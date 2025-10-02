Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Oct 2

Outstanding!

For those with ears to listen..😂

The sheer brilliance of the human body......a testament.

I feel the final conclusion video manifesting itself 👍

cheers,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Oct 2

Nice work. You are such a scarecrow! You are OutStanding in your field! 😜

But kidding aside, I find that certain minds—the majority—are what the Bible refers to as the “carnal” mind. It latches on to worldliness in every manner. It adheres to carnal teachings and practices carnal works, developing carnal habits over time.

Why do some “see” what most do not?

That’s the big question. I believe it’s spiritual, a God-given wisdom to see the world through spiritual lenses and not worldly eyes.

Programming, conditioning, social engineering and indoctrination either leave a positive impression on someone, or they leave a negative feeling. Personally, I have that “something in my gut” reaction when I listen to modern science spew out its diabolical rhetoric. It feels like some kind of witchcraft or sorcery.

As I became deeply interested in the Bible and what God says regarding biblical cosmology and science, it quickly made sense that we have been spoon fed the lies from infancy. Scripture has had it RIGHT all along and God, in His infinite long suffering, takes us by the hand and redirects our paths and minds to TRUTH, something the world detests.

“Do not conform to the patterns of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind”. —-Romans 12:2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture