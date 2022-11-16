The Jesuit Military Order of Rome was founded specifically to wage war against the Protestant Reformation and to conquer the world for the Roman Papal Caesar. The Jesuits realized early that the only way to enslave humanity was to control their minds through education and culture. Immediately they sailed to every corner of the world to indoctrinate the indigenous peoples on every continent with Roman Catholic religion.

They set up schools wherever they went and with the colonizing militaries available, forced the people at the point of the sword to not only convert or "die" but also to educate their children. All education worldwide is now controlled by the Jesuits through the United Nations common "core" curriculum. Private or public schooling makes no difference. Luciferian concepts have been infiltrated into the minds of the last 4 generations of young people. There is no way to wind this back.

The Jesuits are the sons of Satan hiding behind a religious facade. They are the modern iteration of the Babylonian Luciferian priesthood. After taking total control of the Vatican during the 1773-1814 suppression, and forming organized Freemasonry through their front group the “Illuminati”, they had the capability to infiltrate all sovereign governments and banking systems.

They have been simply biding their time until the brainwashing of the peoples of the world through their programs of Masonic education, entertainment, and religion is complete. By installing their high Catholic Knights and Masonic lackeys in every position of authority worldwide, they have effectively taken control of the world and can pull the levers of power that impact the day to day life of every human being. The power of life and death is in their hands as they cause food, water, energy, and money shortages wherever they wish to conquer. Freemasonry has been the tool by which world control has been achieved.

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire that rules all governments today through its United Nations world government apparatus is waging war against humanity on all fronts. This includes the use of phenomena both supernatural and technological to deceive the masses into accepting and believing false spiritual narratives contrary to claims made in the Bible. These events have been escalating over the last few decades yet few recognize the cause as Jesuit sorcery. From claimed “manifestations” of Mary at Fatima, Lourdes or Guadalupe to idols manifesting strange phenomena to unexplained UFO and weather events, signs in the Heavens and on the Earth have been normalized in the public mind. Most people believe in and expect alien visitation as if it were a real thing.

Predictive programming through movies, TV, and education programs has prepared minds to accept what they have been told. The Jesuits will deceive the world with the presentation of their final Papal Antichrist who will perform false miracles and actually call down fire from Heaven. The Final Assault Against Mankind will employ a combination of high tech chicanery and demonic supernatural power. The stage is being set and time is running out as we wind down to The End of This Age.

The Jesuit Military Order learned their lesson after being expelled from 83 cities, provinces, and countries over the last 500 years. They learned that concealing their activities while infiltrating all world systems was absolutely imperative. So they got themselves abolished in 1773 and disappeared for 40 years. When they re-emerged they were in control of all secret societies through their front group the “Illuminati.” They quickly moved to buy out all media sources in order to control the flow of information. Newspapers, books, then radio, TV and finally the internet - they control it all today.

However movies have proved to be one of the best ways to brainwash the masses and 120 years of movies have done the trick. In particular, super hero movies have been very successful. The ancient Pagan gods dressed up as Roman Catholic “saints”, and now as comic book heroes, are back in the public mind and are being worshipped and revered as gods. Hollywood is the Jesuit ministry of propaganda, and the whole world is sucking in their lies and deception. Today people are finding it difficult to divide fact from fiction as the lines between reality and fantasy are blurred. Is it any wonder that Faith in God is diminishing. The Jesuits are truly winning the Battle For The Minds of Mankind.

Online censorship is escalating under the guise of good business or preventing intolerance and hate speech. Speaking the truth has indeed become the new hate speech. Censorship is always incremental so as not to alarm too many people at one time and alert them to ever increasing Fascism.

The Jesuits are masters at the use of propaganda and controlling communications so their change of policy ploy always takes people unawares. All the major SNS platforms are owned and controlled by Jesuit run corporations under supervision by the CIA known as Catholics In Action. As censorship increases, human freedoms to speak and do are increasingly curtailed. It is the God given right for any human being to speak and live freely without fear of tyrannical governing agencies. It is the responsibility of every man to stand against tyranny and expose lies and deception in any way they can. As truth disappears people are unable to resist because they are oblivious to the tyranny and danger rising around them. This is where we are today with time and freedom running out.

The New Age is just a new iteration of the Old Age of Nimrod and Babel. The Jesuits created Theosophy through their agent Helena Blavatsky to enshrine core Luciferian occult teachings passed down from Babylon through all the ancient empires finishing in Rome. Theosophy dovetails with Roman Catholicism and Freemasonry and provides the satanic belief system that controls the world.

The Jesuits of Rome are pagan Luciferians with one goal in mind. To railroad humanity into the depths of depravity under the guise of freedom of choice and love. The core of pagan Babylonian religion is Androgyny, the glorification of the re-joining of both male and female in one body.

Luciferians believe that in order to obtain “Salvation” and harmony with the universe they need to transition from male to female (MTF) or female to male (FTM.)This is why the Transgender movement is being pushed onto society worldwide through culture and education programs. This corruption of male and female will result in the judgement of God falling on Mankind, again just as it did in The Days of Noah. Man is repeating the same horrible slide into perversion for the last time in human history.

What we are witnessing today is the almost complete conformation of human minds to Luciferian ideology and practice. People are spiritually blind and believe all is well and everyone's going to Heaven. Material prosperity is the number one goal for most and drives people to obtain more than what they need. The Jesuits have set up a system that has people chasing idols of every description. God has been usurped by useless idols. With the idolatry comes gross sin and depravity as people abandon God's Laws and embrace a humanistic New Age agenda, thus provoking God to anger. The Luciferian mind is conformed to Satan and the Satanic system for the gratification of fleshly desires and self.

The godly mind has been transformed to obey God's commands and to do what is right and good, regardless of the personal cost. God is at the center. The Jesuits are reversing this natural order of The Lord in order to achieve a One World Luciferian Beast System.

Additionally, The Jesuit Military Order have been working to subvert China since 1582 when Matteo Ricci first landed in Macau. By 1687, they had 200 schools dotted around China. The Chinese youth have been indoctrinated with Jesuit ideologies over many centuries and were radicalized for the purpose of revolution which finally erupted in the early 20th century. Mao Zedong was also radicalized by communist ideology and was used by the Jesuits to destroy the old traditional order in China.

Carrying out a ruthless, scorched Earth policy, Mao murdered generations of educated, civilized Chinese and expelled all Western missionaries but not the Jesuits. Mao was a willing tool of Rome and was rewarded for his compliance and the result was an ignorant populace who knew little of their history. Mao's Cultural Revolution produced a mind controlled, socially engineered population that follows the dictates of the Communist Party today. The Jesuits are 100% in control of China, and today, they use the Chinese economy to control national economies worldwide. We are currently witnessing the Chinese Communist Model being applied to all the countries of the world, which the fake Pandemic was severe evidence of.

Both Communist Russia and Communist China are central game pieces on the Jesuit gameboard, and are being used as a flaming Satanic sword to influence world events, both economically and morally. The end goal of The Jesuits is to incite chaos and revolution in order to roll out a worldwide revolutionary spirit that will collapse all nations so that The Jesuits can remake them in the Image of the Beast.

Revolution is the Jesuit strategy to achieve a Luciferian New Age, which utilizes deception, total human control, mobility restrictions, surveillance, chaos, and full spectrum dominance. Remember Communists teach that change comes through revolution, and they learned this from The Jesuits, for Communism is a Jesuit creation. Revolution is a Jesuit tool for collapsing nations and depopulating geographical regions. Communist Revolution is also a weapon used to achieve Order Out of Chaos (Ordo Ab Chao), where the Jesuits are able to remake the world from its collapse.

Absolute truth is under attack today as Jesuitical Cultural Marxist Relativist Theory, Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, Climate Change propaganda, and their Satanically depraved mind control permeates the thinking and lives of generations of institutionally educated people. They corrupt nations from within through infiltration, sexual decadence, political intrigue, Scientism, New Age Occultism, Darwinism, Marxism, Feminism, Transgenderism, Collectivism, Communism, Atheism, Pantheism, Deism, and covert assassination.

All roads lead to Rome, and The Jesuit Spider exists at the epicenter of that Roman Catholic Jesuit Papal spiderweb. Note that the current Pope, Pope Francis, is a Jesuit. Jesuits are lying, murders psychopaths and they will always preach to the masses that everything they do is for “the greater good”. Sound familiar? But behind the scenes, The Jesuits believe that “the ends justify the means”, which is the core of Jesuit teaching.

