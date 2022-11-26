This is the Jezebel Spirit.

Lucifer is female, not male.

Mystery Babylon the Great is Lucifer.

Looking at Gnosticism, Sophia, and the worship of The Mother Goddess, who is the Pagan Nature Deity GAIA, represents everything that the “G” in the Masonic Square and Compass can.

Sophia (Lucifer) is MYSTERY, Babylon the Great:

Under This GAIAN Climate Change Noahide Law Religion, the Following Shall be Revealed Across The World in the Minds of Christians:

1. The Noahide Laws are derived from Talmudic Kabbalism.

2. It will be in the name of Wisdom (Lucifer), Peace (Slavery), and “Love and Light” (Lucifer) that the Climate Change Religion will enslave the world.

3. The Noahide Laws conform to The 10 Climate Commandments.

4. Under The Noahide Laws, the worship of Jesus Christ will be considered Idolatry, punishable by death.

5. All Christians who transgress The Noahide Laws will be killed by guillotine.

6. The worship of The Gnostic Sophia, who is The Divine Feminine and Pagan Goddess GAIA Earth, will replace the worship of Christ and The Lord.

7. The Whore of Babylon will be worshiped as The Divine Feminine of The New Age Climate Change Deity.

8. GAIA is associated with Pagan Goddess Worship and the worship of Gnostic Sophia Queen of Heaven, where The Divine Feminine is the center of all things on Earth, with icons, including Ishtar, Isis, Venus, Eve With The Serpent, The Whore of Babylon, Transgender Males, Robot Sophia, Jezebel, Lilith, Pagan Witches, Columbia, Shakti, Lucifer, and The Virgin Mary will replace the worship of Christ in a New Age version of Eschatology, the part of theology concerned with death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind.

9. We are moving towards a world where The Divine Luciferian Feminine, imbued with The Spirit of Jezebel, rules, including both its darker Satanic Wiccan manifestations, as well as its lighter Luciferian seductions, and is worshipped as the center of all things and activities on Earth.

10. All Patriarchal Christian beliefs will be destroyed and outlawed.

11. The New Age Climate Change Deity will become The Primordial Cosmic Energy, female in aspect, and represented by the dynamic forces that are thought to move through The Universe.

12. The Climate Change Agenda is nothing more than repackaged Ancient Pagan Mother Goddess Worship, presented to the world in the form and guise of “Love and Compassion” for The Earth and the poor and downtrodden.

The One World Religion and the GODDESS:

The Image of The Beast: The A.I. Goddess, Transhumanism, and GAIA:

Katy Perry, The Divine Feminine And The Devil:

Sun Worship and The Spirit of Antichrist Exposed:

GAIA - "The Mother Brain" - 2001 A Space Goddessy:

The Return of the Goddess in the Last Days:

The SIRIUS Truth Behind the Gaia Pride Rainbow:

Exposing SOPHIA the Serpent, Gnosis and Occult Societies: