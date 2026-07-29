From the opening verses of Scripture, light and darkness stand in eternal opposition. “God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness” (Genesis 1:3–4). That primordial separation is not merely cosmic; it is moral. Light reveals. Darkness conceals. And it is in concealment that evil finds its native soil.

Jesus Himself diagnosed the human heart with piercing clarity: “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed” (John 3:19–20). Evil does not merely tolerate darkness; it requires it. Like a parasite that withers under open sky, wickedness flourishes only where it can remain unseen—behind closed doors, in whispered conspiracies, in the private chambers of the heart, and in the quiet complicity of a culture that refuses to name sin for what it is.

Scripture is unrelenting on this point. The apostle Paul exhorts the church at Ephesus, “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light” (Ephesians 5:11–13). Notice the sequence: darkness produces fruitless deeds; secrecy sustains them; exposure dismantles them. Evil thrives not primarily by its own strength, but by the absence of light. When truth is muted, when conscience is seared, when the fear of God is dismissed, darkness advances with quiet confidence.

Consider the patterns that recur throughout the biblical narrative. Cain murders Abel in the field, away from watchful eyes, then lies to God about his brother’s whereabouts. David’s adultery with Bathsheba and the subsequent murder of Uriah unfold in the shadows of palace intrigue and coded messages. Judas betrays the Son of Man under cover of night, leading a detachment with lanterns and weapons into the garden. In each case, the deed itself is heinous, yet it is the covering—the calculated retreat into secrecy—that allows the evil to mature and multiply. Darkness is not neutral; it is the chosen habitat of the serpent who first whispered in the garden, “Did God really say…?”

Yet the Bible never leaves us with the triumph of darkness. The same Lord who declared that people loved darkness also proclaimed, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). Light does not negotiate with darkness; it invades it. When Christ stepped into the world, the darkness could not overcome Him (John 1:5). His incarnation, His teaching, His cross, and His empty tomb are successive acts of exposure—unmasking the powers of this present age and rendering them powerless before the truth.

For the believer, therefore, the call is not merely to avoid darkness but to walk as children of light (Ephesians 5:8). Confession brings the hidden into the open. Accountability places deeds under the gaze of the community. The Word of God, living and active, pierces the secret places of the heart. Prayer invites the searching presence of the Holy Spirit. In these practices, darkness loses its advantage. Evil that is named, confessed, and brought into the light of Christ’s finished work begins to wither.

There remains a sober warning. Societies and souls that systematically extinguish the light—by redefining sin, silencing the prophetic voice, or preferring comfortable illusions over hard truth—create the very conditions in which evil multiplies. History and Scripture both testify that when the light is rejected, the darkness thickens until it feels almost natural. Yet even then the promise stands: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Evil thrives in darkness because darkness is the realm where accountability dies, and self-deception reigns. But the God who is light, and in whom there is no darkness at all (1 John 1:5), has not left the world without witness. He has sent His Son as the true Light. Those who come to that Light find not only exposure, but cleansing, freedom, and the power to become light-bearers themselves—men and women who, by walking in truth, starve the darkness of the secrecy it needs to survive.