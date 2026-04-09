Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

It measures flat.

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Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
1h

We are not spinning.

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