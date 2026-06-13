“There is no coincidence. Only the illusion of coincidence”.

--Alan Moore

“Coincidences are just other people’s choices, plans you don’t know about”.

--Elise Broach

Elon Musk was officially crowned the world’s first trillionaire on June 12th, 2026, reaching the milestone on paper following SpaceX’s historic stock market debut. On this same day, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, exploring the theme of government cover-ups of alien contact, just coincidentally happened to be released in U.S. theaters.

Coincidence or scripted and planned?

You decide.

Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire | ABC NEWS:

Steven Spielberg’s fake alien contact movie, Disclosure Day, was “coincidentally” released the same day that fake genius, Elon Musk, became the first fake trillionaire. Wow, what a coincidence! Or is it all simply a scripted psyop to associate and lump together SpaceX’s imaginary outer space exploration, Spielberg’s current testimony that aliens are real, and the release of his big-budget fake alien contact “B” movie, Disclosure Day, to reinforce the narrative of alien contact inevitability?

Steven Spielberg recently confirmed his belief that extraterrestrials are real and that alien life or UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) have visited Earth. He cited growing circumstantial evidence and recent declassified Pentagon UFO files as the basis for his conviction. Spielberg’s comments coincided with the wide theatrical release of his sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day. The film, which stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo, centers on a massive government and corporate cover-up designed to hide the reality of off-planet civilizations. In interviews, Spielberg stated that he doesn’t consider the idea of the government hiding communication with off-planet civilizations a conspiracy theory, but rather the “truth”. He expressed that learning about the existence of aliens in our lifetime is something he believes is inevitable.

Steven Spielberg talks about “Disclosure Day” and Says Aliens “have been here and they are here”.:

It is no stretch of the imagination to see how all of this: SpaceX, Elon Musk’s fake trillionaire status, Spielberg’s Disclosure Day movie release, and Spiegelberg’s testimony that extraterrestrials are real all work together as both a marketing ploy for the movie, as well as a desperate last-ditch attempt to embed within the minds of the masses that alien life is real. Fortunately for the world, their efforts are failing miserably as hundreds of millions of people regard this new Spielberg movie as a boring rehash of old outer space science fiction dross.

Spielberg, in a brief statement, defended the project as “a love letter to the sense of awe that brought so many of us into theaters decades ago.” Yet for a generation raised on bite-sized videos, algorithmic recommendations, and immersive mobile gaming, that awe appears increasingly hard to recapture on the big screen.



As summer blockbuster season continues, Disclosure Day’s release raises questions about whether even a master storyteller like Spielberg can compete with the pocket-sized distractions that now dominate attention spans. For many, the real first contact of 2026 wasn’t with aliens — it was with their Instagram and TikTok notification bars.

The press erupted. One reporter shouted, “Is any of the footage real?”

Elon leaned into the mic. “Real enough to make me a trillionaire. The footage looks so fake, it has to be real. That’s the only metric that matters in this

simulation.”

Christians Need to Hear What Spielberg Just Said About Disclosure Day: