From Orion Lift-Off to CGI Cuts and a Reason to Justify an Arced Lateral Flight Path to The Bermuda Triangle: A Blow-by-Blow Account of the Staged Show
NASA Shows CGI Images From The Artemis II Mission:
The Artemis 2 Mission Has Two Stages
The Artemis 2 Mission Has Two Stages:
1. Launch a rocket or a rocket balloon
2. Switch to the CGI of a rocket in flight
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Neo has some really cool edits:
https://youtu.be/WKtTYYJlvH4?si=QBWE1fTIP5USkfND
NASA's nonsense gets harder to swallow with every passing year.