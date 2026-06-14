God grants humanity free will so that our love and obedience can be genuine, not forced. This autonomy allows us to actively choose between good and evil, with virtue fostering genuine freedom and inner peace, while choosing evil leads to separation from God.

The relationship between this divine gift and human choices is a rich subject of theology and philosophy:

· The Gift of Autonomy: Philosophically, free will means that humanity was not created as unthinking, programmed beings. God gives us the power of choice so we can deliberately decide to seek His will over our own, transforming faith into a true, collaborative relationship.

· The Consequences of Choice: While the choice between good and evil is open to us, Christian theology teaches that sin and evil act as a form of “captivity,” limiting our true freedom and leading to self-inflicted misery.

· Theological Perspectives: There are ongoing, varied discussions regarding the balance between God’s absolute knowledge (sovereignty) and our ability to choose. Perspectives like compatibilism suggest that while God’s ultimate plans will come to pass, individuals still possess and are held accountable for the specific, intentional choices they make.

Free Will Proves God:

Is Eternal Life Dependent Upon Human Free Will

The primary objection to this, of course, is that it seems to make eternal life at least somewhat dependent upon humans. In other words, if people do not receive eternal life unless they believe in Jesus for it, and their belief is a function of their own will, then are not humans in some way responsible for their own eternal life, even if faith itself is not meritorious? The answer, of course, is “Yes!”

God has given us responsibility. As free beings, we are responsible. He holds us responsible. If we were not responsible, God would not be just in giving eternal life only to a few and sending the rest away into eternal separation from Him. The only way God can avoid the charge of being unjust is to give the responsibility of receiving the gift of eternal life from Him by faith.

But again—and I cannot emphasize this enough!—faith is not a work. Faith is not meritorious. Being responsible to believe in Jesus for eternal life is not at all the same thing as working to gain, prove, or keep eternal life. Faith is not a work, but since God cannot and does not force eternal life upon all people, whether they want it or not, He gives to humans the responsibility to believe in Jesus for the gift of eternal life. This is not eternal life by works; this is eternal life by grace through faith alone in Jesus Christ alone.

Why Then Do Some Believe And Others Not?

Can those who believe in Jesus for eternal life somehow take credit that they were good enough, wise enough, or smart enough to understand the free offer of eternal life and respond by believing in Jesus for it? Can Christians, after all, give themselves a pat on the back and congratulate each other for being better and smarter than the rest of humanity?

Never.

While much of it remains a mystery and I do not know how it will all work out in God’s economy or in eternity, we know from Scripture that each person on earth is given enough revelation from God to respond positively to Him, even if this revelation is only through creation and conscience. This does not mean that what is revealed through creation and conscience is sufficient in itself to grant eternal life to those who believe in what is revealed to them.

No, it means that God calls people to respond by faith to the revelation that they have been given, and when they do, God makes sure that they receive further revelation. Romans 1 and other biblical texts state that God has revealed certain truths about Himself in nature so that men are without excuse. I think that as people respond to the revelation they have received, God obligates Himself to provide more revelation to them, so that they receive enough revelation from God to either accept the offer of eternal life by faith alone, or to reject such an offer.

So why does one person believe and another not?

I do not have an answer to this any more than the Calvinist has an answer (in their theology) for why God chooses to regenerate some and not others.

If I were to look into my own life, I am tempted to say that I believed in Jesus, not because of anything good in me, but due to a variety of circumstances and situations which include a combination of (1) the Holy Spirit convicting me of sin, pointing me toward righteousness, and warning me of coming judgment, just as He does with everybody in the world; (2) common grace which is shown to all; (3) being born in a “Christian” nation; (4) Godly parenting; and (5) natural and divine revelation being impressed upon me by God and others in my life.

Note that I was not responsible for a single one of these. All of them were out of my control. They all “happened” to me. Other than the first two, which God gives to all people, it could be argued that the people who were not “lucky” enough to have the final three circumstances in their lives are at a distinct disadvantage to being able to believe in Jesus. I would agree. But I also believe that God knows where each person is at, and He knows what circumstances each person is in, and God will hold each person accountable for the revelation they have received (Luke 12:48). Also, as stated above, I believe that God obligates Himself to make more revelation available to those who believe and follow the revelation they have been given.

An extended quote from Robert Wilkin provides further insight into why some believe in Jesus and others do not, and also what God is doing to help all people believe in Jesus for eternal life:

Unbelievers are capable of responding to God. However, no unbeliever would seek God on his own initiative (Rom 3:11, “There is none who seeks after God”). God is drawing all people to Himself (John 12:32, “And I, if I am lifted from the Earth, will draw all peoples to Myself”). Because of that, they can respond.

… Unbelievers…are not incapable of seeking God. And, as we have already seen, God’s work in the life of unbelievers does not wait until He opens their hearts. He is continually drawing people everywhere to Himself.

God has determined that anyone who diligently seeks Him will ultimately find Him: “He has made from one blood every nation…so that they should seek the Lord, in the hope that they might grope for Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us” (Acts 17:27); “He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Heb 11:6); “In every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him” (Acts 10:35).

…God has given enough information for us to know both that God is sovereign and that we are capable of responding to Him. No one is saved apart from God’s drawing him and opening his heart. Yet God doesn’t force anyone to be saved, and He doesn’t hold anyone responsible for something that he can’t possibly do. All who are born again have freely responded to God’s drawing and have trusted in Christ and Him alone for eternal life.

(Bob Wilkin, “The Lord Opened Her Heart”; “What About Those Who Die Without Hearing the Message of Christ?”)

All people can respond to the light of revelation that they have received, and if people respond, God has obligated Himself to make sure that they receive more light so that they, too, may believe in Jesus for eternal life.

This function of the will, though it is the responsibility of a person, is not meritorious in any way, for faith is not a work (Rom 4:5), but is simply being persuaded or convinced about what is true, which, in the case of eternal life, is being persuaded that eternal life is the gift of God to all who believe in Jesus for it.