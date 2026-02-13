B. B. Bennett said:

“Without exception, all measurements from the surface of the earth, or of the surface of the Earth, are made with respect to the horizontal plane of the surface of the Earth. This is the ONLY “proof” that the Earth is measured, navigated, surveyed, charted, and flown over, and built upon as a horizontal plane. All suggestions or claims of the Earth’s sphericity beg the question. The “globe” is, and always has been, a mathematical model, created from flat-earth measurements in the first instance.”

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/55387/55387-h/55387-h.htm

1 The aeronaut sees for himself.

2 Standing water level.

3 Surveyors’ “allowance.”

4 Flow of Rivers—the Nile.

5 Lighthouses—Cape Hatteras.

6 The sea-shore.—“Coming up.”

7 A trip down Chesapeake Bay.

8 The model globe useless.

9 The sailor’s level charts.

10 The mariners’ compass.

11 The southern circumference.

12 Circumnavigation of the Earth.

13 Meridians are straight lines.

14 Parallels of latitude—circles.

15 Sailing down and underneath.

16 Distance round the South.

17 Levelness required by man.

18 The “level” of the astronomers.

19 Half the globe is cut off, now!

20 No “up” or “down” in nature?

21 The “spherical lodestone.”

22 No falsehoods wanted!

23 No proof of “rotundity.”

24 A “most complete” failure.

25 The first Atlantic Cable.

26 Earth’s “curvature.”

27 Which end goes down?

28 A “hill of water.”

29 Characteristics of a globe.

30 Horizon—level with the eye.

31 Much too small a globe.

32 Vanishing point of objects.

33 We are not “fastened on.”

34 Our “antipodes.”—a delusion.

35 Horizon a level line.

36 Chesapeake Bay by night.

37 Six months day and night.

38 The “Midnight Sun.”

39 Sun moves round the Earth.

40 Suez Canal—100 miles—level.

41 The “true level.”—a curve.

42 Projectiles—firing east or west.

43 Bodies thrown upwards.

44 Firing in opposite direction.

45 Astronomer Royal of England.

46 An utterly meaningless theory.

47 Professor Proctor’s cylinder.

48 Proctor’s false perspective.

49 Motion of the clouds.

50 Scriptural proof—a plane.

51 The “Standing Order.”

52 More ice in the south.

53 Sun’s accelerated pace, south.

54 Balloons not left behind.

55 The Moon’s beams are cold.

56 The Sun and Moon.

57 Not Earth’s shadow at all.

58 Rotating and revolving.

59 Proctor’s big mistake.

60 Sun’s distance from Earth.

61 No true “measuring-rod.”

62 Sailing “round” a thing.

63 Telescopes—“hill of water.”

64 The laws of optics—Glaisher.

65 “Dwelling” upon error.

66 Ptolemy’s predictions.

67 Canal in China—700 miles.

68 Mr. Lockyer’s false logic.

69 Beggarly alternatives.

70 Mr. Lockyer’s suppositions.

71 North Star seen from S. lat.

72 “Walls not parallel!”

73 Pendulum experiments.

74 “Delightful uncertainty.”

75 Outrageous calculations.

76 J. R. Young’s Navigation.

77 “Tumbling over.”

78 Circumnavigation—south.

79 A disc—not a sphere.

80 Earth’s “motion” unproven.

81 Moon’s motion east to west.

82 All on the wrong track.

83 No meridianal “degrees.”

84 Depression of North Star.

85 Rivers flowing up-hill?

86 100 miles in five seconds.

87 Miserable makeshifts.

88 What holds the people on.

89 Luminous objects.

90 Practice against theory.

91 Unscientific classification.

92 G. B. Airy’s “suppositions.”

93 Astronomers give up theory.

94 School-room “proofs” false.

95 Pictorial proof—Earth a plane.

96 Laws of perspective ignored.

97 “Rational suppositions.”

98 It is the star that moves.

99 Hair-splitting calculation.

100 How “time” is lost or gained.