In mathematical Physics, a pseudo-Riemannian manifold, also called a semi-Riemannian manifold, is a Differentiable Manifold with a metric tensor that is everywhere nondegenerate. This is a generalization of a Riemannian manifold in which the requirement of positive-definiteness is relaxed. Every tangent space of a pseudo-Riemannian manifold is a pseudo-Euclidean vector space. A special case used in General Relativity is a Four-Dimensional Lorentzian Manifold for modeling spacetime, where tangent vectors can be classified as timelike, null, and spacelike. In no case, is Gravitational Attraction introduced or applied.

Einstein, himself, admitted that Gravity isn’t a force pulling masses together, but a description of curved space‑time. That’s not a physical mechanism anyone can demonstrate. It’s a mathematical model. You can’t put “curved space‑time” in a jar, test it in a lab, or show me a single experiment where space itself bends.

So when you say “it’s not attraction, it’s space-time bending” you’ve just swapped one invisible, undetectable explanation for another. That’s not science, that’s philosophy dressed up in equations.

Meanwhile, what we do observe is Density and Buoyancy. Objects fall or rise depending on their Relative Density in the medium around them. That’s testable, repeatable, and doesn’t require inventing an unobservable fabric of space-time. Take a handful of marbles, a handful of ping pong balls, and a helium balloon and let them all go at the same time over a body of water. Each one acts differently to the medium around them, all three types of objects having weight and mass, proving mass and density are what makes things fall, not Gravity.

The medium doesn’t “know” anything, and it’s not sentient. “Down” is simply the consistent direction of equilibrium within our system. Denser objects displace into the denser region below, lighter ones rise into the less dense region above. If you remove the medium, you remove buoyant effects, but you don’t remove the fact that objects still stratify by Relative Density when a medium is present.

No one is saying the medium is alive. Words like “the medium sets the direction” are shorthand for describing how pressure and Density gradients work. Just like water doesn’t “know” to flow downhill, it simply follows the path of least resistance.

Downward is defined by equilibrium. In our enclosed system, the denser layers settle below the lighter layers. That’s why we see stratification everywhere, soil below water, water below air, helium above air, etc…“Down” is the direction toward the denser region of the system.

Remove the medium, remove Buoyancy. If you take away air (vacuum chamber), you no longer have buoyant effects in air. If you take away water, you no longer have buoyant effects in water. That doesn’t mean Density and Buoyancy are invalid, it means they only operate when a medium exists.

Gravity is assumed, not observed. Mainstream physics says Buoyancy “requires Gravity,” but that’s circular. They define Buoyancy as displaced weight, then say weight comes from Gravity. Relative Density is observed directly. You don’t need to assume an invisible bending of space‑time to explain why a rock sinks and a balloon rises. You only need to compare densities in the medium. The “sentient medium” rhetoric is just rhetoric. It’s not about the medium “thinking,” it’s about how physical systems naturally stratify. Oil doesn’t “know” to float on water, it just does, because of Relative Density .

The medium isn’t sentient. Just like water doesn’t ‘know’ to flow downhill, objects don’t ‘know’ to fall, they simply move until equilibrium is reached. Denser goes down, lighter goes up. Remove the medium and you remove Buoyancy, but that doesn’t prove Gravity, it just proves Buoyancy only works in a medium.