A Universe from Nothing: Why There Is Something Rather than Nothing is a non-fiction book by the physicist Lawrence M. Krauss, initially published on January 10, 2012 by Free Press. It discusses modern cosmogony and its implications for the debate about the existence of God. The main theme of the book is how "we have discovered that all signs suggest a universe that could and plausibly did arise from a deeper nothing—involving the absence of space itself and—which may one day return to nothing via processes that may not only be comprehensible but also processes that do not require any external control or direction."

Dr. Frank Turek addresses this claim:

The Problem With This Theory and Book…and There are Many:

Since stealing is a crime, especially stealing from God, this book will use CRIMES as an acrostic to show the scope of the intellectual crimes atheists are committing. Each letter in CRIMES represents one or more aspects of reality that wouldn’t exist if Atheism were true. Yet atheists use many of them to argue against God.

They are:

1. C = Causality

2. R = Reason

3. I = Information and Intentionality

4. M = Morality

5. E = Evil

6. S = Science

“Philosophy always buries its undertakers.” Indeed, you can’t get away from philosophy. It’s like logic. To deny it is to use it. C. S. Lewis famously wrote:

“Good philosophy must exist, if for no other reason, because bad philosophy needs to be answered.”

Krauss and his colleagues think they are dispensing with philosophy when, in fact they are actually using bad philosophy. They are modern-day examples of Einstein’s observation that “The Man of science is a poor philosopher.”

In the end, despite the lofty promises of his book’s title, Dr. Krauss explains nothing about the ultimate origin of the universe. Nothing can’t create anything because, as Aristotle put it, “Nothing is what rocks dream about.” Unless some powerful agent intervenes, the ancient maxim still stands: out of nothing, nothing comes.

The Issue of Causality:

No One Created Something Out of Nothing???

To doubt the law of causality is to doubt virtually everything we know about reality, including our ability to reason and do science. All arguments, all thinking, all science, and all aspects of life depend on the law of causality. John was standing at the front of the long line of questions at the University of Michigan. As a former Christian, now an atheist, he was eager to challenge something I said during my I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist presentation.

Over four hundred people were waiting. I had just given three arguments for the existence of God. One of which was the Cosmological argument, which claims that if the universe had a beginning, then it must have had a cause.

It goes like this:

1. Everything that has a beginning has a cause.

2. The universe had a beginning.

3. Therefore, the universe had a cause.

This argument isn’t new. Philosophers in the Middle Ages championed this argument when they realized that today would never have arrived if there were an infinite number of days before today.1 Since today is here, the universe must have had a beginning. However, until the twentieth century, most scientists thought the universe was eternal. It’s now uncontroversial among scientists to admit that the universe—space, time, and matter—had a definite beginning, with a “Big Bang” in the distant past. I say “uncontroversial” because the scientific evidence now is so strong that even most atheists agree that the space-time continuum we call the universe had a beginning. For example, prominent atheist Stephen Hawking observes, “Almost everyone now believes that the universe and time itself had a beginning at the Big Bang.” Indeed, at Hawking’s seventieth birthday celebration, cosmologist Alexander Vilenkin (who is an Agnostic) said, “All the evidence we have says that the universe had a beginning.” The point of controversy isn’t the beginning, but who or what caused the beginning. That’s where John had a problem. He was protesting my suggestion that God was the cause.

But there are good reasons for positing God. If space, time, and matter had a beginning, then the cause must transcend space, time, and matter. In other words, the cause must be spaceless, timeless, and immaterial. This cause must also be enormously powerful to create the universe out of nothing.

And it must be a personal agent in order to choose to create, since:

An impersonal force has no capacity to choose to create anything.

Agents create.

Impersonal forces, which we call natural laws, merely govern what is already created, provided agents don’t interfere. For example, gravity as an impersonal force can’t decide anything. It blindly does the same thing over and over again. A personal agent, on the other hand, doesn’t necessarily do the same thing over and over again. He or she could do something unique, like decide to create something. So, we are left with a spaceless, timeless, immaterial, powerful, personal first cause. That sounds an awful lot like a theistic God. John wasn’t buying it. Yet, instead of offering evidence for a cause other than God, John resorted to faith. Echoing atheist Richard Dawkins, John forcefully declared into the microphone:

“We have to give science more time! If we give science more time, one day we will find a natural cause for the universe.” “That sounds a lot like faith,” I said. “You have faith that science will one day find a cause.” Given our advances in science and technology, John’s faith may seem reasonable. After all, hasn’t science continually pushed God out of the picture by finding natural causes for so many phenomena previously thought to be the direct result of divine action? Why shouldn’t we expect the same for the universe? While I agreed with John that we should always challenge scientific conclusions and seek to improve our understanding, that doesn’t mean the scientific method will be able to find a natural cause for every effect. The universe is the biggest example.

Since nature had a beginning, nature can’t be its own cause. The cause must be beyond nature, which is what we mean by the term “supernatural.” John was quick to charge me with committing the “God of the Gaps” fallacy. When we can’t figure out a natural cause, we plug God into that gap in knowledge and say that He did it. That’s not only wrong, it’s “lazy,” as many atheists assert. But that’s not what’s going on here. I explained that we are not basing our conclusion on a mere “gap” in our knowledge. Those of us who conclude that a theistic God is the cause of the universe are not arguing from what we don’t know (a gap), but what we do know. Since space, time, and matter had a beginning, we know that the cause can’t be made of space, time, or matter.

In fact, the conclusion that there is a spaceless, timeless, immaterial, powerful, personal first cause flows logically from the evidence itself. If anyone is committing a fallacy, it is the atheist. Call it the “natural law of the gaps fallacy”— having faith that an undiscovered natural law will one day explain the beginning of the universe. And that’s exactly what John did. He went back to insist that through science, we will one day find a natural cause for all of nature. I said, “John, we will never find a natural cause for all of nature.” “We will!” he insisted. “No, John, we can’t in principle. If nature had a beginning, then the cause can’t be something natural because nature didn’t exist. Nature was the effect, so it can’t be the cause. The cause must be something beyond nature, or supernatural.” I used this comparison to help communicate the point: “When you say, ‘Give me more time, and I’ll discover a natural cause for the universe,’ that’s like me saying, ‘Give me more time and I’ll discover that I gave birth to my own mother! It’s impossible in principle, John.’”

Perhaps I did a bad job of explaining it because he still wasn’t persuaded. On the other hand, there is a difference between proof and persuasion. One can prove a point, but that doesn’t mean that a particular person will be persuaded by it. At least John agreed that the universe needs a cause. Other atheists are suggesting that it doesn’t—that somehow the universe popped into existence out of nothing without a cause. That was the assertion of an atheist at Texas A&M, where I was again presenting the Cosmological argument. I summed up the argument this way: “Since the universe had a beginning, it must have had a beginner.

The evidence leaves us with one of the following two options, either:

1. No one created something out of nothing, which is the Atheist’s view.

or…

2. Someone created something out of nothing, which is the Theist’s view.”

I then asked rhetorically, “Which view is more reasonable?” With that, an atheist blurted out, “Option one is more reasonable—no one created something out of nothing!” Option one—Is he serious? Let’s look at option two first. Option two says that someone created something out of nothing. Now, that is a miracle. But at least there is a miracle worker— “someone.” Option one is a miracle with no miracle worker. That’s clearly absurd”