Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Oscar
3d

Wow that's a curve ball article from your flat/globe earth writings. May I ask what prompted this well written article?

Being English I have never really understood the American way, values, or religious leanings.

To be honest, as a non practicing protestant who went to a Catholic school (I did not convert), I have no real structural religious belief, but I respect others right to their beliefs. I did at one time want to study theology but never followed it through.

I do feel that God (however one wants to define this) is within us. For me this is not a deity to be worshipped but a sense of right and natural spirit that stems from ancestral connections.

My deep concern with religious belief is the extremism, all religions are guilty of extremism, some are murderous others use social castigation, politics is more often involved.

Wars are generally fought with religious undertones.

What I do see looming is the desire of the elite (parasite) class via the UN to destroy current religions and create a One World [quasi] Religion (and also One World Government).

Be prepared for some significant social changes, mostly driven by fanatically driven technocratic doctrine.

3 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
Oscar
2d

This is an interesting line of discussion. I need to look at this more, I fear I still have some conditioning yet to uncover and dissipate.

