Flat Earth Advanced with Kevin Bobick
Time Stamps :
0:00 Intro
1:48 What’s the circumference of Earth?
2:55 How to calculate Earth’s curvature
9:09 Long-distance observation in Okaloosa Island, Florida
10:27 Satellites
15:17 Long-distance observation Cabezon Peak
22:43 Long-distance observation Manzano Mountain
25:09 Asinine idea of Earth being larger
26:11 Selenelion Eclipse
29:01 Three-body problem
30:00 Distant Star Light problem
30:30 Long-distance observation Mt. Taylor
30:54 Boats over the horizon and aviation
37:40 Star trails in the south
39:42 Celestial Navigation
47:18 Star trajectory problems
48:47 Biblical account of earth
