“The fact is we can never know the actual size of The Sun. It can’t be measured. All measurements of The Sun and any celestial body are based on “angular size” or, as it is also called, “apparent size”. This also includes assumed Sun distances. A light in the sky, where you can’t know its actual size, nor its actual distance, could literally be small and close, or giant and very far away.

Thankfully, there is no practical use in reality for knowing the size or distance of The Sun from the surface of The Earth. The only measurements that are useful for practical (navigational) purposes are the altitude/elevation angle of The Sun from the horizontal surface of The Earth.

The only reason the doctrines of Heliocentrism require useless and unverifiable measurements like Sun size and distance is to reinforce the paradigm that we are living in a solar system where we circle The Sun, and are but one of trillions of other solar systems in an infinite sky vacuum, which of course, violates the natural laws of Physics.”

Finnian makes an excellent point here. In order to perpetuate and reinforce the idea that Mankind is an insignificant accident in a vast infinite Cosmos, The Jesuit Vatican required that The Sun be placed millions and millions of miles away in order to justify a solar system that revolves around it. Not only did this satisfy their core position on Pagan Sun worship, but it also places Mankind in the power of The Vatican Church, rather than in the true Lord who resides above The Enclosed Firmament, perpetuated through the idea that The Lord is unattainably distant and beyond the scope and purview of any who should wish to reside within HIS Grace and Power.

By re-directing Mankind to reside in terrestrial powers rather than celestial powers, The Vatican Church, with its Heliocentric Myth, seized authority and power over The Earth.

Some History on Heliocentrism

Helios was the ancient Greek Titan god of The Sun, known for driving a fiery chariot across the sky to bring light to the world each day. He was the son of the Titans Hyperion and Theia, and the brother of Eos (Dawn) and Selene (Moon). Though his cult was eventually eclipsed by that of the Olympian god Apollo, Helios remained a significant deity, particularly in the region of Rhodes, where the Colossus of Rhodes was built in his honor.

Heliocentrism, also known as The Heliocentric Model, is a superseded astronomical model in which The Earth and planets (“Wandering Stars”) orbit around The Sun at the center of The Universe. Historically, Heliocentrism was opposed to Geocentrism, which placed The Earth at the center. The notion that The Earth revolves around The Sun had been proposed as early as the 3rd century BC by Aristarchus of Samos, who had been influenced by a concept presented by Philolaus of Croton (c. 470 – 385 BC).

In the 5th century BC the Greek philosophers, Philolaus and Hicetas, had the thought on different occasions that The Earth was spherical and revolving around a “mystical” central fire, and that this fire regulated The Universe. In medieval Europe, however, Aristarchus’ Heliocentrism attracted little attention, possibly because of the loss of scientific works of the Hellenistic period.

It was not until the 16th century that a mathematical model of a Heliocentric system was presented by the Renaissance mathematician, astronomer, and Catholic cleric, Nicolaus Copernicus, leading to The Copernican Revolution.

In 1576, Thomas Digges published a modified Copernican system. In the following century, Johannes Kepler introduced elliptical orbits, and Galileo Galilei presented supporting observations made using a primitive telescope. While the sphericity of Earth was recognized in Greco-Roman astronomy from at least the 4th century BC, The Earth’s daily rotation and yearly orbit around The Sun was never universally accepted until the Copernican Revolution. Nevertheless, prior to The Copernican Revolution, for thousands of years, all cultures realized that The Earth was an Enclosed Cosmological System with a Firmament.

The Necessity of a Flat Earth and Flat Baseline For Celestial Navigation and Sextants

Celestial Navigation and Sextants only work with a flat baseline due to the characteristics of a right triangle. Spherical geometry cannot calculate any accurate elevation angles since it has no flat baseline from the observer to the GP (Ground Position) under The Sun or at night under Polaris. It is crucial to remember that while for the purposes of geometry itself, you can get an elevation angle that is tangent to a sphere, you simply cannot get it for the purposes of Celestial Navigation because a flat baseline is required.

The angle of elevation is the angle between the horizontal line and the line of sight which is above the horizontal line. It is formed when an observer looks upwards at some object above his eye, such as the sky, The Sun, or The Moon. The angle of elevation is a concept related to height and distance, especially in trigonometry.

You also need a flat baseline for your GP (Ground Position) angle. Otherwise, you cannot create a right angle:

Celestial Navigation on Our Flat Earth:

Even the slightest elevation angle error destroys the calculations. After 10 miles of baseline, you’ve already corrupted your entire right triangle integrity...hence the reason a spherical Earth can’t work for Sextant calculations. A flat plane is always assumed by navigators, and only later are spherical geometry calculations superimposed upon this flat plane in order to arrive at a reified (abstract representation) imaginary globe model.

At this height of 231,000 thousand feet, NASA clams we should see over 5,678 feet of curvature. See it?

Celestial Navigation:

Celestial Navigation, also known as astronavigation, is the practice of position fixing using stars and other celestial bodies that enables a navigator to accurately determine their actual current physical position in space or on the surface of the Earth without relying solely on estimated positional calculations, commonly known as “dead reckoning.” Celestial navigation is performed without using satellite navigation or other similar modern electronic or digital positioning means.

Celestial navigation uses “sights,” or timed angular measurements, taken typically between a celestial body (e.g., the sun, the moon, a planet, or a star) and the visible horizon. Celestial navigation can also take advantage of measurements between celestial bodies without reference to the Earth’s horizon, such as when the Moon and other selected bodies are used in the practice called “lunars” or the lunar distance method, used for determining precise time when time is unknown.

Granted, there is a Celestial Sphere of Stars enveloping the Flat Earth, but The Earth, itself, is a flat plane:

The Sextant:

A sextant is a doubly reflecting navigation instrument that measures the angular distance between two visible objects. The primary use of a sextant is to measure the angle between an astronomical object and the horizon for the purposes of celestial navigation.

A diagram of a typical nautical sextant, a tool used in celestial navigation to measure the angle between two objects viewed by means of its optical sight:

The estimation of this angle, the altitude, is known as sighting or shooting the object, or taking a sight. The angle, and the time when it was measured, can be used to calculate a position line on a nautical or aeronautical chart—for example, sighting the Sun at noon or Polaris at night (in the Northern Hemisphere) to estimate latitude (with sight reduction). Sighting the height of a landmark can give a measure of distance off and, held horizontally, a sextant can measure angles between objects for a position on a chart. A sextant can also be used to measure the lunar distance between the moon and another celestial object (such as a star or planet) in order to determine Greenwich Mean Time and hence longitude. The principle of the instrument was first implemented around 1731 by John Hadley (1682–1744) and Thomas Godfrey (1704–1749), but it was also found later in the unpublished writings of Isaac Newton (1643–1727).

More Celestial Navigation Images

Celestial Navigation does not work with a baseline that is only tangent to The Earth because the GP (Ground Position) is not located on a point on The Earth:

Heliocentrists have transposed their flat plane celestial navigation calculations onto a sphere and placed their flat baseline at the center of an imaginary ball Earth, renaming their model, “The Celestial Sphere”:

True Celestial Navigation: