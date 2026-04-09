Flat Earth navigational maps of all dimensions have been used for hundreds of years before globe Earth navigational maps, but this is entirely irrelevant to the shape of the Earth. One main problem that Heliocentrists have with attempting to impose and determine nautical navigation accuracies upon Flat Earth maps is that there are so many variances between Flat Earth maps. In other words, the standard Flat Earth model has no universal dimension that can be nailed down for the purposes of proving anything about the fact that the Earth is flat or not. The Flat Earth map is merely a propositional edict, just as Heliocentrism is a philosophical proposition based on imagination.

And so, the debate swiftly transitions into a Red Herring Fallacy, where the fact that no observable, measurable, or proven curvature has ever been detected on the Earth is sidestepped by focusing upon accurate land mass and ocean water dimensions, as well as navigational times. A Red Herring Fallacy is a distraction tactic used to divert attention away from the original issue, topic, or argument by introducing a separate, irrelevant point. It is an informal fallacy of relevance designed to mislead, confuse, or avoid answering a difficult question by shifting the focus.

When a Heliocentrist feels he needs to prove the shape of the Earth by using an oppositional argument to a Flat Earth map and its assumed dimension, he is avoiding the more serious issue of there being no evidence for Earth curvature. The dimensions of a Flat Earth map, navigation times, and distances have nothing to do with the fact that the Earth is measured flat and has been for thousands of years. The Heliocentric Model is a philosophic proposition that has never stood up in court because no evidence of Earth’s curvature has ever been observed, measured, or proven to exist.

Flat Earth navigation charts were used for hundreds of years before globe Earth navigational charts. While the concept of a spherical Earth was known to the ancient Greeks in the 2nd Century B.C., functional globe-based navigation charts—specifically designed to plot ocean voyages—were not widely used until the European Age of Exploration (late 15th and 16th centuries). The earliest surviving nautical charts with navigational markings, called Portolan charts, appeared around 1275-1300, initially focusing on the Mediterranean region. Essentially, Portolan charts were highly accurate navigational maps used by European mariners from the late 13th to the 16th century, primarily for navigating the flat waters of the Mediterranean and Black Seas. These vellum charts featured detailed coastlines, ports, and a network of intersecting rhumb lines (compass lines) to aid in plotting courses, and no consideration of a spherical navigational course was used; only a flat seawater course.

A Portolan Chart of Italy and the Central Mediterranean Sea at the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.:

Later, Gerardus Mercator’s projection in 1569 revolutionized navigation, allowing straight lines of constant bearing (rhumb lines) to be plotted on flat charts, which bridged the gap between spherical reality and practical sea travel according to The Britannica Encyclopedia.

The Mercator Septentrionalium Terrarum Map is a Widely Known Flat Earth Map of the North Pole Region:

Errors Detected in Both Mercator Projection and Flat Earth Maps:

There are at least six identified critical error types in flat maps, including local shapes, areas, distances, flexion (bending), skewness (lopsidedness), and boundary cuts. These are illustrated by the famous Mercator Projection, the base template for Google Maps. It has perfect local shapes but is bad at depicting areas. Greenland appears as large as South America, even though it covers only one-seventh of the area of the globe.

One can’t make everything perfect. The Mercator map has a boundary cut error. One makes a cut of 180 degrees along the meridian of the international date line from pole to pole and unrolls the Earth’s surface, thus putting Hawaii on the far-left side of the map and Japan on the far-right side of the map, creating an additional distance error in the process. A pilot flying a great circle route straight from New York to Tokyo passes over northern Alaska. His route looks bent on a Mercator map—a flexion error. North America is lopsided to the north. Canada is bigger than it should be, and Mexico is too small. All these errors are important. Ignoring one of them can lead you to bad-looking maps that no one would prefer.

The object here is to find map projections that minimize the sum of the squares of the errors—a technique that dates back to the mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss. The Goldberg-Gott error score (sum of squares of the six normalized individual error terms) for the Mercator Projection is 8.296. The lower the score, the smaller the errors and the better the map. It was discovered that the best previously known flat map projection is the Winkel Tripel used by the National Geographic Society, with an error score of 4.563. It has straight pole lines top and bottom with bulging left and right margins marking its 180-degree boundary cut in the middle of the Pacific.

And the cartography game continues as we explore the Earth.

The Most Accurate Flat Map of Earth Yet:

Navigational Flat Earth Map:

Cartographers in NOAA's Office of Coast Survey, Marine Chart Division:

1943 Polar Azimuthal Equidistant Projection Flat Earth Map:

1587 Urbano Monte Flat Earth World Map:

Flat Earth Map: 1713 Historical Old World Map:1587 Urbano Monte Flat Earth World Map:

Flat Earth Historical Old World Map:

Modern Flat Earth Maps: