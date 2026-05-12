Politics is a religion and a clever and deceptive art that employs the use of lies, rhetoric, euphemisms, emotional appeals, propaganda, raw force, fear-mongering, and legislative sleight-of-hand in order to manipulate the average citizen into accepting, and even demanding, the chains of their own enslavement, towards the ultimate agenda of subjugating the masses beneath the self-proclaimed supremacy of the Luciferian Oligarchy. Luciferianism constitutes the nucleus of the ruling class religion. While there are definitely political and economic rationales for elite criminality, Luciferianism can account for the longevity of many of the Oligarchs’ projects. Many of the longest and most brutal human endeavors have been underpinned by some form of religious zealotry. In the mind of the modern Oligarch, Luciferianism provides religious legitimacy for otherwise morally questionable plans.

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