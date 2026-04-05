Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Lookatit
1d

Neo has some really cool edits:

https://youtu.be/WKtTYYJlvH4?si=QBWE1fTIP5USkfND

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Gecko1
1d

NASA's nonsense gets harder to swallow with every passing year.

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