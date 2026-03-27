A Heliocentrist Posted This:

Level Means Curved With Magic Gravity: An Examination of “Flat Earth Debunks”

The following is the official Heliocentric point of view of the idea of “Level”:

“Yes, the phrase “level means curved with Gravity” is accurate, as a “level” surface is defined as a surface that is perpendicular to the direction of Gravity at every point, which on a spherical body like Earth results in a curved surface that follows the Earth’s curvature. While “level” often implies flat in everyday language, in the context of Gravity, it means that a plumb line (which indicates the direction of Gravity) would be at a 90-degree angle to the surface everywhere along the curve.

Here’s a breakdown of why this is the case:

Gravity pulls toward the center:

Earth is a massive, nearly spherical body, and its Gravity pulls everything, including water, toward its center.

Perpendicularity to Gravity:

For a surface to be level, it must be at a 90-degree angle to the direction of Gravity. On a sphere, this means the surface of the water must also curve to maintain that perpendicular relationship with the ever-changing direction of Gravity.

The illusion of flatness:

The Earth is so large that a small portion of its surface appears flat to us from our perspective. This is why we perceive the ocean as flat, even though it is, in fact, following the curve of the Earth.

== “Water finds its level.”

The saying “water finds its level” is true because water constantly adjusts itself to be perpendicular to the pull of Gravity. On a global scale, this results in the ocean conforming to the Earth’s curved surface, minimizing gravitational potential energy and creating a continuous, curved level surface.”

My Reply:

Got that? Anytime you see water level on The Earth, it is actually not level. It is curving perpendicularity to Gravity. On a sphere, this means the surface of ocean water must also curve to maintain that perpendicular relationship with the ever-changing direction of Gravity.

Is this your experience of reality?

Have you ever seen ocean water curve away from you or, horizontally, from left to right?

My favorite contradiction in this zany Heliocentric logic is the phase, “curved level surface”.

Does it get any more Schizophrenic?

This is Absolutely Bonkers:

Zetetic Cosmogony: Or Conclusive Evidence That The World is Not a Rotating, Revolving Globe, but a Stationary Plane Circle, by Thomas Winship, 1899:

(On The Term “Level”)

“Advocates of the globular form of the world often fall back on the meaning of the term “level,” affirming that a level surface means an even surface and not a horizontal or flat one. That is to say that a convex surface, if free from irregularities, is even or level. In “Nuttall’s Standard Dictionary,” 1892 Edition, page 409, the following is the definition of level:” Horizontal, even, flat, on the same line of plane.” This shows that the level is the same as horizontal or flat, and could not possibly apply to a convex surface. In the “Cruise of the Falcon,” by E. F. Knight, the following occurs on page 2 of volume 2: “There are no curves on the way, the rails being carried in one perfectly straight line across the level plains.” Level here means flat or horizontal, as the plains in South America are known to be for thousands of square miles.

“Robinson’s New Navigation and Surveying,” page 25, says: “The spirit level, which is usually on the underside of the Surveyor’s transit instrument, is used to determine a horizontal line. A horizontal line is at right angles to a vertical. It is a level line.”

The following is from the same work, page 33: “To adjust a theodolite, measure the distance between two stations very carefully, and set the instrument halfway between them. Now bring the level near to one of the stations, level it carefully, and sight the rod. Note the number on the rod, say six feet, and have the rod man go to the other station and place his target on the rod just six feet. When the telescope is turned upon it the horizontal spider line ought to just coincide with the target, and will, if the instrument is level or in perfect adjustment.” From the foregoing, it is very clear that level means horizontal and cannot mean convex.”