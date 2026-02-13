Example Two of my approach in responding to a random Facebook Heliocentrist:

Random Heliocentrist, Kris Adams:

“If the world is flat, then you should be able to go to the top of a tall mountain, use a high-powered laser, and hit any point on the earth. It’s been tried and failed every time.”

My Reply to Kris Adams:

“Wrong, Kris. Atmospheric distortion, refraction, pollution, cloud density, and The Inverse Square Law of Light prohibit this. The Inverse Square Law states that light intensity decreases in proportion to the square of the distance from a point source, as light spreads over a larger area. As light travels from a point source, it spreads out over a larger and larger area. At double the distance, the same amount of light covers four times the area, reducing intensity to one quarter its original intensity, and so on and so forth. The light intensity drops significantly close to the source, while changes become less drastic at greater distances, as the beam eventually and swiftly becomes imperceptible.

Additionally, due to perspective, there is a vanishing point of compression and convergence at any apparent horizon line, resulting in any laser beam resolving into a point of compressed dissolution at a measurable vanishing point. The vanishing point always lies on the horizon line, which is at the viewer’s eye level. Since The Earth is so vast, even from the summit of Mount Everest, The Earth’s land mass extends outwards to such a length that the horizon line rises to meet the viewer’s eye level. While the apparent horizon often represents the edge of the Earth’s surface (the boundary between The Earth and sky), the vanishing point is a geometric construct within the visual field to represent depth and perspective, which is a natural attribute of optics and perception.

Finally, even the summit of Mount Everest possesses a minuscule altitude when compared to the vastness of Earth’s topography and geographic land mass. You’d need to be hundreds of miles higher to even begin the conversation you’ve opened up.

And lastly, even the most high-powered laser beam spreads out via diffusion very quickly, rendering the beam no more penetrating than a high-powered flashlight shooting out into an endless darkness. Light diffusion is the scattering of light in various directions upon interacting with the atmosphere, also known as atmospheric scattering, which occurs when light interacts with gas molecules, aerosols, and dust in the atmosphere, thereby causing laser light to deviate from a straight path and spread in various directions. Diffusion transforms direct, concentrated laser light into a wider, more diffused and nebulous beam. Hope this helps. Respectfully, Greg”