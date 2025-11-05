Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Good one, gravity is an indoctrination of illusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture