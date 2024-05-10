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Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
May 11, 2024

This is a loooong comment about Kubrick and in response to someone asking why/how would people take secrets of the magnitude of the moonwalk hoax to their grave. Bear with me. Thanks.

Christiane, Kubrick's wife, said he told her many times not to speak to any of the higher up people associated with his films because they were dangerous.

After the first moon walk, Kubrick became the only director that had absolute final edit over his films. This was considered a complete aberration in movie making. No director had final edit. The studios (money people) always had final edit. Why you still see "Director's Cut" versions of old films which are released generally long after the original film release.

Kubrick could have been entirely motivated to remain silent about his part in the moonwalk in order to gain this control over his own movies. He was famously known as a control freak. Every piece of visual element in his films was approved by him and purposeful. Nothing that was on camera appeared by chance.

The initial screenings of his movies always took place with a tightly controlled small group of studio execs no more than two weeks prior to the film's release so even if they wanted to change his films there was no time left to do so.

The story goes from people who claim to have been at the screening of Eyes Wide Shut that the original film that Kubrick made exposed the elite proclivity for pedophilia and beastiality in the orgy scenes and this is the real reason the elites at the orgy threatened to murder the Tom Cruise interloper character.

Then Kubrick mysteriously kicked off just before the movie was to be released and Steven Spielberg was brought in to do the "final edit". On a film Kubrick had finished.

Steven Spielberg has long been suspected as a pedophile and part of the elite Hollywood gang thereof. Many of his films have been dissected and there is evidence. Many whispers of child actors, Heather O'Rourke of Poltergeist fame being a highly suspected victim for, again, some fairly solid reasons. There are others.

The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut have both been meticulously analyzed for evidence both were about child abuse and child sex trafficking. The analysis is sound. Kubrick tied his involvement in the moon walk ruse into his films to show us the history of what he'd been involved in. Suddenly his controlling nature has reason beyond neurosis. It was to control the multi-layered messages he gave us. In code.

So, what does this have to do with NASA? All these ops are tied together. It's a small world and if Kubrick were working for NASA as a Hollywood insider and things are interrelated...

Always interrelated. Outside NASA's Houston headquarters is a very peculiar community built by NASA for their employees only. It was completely self-contained and even had a canal system so people could boat back and forth to one another's homes. It was very insular and isolating. I've been there. A social experiment in mind control.

People carry secrets to their graves all the time. Large ones and petty ones. The Mai Lai massacre in Vietnam is a prime example of over 600 US soldiers who witnessed a brutal inhumane massacre of innocent villagers and though only 200 of the soldiers participated in the massacre, all 600 remained silent for their entire lives.

People involved in black ops are rightfully frightened not only for their own lives but the lives of everyone they know. Kubrick moved himself and his family to England to a home that was basically a compound. He refused to shoot anything in the US after his departure. He would only travel to nearby filming studios in England to limit travel even within England. All the location shots in Eyes Wide Shut that were supposedly of NYC, were in fact shot in England and even then Kubrick was not in attendance. This should tell us something about his perceived need for insuring the safety of himself and his family.

And, as pointed out, never underestimate the money. People recently volunteered themselves and their families to be injected with a bioweapon in order to maintain their comfortable lives.

They always tell us. Following God's Law that we must always be told in order to choose.

Evil uses superficial notifications that we are likely to dismiss as inconsequential, but fulfill God's Law of forewarning and revelation of truth. What we continuously fail to recognize is the deadly warning from a clown's mouth is still a warning as is the truth.

Thank you, GL. God Bless.

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Brian Murphy's avatar
Brian Murphy
May 11, 2024

A funny thing really did happen on the way to the moon. Bart Sibrel claims this is the keystone conspiracy that once officially exposed as fake, would do more to wake up the normie normtards than anything else.

I’m not so sure. In my own lifetime,, I’ve seen them mindlessly suck up every lie about fake wars, fake elections, fake terrorist attacks, fake bugs, fake diseases, fake epidemics, fake pandemics, fake people, fake scary hobgoblins… because the TV said so.

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