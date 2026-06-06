As June arrives and rainbow flags wave for Gay Pride Month, I must confess, I simply cannot resist substituting it with the original African Savannah Pride that Lions inhabit instead of the immoral nonsense of celebrating a tiny group’s sexual preference. Celebrating sexual orientation as a public identity and a month-long spectacle is both infantile and depraved. Adults do not throw parades for their food preferences, sleep habits, or other private appetites. Reducing human dignity to where one prefers to put one’s genitals infantilizes people into permanent adolescents by seeking external validation for immutable or chosen traits.

It turns what should be a private matter into compulsory public theater, complete with corporate logos, rainbow merchandise, and often explicit displays that demand affirmation rather than simple tolerance. True maturity lies in judging individuals by character, accomplishment, and behavior, not tethering self-worth to sexual orientation.

What exactly is there to be proud of? “I like having sex with that person over there.” Great, you want a medal? That’s not an achievement and nothing to be proud of. Perhaps, if you cured cancer, you might have a sense of accomplishment and feel what the world calls “pride”, but longing to go to bed with a person of your same gender is certainly no achievement, and obsessing over it as a core identity is an infantile regression, not liberation.

(Explicit Content Warning)

Norm MaDonald - Pride Parade:

Lion Puns:

1. I’m not ‘lion’ when I say I’m the king of the jungle.

2. I ‘mane’ business, so stop ‘lion’ to me!

3. Pride cometh before a fall, but also in the African savannah!

4. Why don’t lions play hide and seek? Because good luck hiding when you’re always the ‘mane’ attraction!

5. Life’s a jungle. Good thing I’m the ‘mane’ event.

6. What’s a lion’s favorite type of music? Roar & B.

Empowering Pride Wordplay Switching Gay Pride With Lion Pride:

“Born This Way, and I Ain’t ‘Lion’ About That!”

“Pride, Not Prejudice.”

“Out and Proud, and Hunting for Gazelle!”

“Be Yourself. Be Who You Are. Be a Lion!”

“We Have Pride. We Won’t Hide. Lion Pride Power!”

“Proud and Loud, See Me Roar!”

“Stay Proud. Live with Pride. Eat an Alligator!”

“Take ‘Paws’ Every day to Have Pride!”

“Be Bold, Be Proud. Be a Lion!”

“Lions are People Too!”

The Great Lion Pride Parade of June

Every year in June, the world celebrates Pride Month—but not the kind with rainbow

flags and glitter bombs. No, in this gloriously confused timeline, June is dedicated to actual prides. As in, the majestic, golden-furred, occasionally nap-prone groups of lions who rule the savanna.

It all started when a well-meaning zookeeper named Kevin accidentally sent a

company-wide email that read: “Let’s make this June about celebrating Prides!”

Someone in HR thought it was a typo. Marketing ran with it. By the second week,

every major city had replaced its rainbow crosswalks with yellow-and-black savanna stripes. Starbucks launched the “Mane Latte.” Target sold tiny rainbow manes for your dog. And nobody corrected anyone because, honestly, lions are cooler than committee meetings.

Our hero, Marcus, was a mild-mannered accountant who just wanted to support “Pride” the way his aunt had told him to. He showed up at the big downtown festival

wearing a “Roar Loud, Love Fierce” tank top he’d ordered at 2 a.m. after three

margaritas. He expected drag queens. Instead, he found three very confused zookeepers, a flatbed truck carrying a dignified male lion named Reginald, and

a marching band playing the Lion King soundtrack on kazoos.

“Uh…where’s the parade?” Marcus asked a woman in a “Proud Lion Dad” shirt.

She pointed proudly. “Right there! Reggie’s the Grand Marshal. He’s very secure in

his mane-ity.”

Reginald blinked slowly, radiating the energy of a creature who had eaten a zebra for

breakfast and was now mildly annoyed at the concept of “festivities.” A handler

tried to get him to wave at the crowd. Reginald yawned, showing teeth the size

of steak knives. The crowd lost their minds and cheered as he’d just dropped

the hottest verse of all time.

Marcus, still committed, joined the parade route. That’s when things escalated.

A group of performance artists had decided to “interpret lion social dynamics” through interpretive dance. They were wearing bodysuits with drawn-on nipples and fake tails, crawling on all fours and occasionally play-fighting. The actual lionesses riding in the float behind them looked deeply unimpressed. One lioness, Beatrice, stood up, stretched, and let out a roar that made three dancers immediately remember they had urgent appointments elsewhere.

Meanwhile, at the corporate sponsor tent, a tech CEO was giving a speech: “At PrideSoft, we believe in inclusion, which is why we’ve hired three male lions as executive consultants. They don’t do anything, but they’re very good at staring judgmentally during meetings. Our stock is up 40%.”

Marcus found himself manning a booth for “Pride Merch.” A small child walked up and asked for a balloon.

“We only have balloon animals shaped like gazelles,” Marcus said apologetically. “They’re…thematically appropriate.”

The child started crying. A nearby lion cub escaped its handlers, toddled over, and

stole the balloon with surprising efficiency. The child stopped crying

instantly and declared the cub his best friend. Within minutes, they were

trending on social media as #CubsAndKids.

By evening, the festival reached its climax: the annual “King of the Prides.”

contest. Contestants had to demonstrate strength, leadership, and the ability

to nap in direct sunlight without getting sunburned. Reginald won by doing

absolutely nothing while the other contestants exhausted themselves trying to

impress him. The trophy was a comically large steak. Reginald carried it off

like a champion, dragging it behind him with zero dignity and maximum drool.

As fireworks shaped as little roaring lions exploded overhead, Marcus sat on the curb eating a “Paw-sitively Delicious” turkey leg and reflecting on the day.

He’d come expecting one kind of pride and found another. And honestly? The lions had better snacks.

From that year on, June became a beautiful hybrid. Half the floats were fabulous,

half were literal big cats. People argued about which was better, but everyone agreed on one thing: nothing brings the community together quite like a 400-pound apex predator in a glitter vest.

And somewhere, high on a rock in the savanna, Reginald looked out over his pride, licked a bit of rainbow frosting off his paw, and thought:

These humans are ridiculous, but they do know how to throw a party.

Happy Pride Month!

Roar Responsibly!

A Little Bit About Lion Prides:

A Pride of Lions is the biological and social family unit of lions. Unlike most other cats, lions are highly social animals that live in groups ranging from 3 to 40 individuals.

1. The Social Structure:

· The Core Group: The backbone of the pride consists of a dozen or more related lionesses (mothers, sisters, and cousins) who stay with the pride for their entire lives. · The Males: A small “coalition” of 1 to 4 dominant adult males protects the pride’s territory and mates with the females. · The Cubs: Offspring stay with the pride until they are mature, at which point young males are typically forced out to find their own territories.

2. Daily Operations: