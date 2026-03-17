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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
8h

An outstanding article!

"Reaction Formation".

"Betrayal trauma".

Heliocentricity aside, we have all been subjected to these mind abuses worldwide especially over the last 6 years.

How many betrayals, from politics, science, to community....

You've done more for the people of the world with this brilliant article, than all the psychiatrists in the world.

A big Cheers,

Jesus told us to have a light and easy burden and yoke, to counter this assault.🙏😉

Michael.

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