A Dialectic, also known as The Dialectical Method, refers originally to dialogue between people holding different points of view about a subject but wishing to arrive at the truth through reasoned argument. In classical philosophy, a Dialectic is a form of reasoning based upon dialogue of arguments and counter-arguments, advocating propositions (theses) and counter-propositions (antitheses). The outcome of such a dialectic might be the refutation of a relevant proposition, or a synthesis, a combination of the opposing assertions, or a qualitative improvement of the dialogue. This is known as The Hegelian Dialectic.

In order to escape the Dialectic between The Satanic New World Order and The Gnostic Luciferian New Age, one must cling to the purest form of Christianity, which simply means to be Saved by the blood of Christ instead of through a personal exploration of Gnostic and occult knowledge or through the identification with a country. Christianity has nothing to do with Christian Nationalism, which is a political ideology that asserts the U.S. should be a Christian nation and its government should reflect Christian values and identity. The key difference is that Christianity focuses on spiritual transformation and Salvation through the work of Christ, while Christian Nationalism is a False Light that seeks to fuse national identity with a specific political and cultural identity, often promoting the idea that one must be Christian to be a truly American. Christianity is the salvific belief that Salvation is achieved through the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, which is seen as the ultimate atoning sacrifice for sin. This belief is supported by various Bible verses that describe how HIS blood provides redemption, forgiveness of sins, and freedom from punishment. For believers, the phrase signifies being declared righteous and cleansed from sin, allowing them to be reconciled with God.

Exactly as I Explained in 2024, The False Light of Christian Nationalism Will Overthrow America: Christian Nationalism and Charlie Kirk

The current deification of Charlie Kirk into Sainthood is nothing new. We’ve been seeing this trend occurring for decades, all with the intent to push various New World Order agendas towards Christian Nationalism, where Christianity is posited as a political rather than a spiritual path. They had done this with Trump, just recently. The more Christian Nationalism can be pushed, the more there will be a reactionary leftist push back towards New Age Luciferianism and Atheism, and that’s the whole point…divide and conquer in a Hegelian Dialectic where a new synthesis of events results in a “New Golden Age”, which is essentially nothing more than The Luciferian Beast System with a mask.

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial: Something as Grandiose as a Nuremberg Rally: Who Was More Nationalist Than Adoph Hitler?

What is Christian Nationalism?:

America is a Masonic Nation Not a Christian Nation

America was Primarily Founded Upon Masonic Idealism Not Christianity:

While not the sole basis for the founding of The United States, Masonic principles of liberty, equality, and religious tolerance significantly influenced many of the Founding Fathers who were Freemasons. These ideals helped shape the foundational documents and system of governance of the new nation.

Masonic Influence Through the Founding Fathers:

Many key figures of the American Revolution were Freemasons, and their views on republicanism and self-determination were aligned with Masonic thought.

Prominent Members: The list of Masonic Founding Fathers includes influential figures such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock, and Paul Revere.

Leadership Roles : Freemasons played significant roles in the Revolution. At least nine of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were Masons, as were 13 of the 39 signers of the Constitution. A large number of generals in the Continental Army were also Masons.

Inspiration for Self-Governance: Historian Steven C. Bullock argues that Freemasonry was a major inspiration for the American Republic’s successful attempt at self-governance, transitioning from a monarchy to a republic.

Alignment of Masonic and American Ideals:

The philosophies of Freemasonry and the U.S. government share several notable similarities.

Liberty and Equality : Masonic values like brotherhood, equality, and the pursuit of knowledge parallel the values found in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Republican Virtues : The Masonic “civil religion” focused on freedom, self-government, and a limited role for the state, aligning with the virtues embraced by the early American Republic.

Separation of Powers : The American system of three branches of government—executive, legislative, and judicial—mirrors the symbolic Masonic emphasis on the triangle, which represents a balanced and indivisible creative force.

Enlightenment Ideas: Like many Founding Fathers, Masons adopted the philosophical ideas of Enlightenment thinkers such as John Locke, which championed liberty and freedom.

Masonic Symbolism and Ceremony in U.S. Architecture:

Masonic influence is also visible in the ceremonial traditions and architecture of the nation’s capital, though speculation about hidden layouts is largely unfounded.

Cornerstone Ceremony : In 1793, President George Washington, wearing his Masonic apron, presided over the cornerstone laying for the U.S. Capitol building. The ceremony involved elaborate Masonic rituals, including consecrating the stone with corn, wine, and oil.

White House Construction : When the White House was renovated during the Truman administration, workers found stones etched with Masonic symbols. The building’s Irish architect, James Hoban, was a Mason.

George Washington Masonic National Memorial: This prominent landmark in Alexandria, Virginia, was built to honor George Washington’s role as a Freemason.

The Christian Nationalist View of Charlie Kirk

The American Reformer Explains:

“In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Kirk’s life, faith, and political vision for America have taken central stage in online and real-life discussion. Kirk’s memorial service this past Sunday was one of the most remarkable events in American history. Dignified public intellectuals and the highest officials in American government praised Kirk for his outspoken Christian faith, for his courage and conviction, and they preached the gospel of Jesus Christ multiple times throughout the five-hour service.

To have such a public effect upon so many people—both leading political officials but also millions watching around the world—was a testimony to both Charlie Kirk’s Christian faith and his political conservatism, which were simultaneously embraced by Kirk in an unashamed way. Kirk’s tragic passing presents us with the opportunity to reflect not only upon Kirk’s faith and witness, but also how he conceived of and conducted himself as a public Christian in American politics.

Charlie Kirk’s Political Theology

A quick flip through Kirk’s videos at college campuses, or perusing his X timeline, reveals that Kirk often preached the gospel of Christ crucified. He was not ashamed: “We are all sinners. We need Jesus. Jesus sets us free, redeems us, and is our savior. Accept Jesus in your life,” and “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

Yet Charlie was not merely a public evangelist. His platform was the American political scene, and especially college campuses. Kirk’s approach was not that found among mainstream evangelicals over the last generation of “faithful presence,” “Christian witness,” and “cultural engagement.” Instead, Kirk believed in the Christianization of America, including our political institutions and elite officials. Kirk’s life and words were a rebuke to the cottage industry of third-way, Christian cultural engagement that too often is ineffectual and runs cover for an increasingly post-Christian America.

There was no “neither left nor right” nor “third-wayism” in Kirk. The de-Christianization of America was a tragedy to him: “There is revival in the Christian church. Churches are growing. Young people are flocking to faith in God. You do not want to live in a non-Christian country. Even the most hardened atheists or agnostics are blessed by the church’s influence.” Atheism, secularism, and Islam were all threats to be named and combatted. Kirk was not shy about this, publicly speaking of the spiritual battle over the soul of America and eschewing talk of religious pluralism and neutrality. “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America,” and a “spiritual battle is coming to the West and the enemies are woke-ism or Marxism combining with Islamism to go after what we call the American way of life.” For Kirk and millions of other Americans, the American way of life was incompatible with being taught “the lesbian, gay, transgender garbage in their school” or “hearing the Muslim call to prayer five times a day.”

Kirk’s political theology was neither abstract nor otherworldly. He believed that America had been a Christian nation and that we have a Christian inheritance that we must protect. “We must defend the Christian heritage and institutions that gave birth to America. Christianity is the key, irreplaceable element. If we lose it, it’s not so much that America will fall, it’s that America will become evil.” In this way, Charlie’s witness of the gospel and his political work to save America merged in a beautiful vision of a Christian civilization—what God desires and what he will one day accomplish across the world.

As was clear from his life’s work, Kirk saw no contradiction between being a faithful Christian and a patriotic American. More than this, however, he viewed America as a Christian nation, a gift from God to evangelicals today that must be cherished, safeguarded, and stewarded well. At the 2024 Believers’ Summit hosted by TPUSA, Kirk said the following:

The question in front of us, as the American church, is that we have had this beautiful blessing called the United States of America, handed down to us by our forefathers. This idea of liberty is God’s idea, not man’s idea. And whether or not the United States of America will continue to exist in any recognizable form, is completely and solely dependent on whether or not those who call themselves Christians, churches in America will be willing to say, “Lord, here I am. Use me for your purpose.” And will elevate the fight for truth, freedom, liberty, America. Much more than ease and comfort.

How many Protestant churches throughout our country, how many pastors, how many gospel conferences could say something like this without qualification? Could they be as bold and confident as Kirk without adding a “—but” at the end, and then going on to warn about the dangers of civil religion or the corruption of the faith by politics, or that our citizenship is really in heaven? Few indeed. Kirk puts our churches, pastors, and parachurch organizations to shame. He was bold and clear in his Protestant political theology and its relevance to America, where so many other so-called “faith leaders” are muddled in their thinking or cowardly in their inaction.

Charlie Kirk, Christian Nationalist

Charlie was not just an outspoken Christian and red-blooded patriotic American, but he actively embraced and defended the idea that America was founded as a Christian nation. In a popular video that got almost 10 million views, an interlocutor made the typical argument that America was not founded as a Christian nation because the Declaration only mentions God four times, the Constitution not at all, and the common law was the basis of our legal structure (presupposing, falsely, that the common law is not Christian). Kirk’s response was devoid of all cliches or junk scholarship and instead evidenced a learned and nuanced understanding. His first point, and probably the most important thing he could have said that most people miss, is that America was founded as a collection of independent states, and the state constitutions at the founding were thoroughly Christian political constitutions.

Kirk also inaccurately related that 55 of the 56 signers of the Declaration were Christians, and the common law was undergirded by Christian ethics and legal principles—such as presumption of innocence, due process, and jury of your peers. Kirk also argued that of the references to God in the Declaration, the last paragraph’s invocation of the “Supreme Judge of the world” was a prayer (really an oath) to Jesus Christ, who is the Judge of the universe. Thus, Kirk was right to assert that the Enlightenment was not the source of American ideals and values at the founding. Instead, the Bible, and Deuteronomy in particular, was cited more than any other philosopher or author.

But perhaps the most profound thing Kirk said was that “the body politic of America was so Christian and was so Protestant, that our form and structure of government was built for the people that believed in Christ our Lord. One of the reasons we’re living through a constitutional crisis is that we no longer have a Christian nation, but we have a Christian form of government, and they’re incompatible. You cannot have liberty if you do not have a Christian population.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Charlie Kirk unashamedly believed in America as a Christian nation, and even more than this, that she was Protestant in her DNA. Kirk knew this not as an article of faith, mythology, or wish-casting, but because he had gone to the educational woodshed, done his homework, and studied the founders in their own words. Kirk’s testimony is an inspiration that should challenge all Americans to do the same.

The “Christian Nationalism” Slur

At the same time that Kirk championed America as a genuinely Christian nation, he recognized that the label of “Christian Nationalism” was being wielded as a bludgeon by the media, by leftists, and by faux “conservatives.” He saw clearly what many refused to admit: “The American regime has fixated on Christianity as the chief threat to their power, and so they are attacking it under the label of ‘Christian nationalism.’” As is all too obvious, the Washington bureaucracy has increasingly become hostile to Christianity and especially to white Christian men. Kirk understood this, and he could see that “Christian nationalism” as a slur to scare the public might not only work but was being co-opted by public faith leaders.

Kirk called out Rob Reiner (atheist), Tim Alberta, Jim Wallis, and David French by name. “Theologian Jim Wallis, whose definition of ‘Christianity’ doesn’t include protecting the unborn, says that conservative Christians are adherents of ‘The False White Gospel.’” On French, Kirk didn’t hold back: “David French, who never misses a chance to condemn the faith he professes to follow, says it is anti-Christian to believe America should be a Christian nation (this is that ugly ‘Christian nationalism’), and agreed that saying ‘Christ is King’ is antisemitic, unless you carefully hide it away in a church so it doesn’t offend anyone.”

Kirk concluded by shaming these men publicly: “All three of these self-proclaimed Christians went on Morning Joe to help stoke the panic of MSNBC viewers about dangerous ‘Christian nationalists’ coming to get them. They took part in a calculated political op aimed at smearing American believers and getting Joe Biden re-elected. Shame on them.”

In another post Kirk proclaimed that “It’s not about ‘Christian Nationalism.’ [That’s] a boogeyman they’ve invented to silence you while the Biden Regime institutes a new state religion.” Kirk understood what many have realized only recently: that it’s not a matter of whether, but which. Which religion will be publicly proclaimed and infused into the national life of America? It is, truly, either Christ or chaos, Christianity or a pagan religion.”

The Hijacking of Christianity: Media Influencers Pave The Way Towards The False Light of Christian Nationalism

Hugo Talks:

The Rise of The False Light of the Christian Nationalism Beast System in a Nutshell

All the powers of the world, including The Vatican, are rallying around this idea of a New Age version of Christianity. We may see a rise in Conservative Right Wing Pro-America Nationalism in the next few years that could result in Trump becoming president again in 2024. All of this is predicted in Revelation and speaks to the coming of a False Christian Beast System, as it destroys The Harlot of Babylon, which is essentially Babylonian America and the Draconian Liberalism of The Great Reset.

In Revelation, The Beast devours The Harlot as it rides on its back. The Harlot is Babylonian America and The Old Vatican, and The Beast is The New Age version of The Vatican and Christian Nationalism in America, driven by a New Age version of Christianity, which is what the MAGA Great Awakening of Trump is all about.

Note the propaganda pushing Trump in the same way Hitler was pushed:

Wild Video Claims God Made Donald Trump:

The hyperinflation happening now correlates with the hyperinflation of The Weimar Republic that occurred in NAZI Germany, which led to German Nationalism. It’s a reboot strategy to usher in a new False Light Christian Nationalism in America ( i.e. MAGA Trump Great Awakening “Drain The Swamp Agenda) This is what Hitler did...drain the Jewish central banking Satanic Witchcraft swamp. The result was a false Christian (i.e., Catholic) New Age Occultism.

With Christian Nationalism, Lucifer transforms into an Angel of Light.

2 Corinthians 11: 13-14

13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

Revelation 17:16 and Using Christianity as a Trojan Horse for Pseudo-Christian Jingoism and Cultural Superiority

The Great Awaking in America is hijacking the Christian Faith in the form of Christian Nationalism in order to advance hyper-Nationalism (Jingoism) as a means of establishing a fake Christianity around the world. It is a manifestation of The Beast System that Revelation talks about.

Removing Separation of Church and State in America :The Beginning of the One World Religion:

If you open the Book of Revelation and simply begin reading it as an unfolding scenario, it goes something like this. There will be wars and famines and disease epidemics and heavenly signs that will alert the world to some sort of crisis. Then will come an Antichrist as he’s called, or a political ruler, that will establish control over the whole earth. He’ll be backed up with a religious ruler, who’s called the false prophet. They together establish a unified social, economic and religious system that dominates the world.

The Antichrist is Donald J. Trump (Proof from the Bible):

The New Age Antichrist May Become a Fake Martyr to Convince the False Christian Nationalists to Choose Him For President in 2024

Donnie Darkened on Twitter Wrote:

I’ve been saying since last year that Donald Trump’s persecution would intensify, and that he would possibly be arrested to imitate the persecution of Jesus.

Now, Donald Trump faces great persecution, though being “innocent,” is being martyred as the “sacrificial lamb” for the people.

And all right before Passover.

Many pro-Trump conservatives have picked up on this, amongst other parallels, and are ultimately concluding that Donald Trump is sent by God to defend us from the globalist deep state. (Save us from evil.)

I believe that the Antichrist is rising from right under the noses of the church, and the Christian Right. I believe this has always been Satan’s plan.

Fox News Helps Prepare the Way for the Fake Messiah False Christian Nationalists, Donald Trump:

Donald Trump Delivers Remarks From Mar-A-Lago After Arraignment:

The Antichrist is Satan’s blashlemized version of The Messiah, Jesus. The Antichrist parallels certain key events that Jesus went through, in order deceive The sleeping church (Lukewarm, Christians) into believing he is the second coming of God. (Not that he is Jesus, but that he possesses the “Christ Consciousness.” The New Age agenda is another rabbit hole entirely.)

He will also deceive many religious Jews into believing he is the Gentile Messiah, much like King Cyrus, who was hailed by the Jews as a Messiah, though being a Gentile, through allowing the Jews to return home to Israel to build the Second temple by defeating their Babylonian possessors.

An official coin was even minted in Jerusalem with Trump and King Cyrus side by side. Donald Trump’s messianic ties with Israel is another rabbit hole entirely.

But one important thing to note is, the Overseer of the Tomb of King David is attempting to link Trump’s genealogy to King David’s. I believe whether or not he is of the lineage, they will claim that he is, making him a candidate for the Moshiach.

We all see just how hard Trump fights for and defends Israel. He has been attempting to be the peace negotiator between Israel and Palestine since 1983. He has even compared himself to the “king of Israel” in a tweet quoting Radio Host Wayne Allen Root. Again, Trump and Israel is another rabbit hole that I will post a thread to.

Remember, Satan doesn’t need to fool unbelievers, and most of the left/liberal side. They are already living in rebellion to God and if left unrepentant will face the wrath of God.

Satan wants to deceive God’s people. He wants to bring as many souls to hell with him as possible, to suffer for eternity. Satan won’t be ruling hell, he’ll be suffering also. He wants you there with him.

How else would Satan gain your trust? He couldn’t ask you to trust him, that would make you suspicious. He would have to stage an attack you, and then save you from that attack. He would then look like a hero to you, by saving you.

I believe this is exactly what is happening. Satan has created an obviously evil, tyrannical adversary (the left,) so that he could save you with what seems to be a strong, common sense, leader who is hated by the left.

The hatred of Trump from Hollywood, the media, etc. is by design to make you more likely to side with him.

It’s a powerful deception.

The Coming Pendulum Swing: Woke Going Broke and False Light Pushback:

The Great Awakening and The Great Reset...A Masonic Blend of Dark and Light Magick Paperback Available at Branes and Noble:

What Does Revelation 17:16 Mean?

This verse explains what happens to the prostitute of John’s vision (Revelation 17:1), a religious side of the ungodly world system referred to as “Babylon.”

The horns represent kings. The ten kings and the Beast, most likely the head of the Revived Roman Empire and a New Age form of Roman Catholicism, will hate religious Babylon and will destroy her. The corrupt ecumenical system, therefore, will come to a sudden end. Perhaps religious Babylon will receive too much loyalty and too much wealth to the liking of the Beast and the ten kings. They want all the loyalty and resources for themselves. We know from chapter 13 that the Beast demands worship of himself (Revelation 13:11–12), so he likely views religious Babylon as competition that he must destroy.

The Beast and his ten royal cohorts leave the prostitute, religious Babylon, desolate and naked. When they finish her off, they will confiscate all her wealth. The destruction of religious Babylon probably occurs in the middle of the tribulation when the Beast comes into power, assumes the role of God, and demands everyone to worship him. This suggests that the unspiritual, ungodly religious character of the world at the beginning of the tribulation will be gutted and destroyed by the coming of the Antichrist and his allies.

A good example of the very real rise of this Beast System is the book put by Gab Social Media, entitled, Christian Nationalism: A Biblical Guide For Taking Dominion And Discipling Nations.

Gab Social Media Site States the Following:

“Gab is releasing our first book this week titled Christian Nationalism: A Biblical Guide To Taking Dominion and Discipling Nations where among other things we will explore the true Christian founding of America that happened long before 1776.”

By mistakenly asserting that the origins of America were Christian, rather than what they really were, which was Masonic, Gab is able to peddle its brand of Christian Nationalism and Roman, Jingoism, and Christian Dominionism to unsuspecting Christians. Christ never said that Christians should attempt to established a kingdom on Earth. The Kingdom of God is in Heaven, not Rome or Babylon America.

From the author of the landmark Secret Teachings of All Ages, by Freemason, Manley P. Hall, comes two classic works on the mysterious origins and unique mission of America: The Secret Destiny of America and America’s Assignment with Destiny.

Focusing on often-forgotten moments in history, Manley P. Hall proposes that there was a Great Plan put forth one thousand years before our nation’s founding: humanistic and mystical organizations wished for the continent to be the location for a Jingoistic experiment in self-government and occult religious freedom.

Jingoism is excessive bias in judging one’s own country as superior to others. It is an extreme type of Nationalism. In the mixing of God and Country, The Great Awakening is a Jingoistic synthesis of many patriotic symbols and ideas, including The American Flag, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star Spangled Banner National Anthem, a cult-like reverence for The Founding Fathers, The Constitution, The Democratic process, including Voting, The Bill of Rights, The Congress, Senate, and Executive Branch of Government, Capitalism, State Rights, and The 2nd Amendment.

In essence, The Great Awakening is a pseudo-Christian religious movement. It borrows and steals Christian iconography and Christian doctrines in order to push Jingoism and National Pride forward using Christianity as a Trojan Horse for their advancement.

Christ never pushed Nationalism nor the patriotic worship of a flag, a Constitution, nor The Founding Fathers, who could be considered The Apostles in Christ’s time. The Great Awakening is hijacking the Christian Faith in order to achieve its goals of cultural superiority, goals that Christ never encouraged, nor wanted. He taught that your home is in Heaven, not in any country.