Diamagnetism is the property of materials that are repelled by a magnetic field; an applied magnetic field creates an induced magnetic field in them in the opposite direction, causing a repulsive force. In contrast, paramagnetic and ferromagnetic materials are attracted by a magnetic field. Diamagnetism is a quantum mechanical effect that occurs in all materials; when it is the only contribution to the magnetism, the material is called diamagnetic. In paramagnetic and ferromagnetic substances, the weak diamagnetic force is overcome by the attractive force of magnetic dipoles in the material. The magnetic permeability of diamagnetic materials is less than the permeability of vacuum, μ0. In most materials, diamagnetism is a weak effect which can be detected only by sensitive laboratory instruments, but a superconductor acts as a strong diamagnet because it entirely expels any magnetic field from its interior (The Meissner Effect).

So called, “Gravity”, is essentially diamagnetism in action. It is important to understand the difference between an electromagnetic field and a permanent magnetic field. An electromagnetic field produces a dielectric effect, but a permanent magnetic field produces a diamagnetic effect. In this case, we’re talking about The Earth, which is a huge permanent magnet. Before the molten iron core idea, it was generally accepted that The Earth is a huge permanent magnet. You can dig in the ground and find magnetite, a naturally occurring magnet.

The leading theory to how magnetite is charged is by lightning. Everything on earth is diamagnetic. That means the electrons in all matter are repelled by The Earth’s permanent magnetic field. Even paramagnetic and ferromagnetic materials are diamagnetic.

But they have a stronger attraction to the poles of a magnet. Science is correct about Gravity mathematically, but it’s the causality they get wrong. Mass does not attract mass, and it does not bend space. Science can mathematically predict the buoyancy of an object with this simple equation. But for this to be accurate, we need to replace the word Gravity with diamagnetism. Here we have a brick. The brick is denser than the air around it. And the electrons inside the brick are repelled by Earth’s magnetic field causing a weak acceleration downwards.

Two Bricks Falling:

In Heliocentric scientific pedagogy, and in a vacuum, two bricks of the same mass fall at the same rate, but in air, the larger (and likely denser) brick would fall faster because air resistance affects the smaller/lighter one more relative to its mass. Gravity pulls harder on the heavier brick, but its greater inertia perfectly counters this, leading to the same acceleration (around 9.8 m/s²) as the smaller one in a vacuum, as shown by the famous hammer and feather experiment on The Moon.

However, in Enclosed Cosmological scientific pedagogy, another interpretation of this effect comes to be, and if we have two identical bricks, that they will fall at the same rate because they have the same density and the same amount of electrons. However, if one brick is bigger than the other, then the larger brick will fall faster because even though they have the same density, they do not have the same amount of electrons. Science claims the larger brick will fall faster because it has more mass, but that’s a lie. It’s because it has more electrons. In other words, this downward vector is more a function of the presence of an electromagnetic field than mass.

Ferrous Versus Non-Ferrous Materials:

It is also crucial to note that this downward vector effect has nothing to do with ferrous versus non-ferrous materials. It has to do with electron density in an electromagnetic field. Thus, it is not simply a matter of magnetism, which would then constrain materials to either ferrous or non-ferrous properties. Ferrous metals contain iron, making them strong, magnetic, and prone to rust (e.g., steel, cast iron); while non-ferrous metals lack iron, making them non-magnetic, lightweight, highly corrosion-resistant, and often better conductors (e.g., aluminum, copper, brass, titanium). The key difference is iron content, dictating properties like magnetism and durability, leading to distinct uses from heavy construction (ferrous) to electronics and aerospace (non-ferrous). But again, we are talking about electron density in an electromagnetic field here, not just magnetism.

Hence, so-called, “Gravity”, is essentially diamagnetism in action dictated by electron density.

GRAVITY IS DIAMAGNETISM: