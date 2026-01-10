Flat Earth Advanced with Kevin Bobick:

Time Stamps :

0:00 Intro

1:48 What’s the circumference of Earth?

2:55 How to calculate Earth’s curvature

9:09 Long-distance observation in Okaloosa Island, Florida

10:27 Satellites

15:17 Long-distance observation Cabezon Peak

22:43 Long-distance observation Manzano Mountain

25:09 Asinine idea of Earth being larger

26:11 Selenelion Eclipse

29:01 Three-body problem

30:00 Distant Star Light problem

30:30 Long-distance observation Mt. Taylor

30:54 Boats over the horizon and aviation

37:40 Star trails in the south

39:42 Celestial Navigation

47:18 Star trajectory problems

48:47 Biblical account of earth