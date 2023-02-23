Gotta Lie To Glerf by Gregory Lessing Garrett, Paperback Available at Barnes & Noble:

Flerf Versus Glerf

Flerf:

Flerf is a derogatory name for a person who believes that the Earth is a flat, non-rotating Enclosed Cosmological System, including an innately pressurized Thermodynamic environment consisting of a heterogeneously anisotropic amalgamation of matter and electromagnetic radiation, which is confined by a Firmament defined by quasi-vitreous permeabilities and glassy properties, which exist between lower and upper waters. A Flerf primarily subscribes to empirical and testable methodological science for all substrates of truth.

Glerf:

A Glerf is the derogatory name for a Globe Earther who believes he/she lives on a spinning ball in an Outer Space vacuum, which is a Second Law of Thermodynamic violation. Glerfs tend to believe in and worship government agencies such as NASA, CERN, The CIA, and the epistemological cartels of Scientism, as well as worshipping at the altars of Evolutionary Theory, Gravitational Theory, Big Bang Theory, Heliocentrism, Kabbalistic Mysticism, Einsteinian Relativity, Atheism, Pantheism, and Pseudo-Christianity, etc…, as well as believing that Hollywood science fiction films are based upon real empirical science. A Glerf primarily subscribes to theoretical physics, reified and abstract models, speculative mathematics, photoshopped images, and CGI (Computer Generated Images) for all substrates of truth.