Line from the movie:

“I think we should have gotten Kubrick.”…hiding The Truth in plain sight.

What does it mean to hide in plain sight?

Hiding in plain sight refers to the act of concealing something or someone in a way that is not immediately noticeable, despite being in full view. It can involve blending in with one's surroundings or appearing to be an ordinary or unremarkable part of the environment. This concept is often used in espionage, where operatives may operate openly while concealing their true intentions or activities. In a broader sense, it can also refer to any situation where something is present or happening in a conspicuous manner yet goes unnoticed by most people. The occult often use this dramatic technique to exhibit their actual deeds and plans while pretending that these plans are fictional and outrageously false.

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD):

How We Faked The Moon Landing With Bart Sibrel - Candace Ep 124:

Masonic You Tube Bans Video, but Here it is on Bitchute: NASA Finally Reveals the Truth About Fake Moon Landings:

The new movie, Fly Me to the Moon, an upcoming American romantic comedy about faking The Moon Mission is an excellent example of hiding The Truth in plain sight. The film was directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson. Its plot follows the relationship between a marketing specialist and a NASA director during the 1960s Space Race. In the film, during the 1960s Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union, a relationship develops between the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and the marketing specialist brought in to fix NASA's public image and stage a "back-up" fake moon landing.

“If you believed they put a man on The Moon, Man on The Moon…”

--The Band, REM

“Space may be the final frontier but it’s made in a Hollywood basement.”

--The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cannon Airforce Base Implicated in Establishing a Movie Set to Fake The Moon Landing:

The rumors first got traction just a year after the first Moon landing, when the Vietnam War had led millions of Americans to question their government.

A July1970 poll found 30% of Americans declaring Apollo 11 to be a fake. That number remained relatively high throughout the '70s, when several books were published and a 1978 film about a phony mission to Mars, Capricorn One, convinced many that a Moon landing was also a scripted piece of high-technology bunk.

Art Harmon, a former legislative director for the U.S. House or Representatives, currently leads the Coalition to Save Manned Space Exploration. He had two words for conspiracy theorists who say men never went to The Moon – "Absolute nuts. They’re just troublemakers. There's always people who will say 'this never happened' or 'that never happened.' They’re just trying to divide people. We went," he said.

But those who insist the U.S. did not put astronauts on The Moon have claimed their own "evidence" to a faked landing.

The question arose that why the flag astronaut Neil Armstrong planted on The Moon could not possibly be rippling in the wind, because there is no air on The Moon? Why did the flag ripple? Well, the flag rippled because film studio fans were being employed on set to cool the actots, in addition to Earth winds on the movie set.

The conspiracy minded claim photos the astronauts took on The Moon do not show any stars in the background, which they should show from even their 1960 technology. If The Moon landing was real, they ask, why didn't the lander scatter dust when it touched down, which is would if this was a real Moon landing with rocket thrusters.

Ultimately, hundreds of thousands of people, including scientists, engineers and factory workers claimed that The Moon Landing was faked.

When one conspiracy theorist challenged Buzz Aldrin and called him a liar, Aldrin punched him in the face, revealing that the interviewer had hit a nerve…a nerve of deception.

Verify: Viral images of moon landing filming are AI:

Masonic You Tube Banned the Video, But Bitchute Still Has it Up.

FLY ME TO THE MOON IS A CONFESSION FROM NASA! THEY ADMIT TO IT ALL & STILL NO ONE BELIEVES US:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MfKDbA5PFKV9/

That's One Small Step For Man, One Giant Leap For Hollywood Fakery

Watch Neil Armstrong's First Steps on The Hollywood Stage Set of The Moon:

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong allegedly made history as the first man to walk on the moon, and uttered his famous words: "That's one small step for Man, one giant leap for Mankind."

But wait!

So, Neil Armstrong was allegedly the first person on the Moon, but who filmed him from the surface of the Moon? They didn't have the tech to have a self-driving drone take the footage, so surely the person placing the camera/taking the footage was the first man on the Moon?

So who was already on the Moon to film the first alleged steps of Neil Armstrong on The Moon? NASA claims it was a super, uper, uper duper long selfie stick that protruded from the Lunar Modul that took the footage.

More Specifically, NASA Claims:

“For each lunar landing mission, a camera was also placed inside the Apollo Lunar Module (LM) descent stage's modularized equipment stowage assembly (MESA). Positioning the camera in the MESA made it possible to telecast the astronauts' first steps as they climbed down the LM's ladder at the start of a mission's first moonwalk/EVA. Afterwards, the camera would be detached from its mount in the MESA, mounted on a tripod and carried away from the LM to show the EVA's progress; or, mounted on a Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), where it could be remotely controlled from Mission Control on Earth.”

Do you buy it?

I don’t, given the technology in 1969.

It makes more sense that Stanley Kubrick filmed it from the surface of the Pinewood Studio Moon set. In 1935, millionaire Methodist and flour magnate J. Arthur Rank (1888–1972) went into partnership with Boot and they transformed the estate into a film studio. Boot based designs for the studio complex on the latest ideas being employed by film studios in Hollywood, California. Boot named the new studio Pinewood because "of the number of trees which grow there and because it seemed to suggest something of the American film centre in its second syllable".

Pinewood Studios:

Additionally, your smart phone will do over 100,000 times the number of computations per second tham the Lunar Module's computer could do. It was a very slow, primitive computer, at approximately 10 KB of memory, and hardly capable of rendering even a kitty cat image on a computer screen, let alone performing the complex calculations and work flow necessary to operate a Lunar Modul or remote camera on The Moon.

Also, Wi-Fi communication today is a millions time more advanced than anything NASA had in 1969, and yet I lose my cell signal if I go through a tunnel.

And yet, NASA is claiming almost zero latency two-way communication between Earth and The Moon at an alleged 294,000 miles!!! That’s communication through 7 layers of Earth atmosphere and then hundreds of thousands of miles of fictional Outer Space, including The Van Allen Radiation Belts.

Yeah, right…

President Richard Nixon Calling The Moon on a Landline in 1969…Make Sense?

NASA Claims This:

“Nixon spoke on a telephone which was routed through the wire and microwave links of the day until it reached a Manned Spaceflight Communications Network ground station where it was modulated onto s-band radio and transmitted to the Moon. The Van Allen belts (plural) were not an impediment.”

The technical impossibility of this in 1969, not to mention their absurd disregard for the Van Allen Radiation Belts, is both hilarious and nonsensical. At best, such a routing structure would create incredible latency problems, signal repeater and relay delays, and reception dissonance.