I particularly enjoy it when a Heliocentrists refers to Australia as “The land down under” , and then goes on and on about how The North Pole is not “up there” on The Globe because, geographically, there is no North or South on The Earth. It’s all relative to the observer, arbitrarily assumed by a seasonal axio-tilt to The Sun, and really, just about anything you want it to be.

The Earth just spins on a tilted axis, orbits, and flies through The Cosmos with no absolute “up” or “down” orientation.

Imagine living in a mind with that kind of chronic subconscious cognitive dissonance?

In The Heliocentric Model, Either of These Orientations Can Be True:

Globe Logic:

However, in The Enclosed Cosmological Model, there is no cognitive dissonance. There is an absolute up and down. “Up” points up towards The Firmament, and “Down” points down towards The Earth, with North pointing towards Polaris, and South radiating out from The North Pole, in all directions, towards The Antarctic Ice Ring.

Up and Down:

North and South:

Up:

Down:

Whats is Cognitive Dissonance:

Cognitive dissonance is the psychological discomfort people feel when they hold two or more conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes, or when their beliefs and actions contradict each other. This internal conflict creates a motivational drive to reduce the discomfort by changing one of the conflicting ideas, justifying the inconsistency, or denying the new information to restore mental harmony.

As such, essentially, in The Heliocentric Model “up” and “down” are entirely determined by the presence of Gravity. It has very little to do with the human eye and how it perceives things as either “up” or “down” by comparing objects in relation to each other, nor does it have much to do with the way in which the human inner ear gyroscopically registers where the human body is oriented in space, either upright or otherwise. Such a worldview evokes a special brand of subconscious cognitive dissonance within the human mind.

The Subconscious Mind and Mutually Exclusive Ideas:

The subconscious mind is the part of the mind that operates outside of direct conscious awareness, influencing your thoughts, feelings, memories, and behaviors without you being fully aware of it. It is responsible for automatic functions like breathing and heartbeats, habit formation, intuition, and long-term memory. While it holds information not available to immediate focus, its content can be accessed through effort or reflection.

When you are continually holding the two mutually exclusive ideas in your mind that The Earth has no “up” or “down” geographically, but at the same, there is an “up” or “down” locally, where “up” is the direction away from The Earth’s center of Gravity and where “down” is the direction towards The Earth’s center of Gravity, the result is a kind psychotic Janusian Dilemma fostered by subconscious cognitive dissonance.

The Janusian Dilemma:

A Janusian dilemma is the psychological concept of simultaneously conceiving and using two or more opposite or contradictory ideas, concepts, or images, a thinking process developed by Albert Rothenberg. The “dilemma” arises from the cognitive challenge of holding these opposing ideas in the mind at once, which, paradoxically, can lead to innovative solutions and new understandings, but can also lead to a species of psychotic subconscious cognitive dissonance, depending upon the person.

How the Human Inner Ear Registers “Up” and “Down”:

The human inner ear contains the vestibular system, which functions like a sophisticated gyroscope to register the body’s orientation in space. This system detects head movements and position relative to its environment through its two main components: the semicircular canals and the otolith organs. Gravity is an extraneous causal appendage in this process.

The Vestibular System: Nature’s Gyroscope:

The inner ear’s vestibular system works alongside the visual system and proprioceptors (sensors in the muscles and joints) to provide the brain with a comprehensive sense of balance and spatial orientation. Again, Gravity is an extraneous causal appendage in this process.

The Official Heliocentric Story Regarding “Up” and “Down”: Nothing is Absolute and “Up” and “Down” are all Relative

In The Heliocentric Model, there isn’t a universal “up” or “down” in space because these directions are defined by the presence of Gravity, and in the vast emptiness of space, there is no single, dominant gravitational pull or point of reference to establish absolute directions. Nothing is absolute and “up” and “down” are all relative. However, a local “up” and “down” can exist relative to a large object like a planet, where “down” is the direction towards its center of Gravity. In other words, on Earth, “down” is the direction of The Earth’s gravitational pull, and “up” is the opposite direction. In space, especially in the vast voids between celestial bodies, there is no such constant, central point of Gravity to act as a reference.

Arbitrary Orientation:

In The Heliocentric Model, since there’s no fixed gravitational center, a person or spacecraft in space can orient themselves in any direction. What feels like “up” or “down” is entirely dependent on the observer’s perspective and orientation at any point in time, but no absolute Cartesian orientation exists apart from this.

Local up and Down Relative to a Gravitational Source:

If you are near a massive object like a planet, then “down” becomes the direction toward that object’s center of Gravity, and “up” is the opposite direction.

A Free-Falling Reference Frame:

In The Heliocentric Model, Astronauts experience weightlessness because they are in free-fall, constantly “falling” in response to Gravity. Within their environment, the concept of “up” and “down” can be arbitrary and can shift depending on their position and orientation within the spacecraft.