in Russia. If he does, Putin will very likely further expose The Globalist Deep State Cabal. This will be, yet another, component of setting the stage for the destruction of Mystery Babylon, who reigns over The Kings of The Earth, which will be dismantled by The Beast and his kings, according to Revelation 17:16 as I often talk about. It’s likely that Putin could be counted among the ten kings who will play a significant role in what The New Age calls “The Alliance”, a group of world leaders believed to be tasked with dismantling The New World Order as part of The Great Awakening of Luciferianism. This will be a precursor to the anticipated but deceptive era of “peace and safety,” as mentioned in 1 Thessalonians 5:3, which is the real Biblical Beast Kingdom, a counterfeit Kingdom of God. However, this period is expected to be brief, as it will be followed sudden destruction or God’s Wrath.

The Elite over-hype these kinds of meetings so that Anti-Christians get ensnared in the low-level Masonic drama of it all. If it’s a mainstream event, broadcast to the world, and you are actually interested in it, consider yourself brainwashed.

Rest assured, if you actually tune into the staged and orchestrated “interview”, both Masonic Puppets, Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin, will be laughing their asses off over your gullibility.

The Satanic World Economic Forums (WEF) has a Young Global Leaders Program, which Cult Leader, Klaus Schwab, brags about. Schwab stated that his Young Global Leaders infiltrate various governments to bring them in line with WEF Goals.

Chief among graduates and affiliates of The Satanic WEF Young Global Leaders Program are Vladmir Putin, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, etc…

Under the illusion of opposition, they all work together for global governance under The WEF. Tucker Carlson, long ago, was commanded by his Masonic Handlers to play the role of an Anti-World Economic Forum rebel in order to create a Hegelian Dialetic, which will involve pitting actor and WEF Puppet, Putin, against various governmental forces in order to divide and conquer the world even further.

Masonic Puppet, Tucker Carlson, is simply the opposing side in a Hegelian Dialetic. He has always been a shill for CIA Operation Mockingbird propaganda networking.

In order to capture the “rebel researchers,” The Elite need to make heroes out of journalists like Tucker Carlson by turning them into rebels, martyrs, and outcasts, when in reality, they still play for “Team Elite.” All mainstream media is controlled media. Putin is as KGB Agent. Tucker Carlson is a CIA Agent, as Putin referenced. They met for another intelligence operation psyop to herd the masses.

No, Tucker Calson is not doing Putin’s bidding. They both play for same team and are mutually doing the dialectical bidding of their Elite Luciferian Handlers.

Special Address by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation | DAVOS AGENDA 2021:

American presidents are well represented in The Antichrist running. When it comes to accusations of being the Antichrist, usually from the conservative religious right, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and Barack Obama have all been mentioned. Nevertheless, Donald Trump is gaining popularity as a worthy candidate with ethics scholar D. Stephen Long suggesting he represents: “not a single person but a political pattern that repeats itself by taking on power to oppress the poor and the just”. This echoes what Christ did, and not by accident. It is all by design.

Osama bin Laden was a favorite until his death, as was Saddam Hussein. Elon Musk is still in the running, of course, because of the relentless media portrayal of him as a Messiah figure. And naturally, Pope Francis (The White Pope), and The Black Pope are always potential candidates.

American evangelist Jerry Falwell, known for his controversial views on Apartheid, homosexuality, Judaism, Climate Change and the Teletubbies, once said: “The Antichrist will be a world leader, he’ll have supernatural powers”. Hilary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi is are all potential candidates, but weak ones for their lack circumspection, Trumpian oratory charm, in addition to their overall tarnished appeal to the masses. They are not charming enough, but Trump is. And if Trump rescues America from The Deep State, the very same Deep State that is currently persecuting him in connection with possible Mar-A-Lago files, then he emerges as “The Savior”…The False Messiah.

Whatever Trump’s geographical and genealogical background may be, they could lead back to the Gog and Magog areas we see in The Bible. It is not clear at this point. He did restore the temple in Jerusalem, so there is that. And he most definitely is of Kenite Serpent Blood. Additionally, Trump spearheaded the Warp Speed Vaccination program and stands behind Zionism and Climate Change, all things helping him to fulfill an Antichrist position and profile. Also, Trump is 100% New Age, with False Christian undertones, which gives him the aura of The Angel of Light, both appealing to False Christians and New Agers, alike, in his support of The Luciferian False Christian New World religion.

The August 2022 FBI raid on the home of former President Donald Trump, including his safe, according to Trump, has raised eyebrows and questions about what the search could indicate about a possible criminal investigation into the former president and those around him. The raid concerned presidential records that Trump removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021, according to Christina Bobb, an attorney representing Trump. The FBI search warrant authorized agents to seize “presidential records or any possibly classified material,” Bobb said in a Tuesday interview on the Dinesh D’Souza podcast. The search took about 10 hours, she added.

With the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, violent rhetoric and threats of an impending Civil War skyrocketed on social media. Ben Collins, disinformation and extremism expert, was all over traditional cable with dire warnings: “There are a lot of Americans right now who are extraordinarily angry. They believe this is the end. . . that we’re in a full-fledged civil war. . . It is much worse than you can imagine.”

The persecution of Donald Trump, in the same way that Christ was persecuted, must occur in order to transform him into a Messiah figure, soon to Resurrect as The False Messiah President in 2024. From day one, Trump has been persecuted by the liberal media from day one of his presidency, which perfectly sets him up as The Chosen One who will resurrect from his “political death” and save America from The Satanic Deep State. This will make him, if not THE False Messiah, then simply another False Messiah, enroute to The Antichrist. And if he is able to stop all the war that has ignited worldwide, all by design of course, then he will, indeed, become The Antichrist New Age Saviour.

The Age of Aquarius: The Golden Age Age of Evil

Aquarius: The Age of Evil | Keith Thompson:

The Externalization of The Hierarchy: Replacing The Dark Magick Deep State New World Order with The Gnostic Luciferian New Age by use of The White Magick Great Awakening of The Age of Aquarius

The Deep State ( i.e. New World Order, Elite Satanic Cabal, Illuminati, etc...) shall be overcome in order to usher in the Gnostic Luciferin New Age of horrific mind control and slavery through Luciferian Transhumanism. The Great Awakening of overcoming the Deep State Cabal of Pedophiles, the very same cabal that the Q ANON Movement talked about, is actually an indoctrination into the Luciferian New Age. The Great Awakening is the awakening into the False Love and Light of The Gnostic Luciferian New Age.

The current New World Order is obviously the Dark Force pitted against the world as a scripted Star Wars style evil that all must overcome. It is all a script. This Dark against Light narrative is seen in innumerable Gnostic tales from Hollywood, as well as on nearly every New Age story. We see it in Star wars, Lord of The Rings, and films like The Matrix. The dystopian Old World Order is a Prison World, and the hero and his followers must overcome the Prison World to usher in the New Age of Love, Light, and Freedom. The idea is to desire Ascension, a very New Age concept.

It is a basic tenet of occultism to apply The Hegelian Dialectic of Problem-Reaction dualities in order to arrive at a subsequent desired outcome: The Solution.

The Hegelian Dialectic in The Great Awakening:

1. Problem: The Deep State “Black Hates” are the Dark Magick aspect of the dialectic.

2. Reaction: The “White Hat” Q ANON Movement and New Age Secular Humanist Conspiracy Theorists are the White Magick aspect of the dialectic.

3. Solution: The eradication of The New World Order Deep State in order to usher in The Gnostic Luciferian New Age of Occult Transhumanism.

Gods of The New Age | Caryl Matrisciana:

The Great Awakening is Awakening into The Age of Aquarius

The true essence of the “New Age”, known as The Age of Aquarius, can be summarized quite simply:

1. Everyone can create their own reality.

2. Everyone is their own God.

The New Age is just another name by which the hollowness of modernity has been known. People want instant and total change, and New Age scams from psychics to astrologers flourish by letting people believe they can change themselves without effort or discipline. They tell people what they want to hear and give them vague advice they’re already predisposed to follow.”

According to Harvard theologian Harvey Cox, “The New Age Movement is a kind of yuppie religious expression in which you can have everything without any discomfort or pain or inconvenience.”

In summary, if everyone is God, moral standards of any kind have been totally eliminated, and nothing at all can be called ‘wrong.’ Therefore, the person who immerses him/herself in the New Age movement is making an attempt at eradicating a deep-seated guilt.

This small group which exerts power from the backstage is colored by metaphysical principles which are derived from occultism and Gnosticism. This is what the philosophy of the new world order is based on. The spirit of the “new age” uses the zodiacal division of history. It talks about the chrono­logical end of the age of Pisces and the beginning of the age of Aquarius. The Pisces is a symbol of Christ, therefore according to them the coming of the new age will signify the end of Christianity as well. The words of Christ, more specifically that He will be with us until the end of the Aeon, are de­liberately misinterpreted, since they translate the word “Aeon” as a historical period that will eventually come to an end. Of course, this is not true, because with the term “Aeon” Christ means the historical period until the Second Coming (Matt. 28:20). According to the followers of the new age movement, just as in the age of Pisces the dominant figure of Christ played a catalytic role in the course of mankind, accordingly in the age of Aquarius a world leader is expected, who will magically initiate people worldwide to a more advanced level of consciousness. Christ is degraded to an initiator, amongst many others, and the content of the Scrip­tures is considered to withhold the spiritual matu­ration of man. Consequently, from now on, people should be looking forward to the new Messiah, whose task will be to guide mankind towards an age of peace, equality and supreme enlightenment.

The views of the aforementioned occultists stem from a basic distortion of the Old Testament. In the garden of Eden, the snake is taken not as a cunning figure that through deception persuaded man to distance himself from God and caused the fall, but as a Promethean figure, in other words a benefactor of mankind, because allegedly he is the one who enriched the human soul with the spirit. The words of the devil, as the sole bringer of light (Lucifer), are accepted without a doubt, because according to them the devil made humans capable of distin­guishing between good and evil, and stand in front of God as equals. Detached from God, man has acquired self-knowledge and self-consciousness as a separate entity with our own freedom of will. Within the rational faculty of man a divine seed is found, and by cultivating it he himself can become God.

At the core of the philosophy of the new age movement one finds the aforementioned Gospel of the Snake which is saturated with hatred against God and His works, and is presented as the liberation from a vicious God. The movie industry has been mobilized to support this Antichristian propaganda.

--https://koutloumous.com/en/757-2-2/

Dark and White Magick: Revenge of The Sith

It all starts to look like a Star Wars episode of the battle between the Dark Magick Sith New World Order Republic versus the White Magick New World Order Jedi Rebels.

The Counterfeit New World Order of The Dark Magick Sith Republic:

1. The Draconian Deep State

2. Lower Level Freemasonry

3. Hollywood version of Secret Societies

4. Hollywood Wicca

5. Rockefellers

6. Rothschilds

7. Zionists

8. Neo Cons

--Versus—

The Real New World Order White Magick Rebels:

1. The Awakened Conspiracy Theorists

2. 33 Degree Freemasonry Illuminati

3. Gaia earth Worship Paganism

4. New Age Sciences, Technologies, and Rituals

5. The Authentic Secret Mystery Schools

6. Alive Bailey’s Externalization of the Hierarchy

7. Madame Helena Blavatsky’s New Age

8. Lucis Trust and the United Nations

9. False Love, Light, and Peace Global Unity

It’s a “Black Hats” versus “White Hats” scripted Song and Dance, resulting in The Gnostic Luciferian New Age.

The New Age Beast vs. The Harlot of Babylon: The Light vs. The Dark

The New World Order is the Harlot to be destroyed by The Beast System Many mistakenly think the current Draconian New World Order Beast System is the real beast, but it actually is not The Beast.

The Evidence For Jerusalem (The Khazarian Jews) As The Harlot

The New Age will rise against the Judea Harlot, (The Rothschilds, Rockefeller Deep State Zionist, etc…). They are centered in Jerusalem, Israel, currently. The case for identifying Jerusalem as the intended referent for the harlot image in Revelation proceeds on several fronts. Some are related to internal evidence throughout the Apocalypse, others involve the background of the rest of Scripture and general thematic emphases of biblical prophecy. But when taken together, I am persuaded that these lines of argument point in one primary direction, as we will see in the following evaluation of the evidence.

Revelation 17 explains who and what the whore, the Mother of All Harlots, is and her coming destruction. Many believe that “Mystery Babylon” is some secret and future existence and/or event. The Harlot is the Old and New World Order that all that live on Earth today have grown up in. All have participated in this system and “drank of her wine,” and “committed fornication.”

In order for the Antichrist to rule, the Harlot must be destroyed, giving way for the rise of the Beast System. The Beast System, now receiving it’s power from the Dragon (Satan), is at the core of what is going on all over the earth. The ultimate goal is the destruction of all things associated with the existing World Order, that is those things which most recognize as “normal.”

Many I have heard comment that the world has gone mad, that what was once seen as good is now viewed as bad, that up is now down and backwards is forward. Efforts are underway to erase history. All this is part of the effort to establish the Beast System which will play a key role in the destruction of the Whore of Babylon. I can’t emphasize enough how rapidly this all is taking place.

Revelation 18 tells of the fall of Babylon. It is by the will of the Almighty EL that Babylon falls, but much of that credit goes to the empowerment of the Beast System by the Dragon which causes the Great Whore to “become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.”

With the Harlot out of the way, the Beast System takes over and thus the reign of the Antichrist begins. Many of those who are left on earth will believe the Antichrist to be God and will fall down and worship him/her/it; many of the same thinking God has established the Biblical Thousand Year Reign.

The Beast System will be designed to operate only through those who willingly take the “mark” of the Beast (System) in order that they show their loyalty to the Antichrist and their willingness to serve him/her/it. Those who are left behind who refuse the “mark” because of their new found salvation through Christ the LORD God, will be imprisoned and/or killed. Those should not fear!

We are there. Biblical prophecy is being fulfilled. The Dragon is giving power unto the Beast (system). Soon, Mystery Babylon will be destroyed. Revelation 18:2 and 3 – “Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.”

Time is short. Turn your back on the Whore of Babylon. Deny the rule of Satan. Confess your mistakes and ask the LORD God to be the ruler of your life and claim the promise of eternal salvation that will ultimately end up in the New Jerusalem, and not eternal torment in the pits of Hell.

--http://tomremington.com/2020/08/30/the-beast-must-destroy-the-harlot/

“The Plan”: The Great Awakening

When we hear conspiracy theorists or Trump hint at “The Plan”, the plan they are hinting at is this New Age Ascension, with the desired outcome being the eradication of this Deep State Cabal Dark Force to usher in The Light of Lucifer, the same false light that the Luciferian United Nations has been raving about for decades. Many conspiracies talk about this plan. Alex Jones and David Icke, though much respected for all that they have exposed have really brought everyone to the place where New Age Acsension is desirable. The more they reveal about The Deep State, the more people want to destroy the Deep State and replace it with a more loving alternative…a loving New World Order. They do not lead any to the need of Christ’s sacrifice for Salvation. They talk more about Ascending into The Stars and becoming Godlike though New Age knowledge that The Christian Gospel. Icke more than Jones does this, but they both talk more about an Enlightened Post Illuminati Era than The Gospel of Christ.

All of this come right from the playbook, The Externalization of the Hierarchy by New Age leader, Alice A. Bailey. The Holy Bible teaches in Ephesians 6:12 that our battle as born-again Christians is not against flesh and blood, that is, man; but rather, against the forces of darkness, “against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” These demonic powers are known as the “HIERARCHY” in the occult. Certain evil people (who are demon-possessed) known as the “Ascended Masters” are able to convey messages from demons to men. Alice Bailey (1880-1949) was one such “Ascended Master”. She communicated with a demonic being named Master Djwhal Khul, who instructed Bailey and her followers to “prepare men for the reappearance of the Christ. This is your first duty.” (“The Externalization of the Hierarchy,” pg.614).

Of course, Alice Bailey’s version of “Christ” is the Man of Sin, the coming Antichrist, evidenced by the fact that she mentions “Christ” 666 times in her book titled, The Externalization of the Hierarchy. The hierarchy of demonic powers are being externalized to the world today. That which has been a well-kept secret throughout the ages is now becoming common public knowledge. This is why we see occult symbols in our faces everywhere that we look these days. Satan is preparing the world for the coming of the Antichrist, and I believe it will be very soon.

The Great Awakening is actually the world falling asleep to the Luciferian New Age. The Great Falling Asleep would be a better name. The Great Awakening Trump Q ANON Plan is laying down the foundation for The Luciferian New Age Beast System. This Great Awakening, leading into fall of The New World Order, is the False Apocalypse led by a False Messiah. It is the eradication of darkness before The Golden Dawn of The Age of Lucifer. Satan is spreading his false light across the world to seduced the world into The Age of Lucifer. Top down Technocratic control and Transhumanism will reign over the world under The Antichrist.

The False Apocalypse

The fall of the much-hated New World Order will give Rise to The Beast System of the Gnostic Luciferian New Age. The New World Order will be defeated, and that’s when the real kingdom of the Antichrist will begin.

--The False Apocalypse by John Blanchette

The Revelation Of The Beast

At this point, answers to some puzzling questions are hopefully beginning to become clear. Why have the globalists allowed so many critics and whistleblowers to leak their plans to the public? Why are they so open about their agenda and contributing to their own exposure? And why are New Agers, of all people, leading the charge against the globalists? Because the true satanic endgame is the destruction of the great harlot – the New World Order, Illuminati, Cabal, etc. – by the beast and his New Age Alliance. But before the harlot can be destroyed, she must first be exposed to the world. Satan, working through the New Age-conspiracy community and the Alliance, has been exposing the harlot since at least the time of Alice Bailey (if not earlier through the Thule Society and Adolf Hitler.)

The beast’s conquest of the harlot (Revelation 17:16) cannot happen in a vacuum; it must be given adequate justification. The exposure of the harlot’s wickedness will provide all the justification needed, and will very soon ignite the fire of the Antichrist revolution. I see Denver International Airport, with all its overt symbolism, as somewhat of a ground zero for the coming worldwide exposure of and rebellion against the Illuminati. In this chapter we’ll look at the underlying spirituality of the false apocalypse – a counterfeit revelation or great disclosure of information and defeat of evil – as well as a more accurate description of the Antichrist and his kingdom, which I am convinced will be of a far more democratic nature than many have come to believe.

Aquarius: Age of Disclosure

Disclosure or unveiling is one of the major (and lesser known) themes of the Aquarian Age. New Agers constantly talk about how more and more information is being disclosed, more and more secrets revealed. The “veil is being lifted,” as they say, in large part through the efforts of conspiracy theorists who, in conjunction with the larger New Age movement, are unveiling the hidden agenda of the powers-that-be. The real truth, the most important secret of all, is finally being revealed: that we are being mentally and spiritually stifled by a secret Cabal who wants to control us and keep us from realizing that we are a great and powerful

New Agers and conspiracy theorists alike appeal to the concept of “the veil being lifted” to encapsulate our times. A 1998 interview between Jon Rappaport and David Icke has been published under the title Lifting the Veil. In his book From New Age to New Gnosis: The Contemporary Significance of a New Gnostic Spirituality, Gnostic philosopher Peter Wilberg celebrates the coming spirituality of the New Age in a section subtitled “Lifting the Veil.”48 A popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel called “Lift the Veil” has almost 100,000 subscribers; and another channel aimed toward a more New Age audience called “Lifting the Veil” has over 100,000 subscribers.

Helena Blavatsky appealed to this imagery in the title of her book Isis Unveiled, as does psychic and mystery school teacher Kala Ambrose in 9 Life Altering Lessons: Secrets of the Mystery Schools Unveiled. David Wilcock does the same in his book The Synchronicity Key, asking: “And what might happen once we fully and completely wake up? Will we penetrate the veil and touch intelligent infinity?”49 In A Treatise on Cosmic Fire, Alice Bailey referred to the third eye as “the unveiled eye of the soul.”50 In a booklet explaining the meaning behind his Rites of Eleusis, Aleister Crowley wrote that “the spirit of the Infinite All, great Pan, tears asunder the veil and displays the hope of humanity, the Crowned Child of the Future [emphasis mine]”51

The symbolism of the veil is also very important in the initiation rites of Freemasons and with the idea of spiritual initiation or ascension in general. Explaining the significance of the third initiation when one becomes a Master Mason, masonic author Mark Stavish writes:

The veil has been pierced, and after the symbolic age of seven years’ labor, the Master Mason is a master of life – able to shape himself inwardly and outwardly, to serve his fellows, and to hear the voice of God within [emphasis mine].52

In the Law of One series, one of the most celebrated channelings in the New Age community, the entity calling itself “Ra” makes hundreds of references to the “veil” or “the veiling,” likewise linking its piercing with becoming an adept or initiate. This so-called “Ra” suggests that the “penetration of the veil” will come

In addition, sociologist Dr. Albert Amao – a national speaker of the Theosophical Society and author of New Age books such as Awaken the Power Within: In Defense of Self-Help; The Dawning of the Golden Age of Aquarius: Redefining the Concepts of God, Man, and the Universe; and The Birth of a New Consciousness and the Cycles of Time – writes that “through meditation comes revelation (Tarot key 17) – the unveiling of a new world.”53 Commending the efforts of modern science, Amao is confident that more and more secrets of the universe will be unveiled through continued scientific advancement, claiming that science in the Aquarian Age “will unveil what were considered mysteries or secret in the Piscean Age [emphasis mine].” Amao’s hope in the future of science is widely shared within the New Age, as mainstream science is beginning to acknowledge the veracity of certain long-held beliefs of the ancient mystery traditions.55 As leading occultists have insisted, mainstream science is centuries behind the occult in its knowledge of the universe, with its theories being merely repackaged occult concepts (and, indeed, many of them are).56 Heralding the death of scientific materialism as an unsustainable worldview, theosophist Janet B. McGovern wrote in 1907:

It is true enough that materialism as taught by science, and as accepted by the intellectual mind of thirty years ago, is a thing of the past, nor can intellectual materialism as it was once proclaimed by the ablest men of Europe ever become a serious possibility of the future, for the reason that science itself is to-day reaffirming statements made by occultism – and of course at that time ridiculed – when the latter was first introduced to the western world [emphasis mine].

--The False Apocalypse by John Blanchette

The Trump Card

What Trump represents is the triumph over The Deep State New World Order in order to usher in The Age of Aquarius. He is the intermediary between two worlds. Because of Donald Trump, billions of people will be killed as The Age of Aquarius advances, and the rest will be made slaves to the Luciferian Beast System.

Thanks a lot, Trump.

The Mainstreaming of Conspiracy Theory

The mainstreaming of Conspiracy Theory is the next step in the bringing down The Deep State in order to advance The Age of Aquarius. The revealing of the Black Magician Illuminati will help the masses to embrace The Luciferian Light. As they begin to see all the evils of The Deep State, the masses will beg to destroy this Draconian Club of Elites. The peeling back of the veil is The Externalization of the Hierarchy that Alice Bailey talks about. Trump is helping The Deep State to attack him, in much the same way you ferret a rodent out of the darkness to slay it.

By unveiling The Deep State and provoking them to attack Trump, it will result in the defeat of the New World Order and the usher in The Satanic Age of Aquarius. Globalizing Gnosticism is the ultimate goal of revealing and defeating The Deep State.

All of it is a Hollywood scripted Batman versus Superman show, written to seduce the masses into a desire for the Age of Aquarius. The silent coup against Trump, The PLANdemic, the controlled opposition riots, the weaponized weather, the arson created and laser weapon started fires in America, the H.A.A.R.P. created Earthquakes to come, and the wars are all part of the Hollywood show.

It is all a D.C. Comics style Good against Evil trope that every brainwashed adult will embrace in their innocence and ignorance of the power of the occult.

The Bible Also Supports All Things Shall Be Revealed

1. Luke 8:17 For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.

2. Mark 4:22 For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.

Blueprint for Advancing The World from the a Counterfeit New World Order to The Real Gnostic New Age New World Order by Using The Great Awakening

To get from a Draconian New World Order to the desired outcome of a Gnostic Luciferian New Age, the following steps are being employed:

1. The Current Draconian Deep State Counterfeit New World Order

2. A Great Awakened Humanity Rises Up to Destroy This Deep State

3. The World Unites Under the Banner of The Real New World Order, Which is The Gnostic Luciferian New Age

Obviously, all this starts to sound like 33rd Degree Freemason Albert Pike’s Final War of Mankind to usher in the Age of Lucifer, doesn’t’ it?

Pike wrote:

“We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.

Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.

This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

In Morals and Dogma, 33rd degree Freemason Albert Pike candidly exalts the Fallen Angel:

“LUCIFER, the Light-bearer! Strange and mysterious name to give to the Spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light, and with its splendors intolerable blinds feeble, sensual, or selfish Souls? Doubt it not.

He makes man aware of his own innate divinity and promises to unlock the god within us all. This theme of apotheosis underpinned both Gnosticism and the pagan Mystery religions. While Gnosticism’s origins with the Ancient Mystery cults remains a source of contention amongst scholars, its promises of liberation from humanity’s material side is strongly akin to the old pagan Mystery’s variety of “psychic therapy”. In addition, the Ancient Mystery religion promised the opportunity to erase the curse of mortality by direct encounter with the patron deity, or in many instances by actually undergoing an apotheosis, a transfiguration of human into divine.”

Pike’s words share the very same philosophic underpinnings and over arcing strategy that we are seeing unfold, today, all across the world. Christianity shall be annihilated in the process, along with every other religion, and the Pagan Gnostic Luciferian New Age shall rise under the wings of The Antichrist.

You want no part of this Gnostic Deception.

Give no consent to it, and choose Christ.

Your consent is all Lucifer requires.

The Age of Aquarius and The New Age Deception:

We have been born in an age of confrontations. Our age reminds us of the earlier ages, yet it has its own unique identity, since history does not repeat itself. A characteristic of our times is the incredible and rapid diffusion of evil, which manifests itself in ever-changing forms. Those who are able to see are grieved by this, witnessing the operation of the mystery of iniquity (2 Thes. 2:7) in a world which is as beautiful as a jewel.

It has been many years since the times of relative innocence, where a wolf was lurking to attack the sheep as soon as they were alone. Nowadays, the wolf has been disguised into the shepherd who pre­tends to be protecting the sheep. He has put on the façade of the government, the president, the world organization, and is taking advantage of the concentrated power in his hands. The supposedly pow­erful figures, who are on the spotlight worldwide, present themselves as sensitive saviors and con­scientious workers of the public well-being, while in fact they are no more than a well-decorated store window, who serve the purposes of a world elite. The latter does not consist of “rich fools” – capitalists who are keen on showing off their wealth – but those who are financially powerful and take good care to remain anonymous.

This small group which exerts power from the backstage is colored by metaphysical principles which are derived from occultism and Gnosticism. This is what the philosophy of the new world order is based on. The spirit of the “new age” uses the zo­diacal division of history. It talks about the chrono­logical end of the age of Pisces and the beginning of the age of Aquarius. The Pisces is a symbol of Christ, therefore according to them the coming of the new age will signify the end of Christianity as well. The words of Christ, more specifically that He will be with us until the end of the aeon, are de­liberately misinterpreted, since they translate the word “aeon” as a historical period that will even­tually come to an end. Of course, this is not true, because with the term “aeon” Christ means the historical period until the Second Coming (Matt. 28:20). According to the followers of the new age movement, just as in the age of Pisces the dominant figure of Christ played a catalytic role in the course of mankind, accordingly in the age of Aquarius a world leader is expected, who will magically initi­ate people worldwide to a more advanced level of consciousness. Christ is degraded to an initiator, amongst many others, and the content of the Scrip­tures is considered to withhold the spiritual matu­ration of man. Consequently, from now on, people should be looking forward to the new Messiah, whose task will be to guide mankind towards an age of peace, equality and supreme enlightenment.

The views of the aforementioned occultists stem from a basic distortion of the Old Testament. In the garden of Eden, the snake is taken not as a cunning figure that through deception persuaded man to distance himself from God and caused the fall, but as a Promethean figure, in other words a benefactor of mankind, because allegedly he is the one who enriched the human soul with the spirit. The words of the devil, as the sole bringer of light (Lucifer), are accepted without a doubt, because according to them the devil made humans capable of distin­guishing between good and evil and stand in front of God as equals. Detached from God, man has acquired self-knowledge and self-consciousness as a separate entity with our own freedom of will. Within the rational faculty of Man a divine seed is found, and by cultivating it he himself can become God.

At the core of the philosophy of the new age movement one finds the aforementioned Gospel of the Snake which is saturated with hatred against God and His works and is presented as the libera­tion from a vicious God. The movie industry has been mobilized to support this antichristian propa­ganda. Let us give a tangible example of a recent film that graphically depicts the religious beliefs of this movement and the secret intentions of its lead­ers. It is the movie “11-11-11”.

The main idea is that in 11-11-2011 a portal opens, that allows demons to enter this world. It is their last chance to kill Samuel, a priest whose ambition is to restore the real message of religion, which he finds to be flawed. Samuel has a brother, Joseph, who eventually sacrifices himself to save him, and as mentioned in the movie, from this sac­rifice “the serpent will rise and the end will come”. This could be an imitation of the Christian motif in which Jesus was sacrificed for the salvation of man. To further this, it is mentioned in the movie that Samuel’s mother conceived him immaculately. In fact, Samuel is no less of a demon than those who attempt to kill him. Towards the end of the movie, when asked by his brother who he really is, he transforms into a satanic figure and confesses “I am the end”. It is most indicative that a demon who attempts to stab Samuel has a crown of thorns on his head. The message is indirect, yet clear: Jesus Christ is the obstacle in the emergence of the new religion, and of course of the truth. Furthermore, according to the plot of the movie, Joseph’s wife, Sarah, and his son, David, were killed in a fire that burned down their house. Let us just recall who are the spouse and son of Joseph in the New Testa­ment. It is a subconscious message that cunningly introduces people to a new plan. Some wish to see Jesus Christ and Virgin Mary “dead”.

Throughout the movie, the viewer is presented with two choices: either atheism or the coming pan-religion, which, as it gains more and more fol­lowers, will eventually devour Christianity. The atheist writer resolves his inner struggle by aban­doning the insecurity of disbelief and is looking for­ward to the “salvation” offered by his brother’s new founded religion, as promised in the last scene. It is noteworthy that according to the director the last scene had been pre-ordered by the producers. Finally, the film can be found for free on the internet. How come the producers care more about getting the message across to as many people as possible than their profits? It makes one wonder.

In all likelihood, the Age of Aquarius will reveal a forerunner of the Antichrist, who will prepare mankind to be subdued to the representative of the devil in flesh. The devil cannot know when the Second Coming will happen, but only that his end is near. Hence, he is trying, in the time he has left, to cause as much evil as possible. He is sowing seeds of evil in a number of candidates, without know­ing who will eventually become the vessel that will accept so much demonic energy, so as to bring his work into completion. Only God knows this. This is why many possible “antichrists” have appeared in public during the last decades, something that has brought confusion in the collective mind of man­kind.

Furthermore, globalization pretends to be toler­ant to diversity. Within the framework of the ideology that every person can be god, humility is lost, as well as the communion with the divinity. Thus, subjugation to one’s passions is established as a rule, under the pretext that it fosters individuality. In fact, this implicitly urges people to enact the law of the new age, as expressed by Aleister Crowley, one of the most notorious Satanists of the previous century: “Do what thou wilt, shall be the whole of the law”. In other words, let us forget about the saving commandments of Christ, let us replace them with an individualistic philosophy, accord­ing to which every person lives by his personal code of ethics, designed in a way that perfectly fits his egoism. This particular philosophy also forms the backbone of the theoretical system of certain schools of psychotherapy which were founded and established in the twentieth century.

If we examine things objectively, we will find ourselves in front of a masterfully hidden disgust, hatred and deep intention to dissolute the Christian truth. A number of world leaders, who act as defenders of the new age, constantly repeat the need for a world government under the flag of unity, which will cultivate mutual understanding and respect between people, thus transcending external or internal frontiers. This is just the bait for those who lack critical thinking. As soon as they undermine the values that enable true commun­ion between people -the communion of love- and confine every person within the castle of his own individualism (hence causing despair and insecuri­ty), people, being consumed by the instinct of self-preservation, will themselves seek to be mashed in the blender of globalization.

The architects of this apparently innocent sys­tem of global governance have been working on it ceaselessly for hundreds of years, not with the au­dacity of an opportunist robber, or the arrogance of the powerful, but with the inhumanity of a ruth­less criminal, whose methods resemble those of the mafia. The technique they use in order to achieve the psychological collapse of societies is well estab­lished and based on fear. When one is possessed by fear, his behavior becomes chaotic; to escape this, he tries to hold on to the first thing that makes him feel secure. The rulers of this world operate on this inherent psychological mechanism, by orchestrat­ing catastrophic events. Why wait for a problem to come up, if they can save time by creating it them­selves? Needless to mention, that they are not in­terested in resolving the already existing problems, since they contribute to an overall situation of social deterioration. If people show discontent or question their policies, they arm the psychological arsenal of the media -which they utterly control- to remove people’s critical thinking.

By causing limited or extensive catastrophes, at any cost, the leaders of globalization achieve the immediate shift of public opinion in their favor, so that people condescend to their plans. Even though these events are designed with sheer secre­cy, those who are responsible for them always sign their works with symbols that most people ignore. Let us mention in brief the symbolic patterns on the American one-dollar bill, which are reproduced in monumental constructions, such as the stadium of the Olympic Games in 2012 and relevant logos that sketch the word “ZION”. Events that happen on dates that are connected are also included, such as the staged terrorist acts of September 11th with the controlled demolition of the towers that func­tioned as a pretext for the United States to launch a series of destructive wars, to pass constitutional changes that indirectly dissolute the democratic rights of the citizens and to create a state of terror worldwide. Exactly ten years earlier, on September 11th 1991, the president of the United States made a public announcement for the need of a new world order. Those who are eager to conduct research, will soon discover plenty of relevant information.

Behind the mask of the good shepherd lies some­thing so sinister and inconceivable to the mind of the layman. The power of a group with covert operations will be used to weave the constitutional, legal, technological and financial web that will capture the whole of humanity. Modern technol­ogy enables the surveillance of people from the moment they wake up throughout the day, for ex­ample through the use of credit cards, cameras, cell phones, satellites, electronic IDs, electronic chips and a number of other devices of which we may be unaware. Using these methods, detailed files could be composed on every person on the planet, which a world tyrant could have at his disposal.

Evil has unleashed an unprecedented attack not only on Christ but on humans as well. If we take ourselves for people of faith and altruism, how could we step aside and remain passive? And if we decide to confront evil, how could we achieve it but with the power of Christ? And Christ does not demand from us superficial acceptance of his word. He wants us to transcend ourselves. He does not ask for employees. He asks for friends who are free. He does not negotiate, He asks for unconditional obedience to His will. He does not seek a place in our souls, but the whole of our soul. He does not ask from us to use maneuvers so that we satisfy both people and God. He wants us to be unyielding, when people become obstacles to our dedication to Him. God gave us everything; this is why He demands everything. The point is not what we receive, but what we are willing to give.

Our times press us to dialect with our conscience. Amongst the believers, one finds both those who try to use God as guarantee for the realization of their ambitions, as well as those who are willing even to give their life for God. Jesus Christ and His Apostles have warned us of the coming of the Antichrist, they have informed us of the signs that will precede it, they have told us about the devil’s intent to deceive us, and they have reassured us that the real life and the resurrection come through the denial of ourselves for the sake of Jesus and the Gospel. Indeed, do we consider these things as a burden, do they frighten us, discomfort us from the convenience of our lives or distance us from our dream of well-being?

Maybe we fail to realize the uniqueness of the historical period we are in. Our times are reflected in the descriptions of the Apocalypse. This makes a number of people wonder with insecurity “why should we be the ones to lift the burden of the coming of the Antichrist? Why can’t we live a quiet life?” Genuine Christian conscience, however, ac­knowledges that all events in life occur because God allows them to be so. And He does, because He knows how to turn evil into good, thus giving us the chance to forge ourselves through trial, pa­tience, freedom, spirit of martyrdom and cultiva­tion of love. Divine wisdom and love are included in everything in life, yet it escapes us how this is happening. Who dares say he knows better than God?

Elder Paisios was trying to tell us this exact thing, that the coming of the times of the Apocalypse are visible on the horizon of our times. We can fool ourselves and expect to walk with security the road most travelled; to organize our life as if nothing is happening, ensure our comfort and enjoyment, our job, our house, our family, our friends, public recognition, in other words everything that is part of conventional social life. Amidst the current cri­sis, all this seems more and more unfeasible. This is some kind of divine providence, so that we detach ourselves from material things and turn to those that are of most importance in life. Where your treasure is, there will be your heart, too, says the Lord (Matt. 6:21). Indeed, what is it that each of us considers to be his treasure? Maybe it is high time we examined our priorities.

Besides, Jesus is very clear: “For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it”. (Mark 8:35) Jesus did not come to bind us with the things of this world, he came to rip from our heart our dependence on this world. It is better for someone to cut off his arm or remove his eye, if they are obstacles for the salvation of his soul (Mark 9:43-47).

In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. And elder Paisios used to tell the truth. The truth he witnessed and experienced with his acute spiritual senses. We may choose to be in­different to the events around us and wait passively to be integrated into a system that serves globalization, or, each of us could set off his own revolution through a confession to the truth of Christ, not so much externally, but with actual spiritual struggle. The truth of Christ is the power that overthrows any anti-god power. By transforming ourselves in­ternally, at the same time we also change the world, because each person is part of the world. Neverthe­less, it is not we who will win the battle against the devil, but He who has already done it and has the power to restore the whole of creation in the divine glory. We do not acknowledge the new age. We ac­knowledge the “new creation”, which is Christ him­self. Let us be simple and humble, so that we are enlightened by His uncreated Grace and become transformed into “sons of light and day”.

--Holy Monastery of Koutloumous, From the book ‘Elder Paisios and the Signs of the Times’, Mount Athos 2012