Navajo Cosmology:
Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method in which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.