Sir Isaac Newton Expressed in His Third Letter to Richard Bentley (February 25, 1692/3), Strong Reservations Regarding the Concept of Gravity as an Inherent Force Acting Across a Vacuum Without an Intermediary Medium (i.e., External Pressure)

Sir Isaac Newton described the Third Law of Motion (action-reaction) in his Principia (1687) as a universal law of mechanics. However, Sir Isaac Newton wrote in his Letter to Richard Bentley (1692/3) that his Laws of Motion required some medium (i.e., external pressure) in order to work at a distance in the vacuum of Outer Space. Sir Isaac Newton expressed strong reservations regarding the concept of Gravity as an inherent force acting across a vacuum without an intermediary medium.

By inference, we can extrapolate that Newton would agree that a rocket cannot work in a vacuum, but rather, requires some intermediary medium (i.e., external pressure) in order to work.

Action at a Distance Inconceivable:

Newton famously stated that it was an “absurdity” to believe matter could innately act upon another body at a distance without a mediator.

A Necessary Agent:

He insisted that Gravity required an active agent to function, though he remained ambiguous about whether this mechanism was material or immaterial.

Context of His Views:

Although his Principia (1687) provided the mathematical framework for Gravity, Newton privately sought a physical explanation, such as an intervening medium or divine influence, to explain how the force was mediated.

Excerpt From Original Letter from Isaac Newton to Richard Bentley

Author: Isaac Newton

Source: 189.R.4.47, ff. 7-8, Trinity College Library, Cambridge, UK Published online: October 2007

“The last clause of your second position, I like very well. ‘Tis inconceivable that inanimate brute matter should (without the mediation of something else which is not material) operate upon & affect other matter without mutual contact, as it must if gravitation in the sense of Epicurus be essential & inherent in it. And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent & essential to matter so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by & through which their action or force be conveyed from one to another is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it. Gravity must be caused by an agent acting constantly according to certain laws, but whether this agent be material or immaterial is a question I have left to the consideration of my readers.”

--Your most humble Servant to command, Sir Isaac Newton”

Even NASA admits that an external pressure is required for rocket momentum: